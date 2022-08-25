ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tidbits: A few SMU commits set to enroll early

By Billy Embody about 6 hours
2023 SMU WR commit Jaxson Lavender. (Billy Embody - On3)

SMU has 16 commits in the class of 2023 at the moment, but which prospects are set to enroll early? Here's the latest we're hearing.

