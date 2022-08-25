Tidbits: A few SMU commits set to enroll early

The recruiting gurus have been predicting Devin Williams would announce for UCLA since his recent official visit to Westwood. The Trojans had been seen as the leader for the four-star forward from Corona Centennial since his June official visit. Williams displayed his athleticism, shot-blocking and rebounding skills this summer. He needs to gain weight and work on his low post game, but he should be a productive power forward for the Bruins. Williams’ announcement on Sunday leaves USC near the end of August without a single commitment. The early signing date in early November is fast approaching and the Trojans will have several openings to fill. USC will start practice in a few weeks with two unused scholarships and the knowledge that at least Drew Peterson will not return. It is also possible they will have other needs.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO