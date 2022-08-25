Read full article on original website
Old Farmer’s Almanac shares its winter outlook for Pacific Northwest
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its winter weather predictions for the 2022-2023 season. According to North America’s oldest continuously published periodical, winter will be mild and a little dry for much of the Pacific Northwest.
Vancouver woman shocked to see bear in her driveway
A Vancouver woman said she had to look three times at the video feed from her surveillance video before she actually believed there was a bear in her yard.
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon
Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Portland, Oregon on Petfinder.
KTVZ
Hiker in fatal fall in Oregon identified, death ruled accidental
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A hiker who died after a fall at Angel’s Rest trail has been identified as a 20-year-old from Tualatin. In a statement on Monday, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner ruled the death of Kriss Arturo Garcia to be accidental. Garcia’s body was found...
Oregon fines construction firm just $5,400 after worker death, continuing state’s trend of small fines for unsafe companies
Santos Amador Chacon Geminiano and a coworker were compacting gravel at the bottom of a sloped street in West Linn on Jan. 3 when the driver of a heavy-duty loader bringing gravel to the two men realized neither the brakes nor horn were working. The driver desperately jerked the wheel...
Oregon’s largest and ever-changing school district faces new problems
The new school year starts in portland next week and students are getting ready for what they hope is a normal school year.
3 dead including shooter at Bend shopping center
Three people are dead after a shooting at the Forum shopping center in Bend, police confirmed late Sunday.
Explosion rocks downtown Portland food cart pod, shattering windows
An explosion in the early hours of Sunday rocked an entire city block in downtown Portland, destroying a food cart that shattered windows and scattered debris in a wide swath.
drivinvibin.com
5 Reasons to Avoid Portland, Oregon
When traveling through the Pacific Northwest, some may think that stopping in Portland is a must. Many people, especially younger folks, consider it one of the best cities in America. However, it may not be all it’s cracked up to be and you might want avoid visiting Portland, Oregon.
Cracker Barrel Location Closure
Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
12 arrested, 22K+ illegal marijuana plants destroyed in Dayton
A dozen people were arrested after authorities raided the largest illegal marijuana grow operation found in Yamhill County, officials announced Wednesday.
‘We're done with Portland’: Some residents move away over what they say is the city's lack of response to homeless camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s Rapid Response Bio-Clean team worked for hours to clear out a large homeless camp at Southeast 80th Avenue and Rhine Street Monday morning — one that nearby residents said they'd reported to the city hundreds of times throughout summer, without much success. "At...
Homeless dying at disproportionate rate in Multnomah County
Newly released state figures say 207 homeless people have died in Oregon this year through June.Far more homeless people are dying in Multnomah County than any other part of Oregon, according to recently released state figures. The Oregon Health Authority reports that 207 homeless people died in the state in the first six months of 2022. Of those, 73 died in Multnomah County. That is 35% of the total, even though the county only accounts for 19% of the state's population. Multnomah County has consistently had the highest number of homeless people in federally required Point in Time counts,...
Gunfire erupts in SE Portland, 2 wounded
Gunfire erupted in Southeast Portland Sunday night, leaving 2 people wounded.
Don’t swim, splash, water ski, power boat in Willamette River near St. Johns, health officials warn
People should not swim, water ski or power boat in the Willamette River near Portland’s St. Johns neighborhood due to a toxic cyanobacteria bloom, state health authorities warned Friday. The warning applies to the Willamette from near Cathedral Park south to the Willamette Cove area just north of the...
Man falls to his death after diving from 50ft cliff into Washington river and hitting his head
A MAN has been killed after diving from a 50-ft high cliff into a Washington River and reportedly hitting his head. Police recovered the remains of 23-year-old William Lewis Hogg after a day-long search of the Toutle River, Troy Brightbill of Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said. Hogg, of Battle...
Officials identify hiker found dead near Angel’s Rest Trail
The hiker found dead at the bottom of a cliff near Angel’s Rest Trail last week has been publicly identified.
Family escapes devastating blaze after children wake to flames
A Clark County family escaped a house fire just in the nick of time after the children woke to the growing blaze early Friday morning, according to fire officials.
KXL
2 Dead, 1 Wounded In Salem Shootings
SALEM, Ore. — Three shootings between Friday night and Sunday night took the life of two people and injured another in what police call an “unusual” weekend of violence. A man was shot when police say he forced his way into the residence of a former domestic partner and was shot by a resident of the home on Lone Oak Road SE about 11:00pm on Friday. He died on the way to a hospital.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., Aug. 29
On August 25, 2022 at approximately 4:28 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 22. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Toyota Corolla, operated by Alexix Moncrief (20) of Salem, struck a pedestrian, Jeremy Hofman (48) of Portland, that was in the lane of travel. Hofman was transported by air ambulance to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased. Moncrief was not injured. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 3 hours while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Canby Police Department, Canby Fire Department, Life Fight Network and ODOT.
