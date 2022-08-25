ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan – 2022

Who's got the best burgers in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas?. If you're like me, you never get sick of eating juicy cheeseburgers. With so many amazing burger joints in Southwest Michigan, we're looking for your favorites. You can use the form below to nominate your favorite now. Nominations will run until Wednesday, September 7th. Then you will be able to vote daily between September 7th through Tuesday, September 20th.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
This is Michigan’s Best Breakfast Spot

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Michigan has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend Getaway

Michigan is filled with so many scenic towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Saugatuck.
SAUGATUCK, MI
McDonald's brings back popular sandwich to Ohio

mcdonalds bagPhoto by Polina Tankelivich (Creative Commons) It's always a bummer when one of your favorite menu items is phased out and is no longer on the menu. Whether it's the McDonald's pizza or the McRib sandwich, McDonalds has had many different menu items available over the years.
OHIO STATE
Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.

When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
MICHIGAN STATE
At Least 7 Literary Fictional Thrillers That Are Set in Michigan

Recently, a post on Michigan's Reddit page has revealed that there are a lot of books that are set in Michigan. I love reading books that mention places I personally know, preferably action/adventures/thriller or detective books. I have not found many except for one John Sandford book based on the UP and another one little bit of Grand Rapids.What are some books based on Michigan?
MICHIGAN STATE
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Prison

It probably isn't a place you want to end up with unless of course it's abandoned. If it is abandoned, it may be a place you might want to check out. As a note, you should never venture onto any privately owned property without permission. You should also heed caution, especially in older structures such as this, which are deteriorating around themselves.
MICHIGAN STATE
New Building in Detroit Making History Looking Like Titan Tower

There is a building in Detroit being constructed from the top down. The first of its kind in North America. The process used to erect this Exchange Tower in Detroit seems backward to all of us non-engineers. The builders constructed the elevator shafts first, then they built the top floor. This 16-floor building will be constructed one floor at a time, then that floor will slowly be elevated to its position at the top of the building.
DETROIT, MI
Jackson Michigan Is The Original Home To Ritz Crackers

Snacks are something that many people will call essential to life and I think I agree with them. I mean snacks are at home whenever you want them, but you also pack them to satisfy your hunger while at work, school, on a road trip, catching a flight, at a party, and so many other things. Snacks are something everyone has, but the types of snacks are what set people apart.
JACKSON, MI
Flee to Michigan as Soon as Possible

Last October, author Parag Khanna released a book titled “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us.” He called out Michigan as the best place to live in 2050 due to massive climate change. Because of the acceleration of the problems of global warming, people may want to move there today. According to The New York Times, several […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Battle Creek, MI
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1049theedge.com

