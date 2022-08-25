Read full article on original website
Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan – 2022
Who's got the best burgers in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas?. If you're like me, you never get sick of eating juicy cheeseburgers. With so many amazing burger joints in Southwest Michigan, we're looking for your favorites. You can use the form below to nominate your favorite now. Nominations will run until Wednesday, September 7th. Then you will be able to vote daily between September 7th through Tuesday, September 20th.
When Can Michigan Expect Its First Slap in the Face From Winter?
Get ready Michigan, winter is coming. The good news is it won't be here for a while. Most of us aren't ready to say goodbye to summer just yet. Unfortunately, we're stepping into the final phase and we don't have much of a choice. The last day of summer is...
Cash for Pine Cones? Yup. That’s a Thing in Northern Michigan
If you're in Northern Michigan or Michigan's UP, you could be raking in some extra cash for collecting pine cones. This feels like it should be an Onion article but, it's very real. The Pinecone Picking Program kicks off in September. What...Are You Even Talking About?. Posted on Facebook by...
This is Michigan’s Best Breakfast Spot
I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Michigan has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In Michigan
Here's where you can find it.
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend Getaway
Michigan is filled with so many scenic towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Saugatuck.
McDonald's brings back popular sandwich to Ohio
mcdonalds bagPhoto by Polina Tankelivich (Creative Commons) It's always a bummer when one of your favorite menu items is phased out and is no longer on the menu. Whether it's the McDonald's pizza or the McRib sandwich, McDonalds has had many different menu items available over the years.
Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.
When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
At Least 7 Literary Fictional Thrillers That Are Set in Michigan
Recently, a post on Michigan's Reddit page has revealed that there are a lot of books that are set in Michigan. I love reading books that mention places I personally know, preferably action/adventures/thriller or detective books. I have not found many except for one John Sandford book based on the UP and another one little bit of Grand Rapids.What are some books based on Michigan?
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Prison
It probably isn't a place you want to end up with unless of course it's abandoned. If it is abandoned, it may be a place you might want to check out. As a note, you should never venture onto any privately owned property without permission. You should also heed caution, especially in older structures such as this, which are deteriorating around themselves.
New Building in Detroit Making History Looking Like Titan Tower
There is a building in Detroit being constructed from the top down. The first of its kind in North America. The process used to erect this Exchange Tower in Detroit seems backward to all of us non-engineers. The builders constructed the elevator shafts first, then they built the top floor. This 16-floor building will be constructed one floor at a time, then that floor will slowly be elevated to its position at the top of the building.
Live Like Royalty In This Michigan Home Still for Sale Near Rochester
How has no one bought up this incredible home? There's no hiding how cool it is. It feels like it's right out of a movie. You could film a medieval epic form the exterior, and a jewel heist movie from the interior. There's no doubt if you had the money,...
First Illinois Plate (From 1904) With Michigan Ties Auctions for $34,000
Do people still collect license plates in their garages? I remember as a kid, both my dad and then, later, my father-in-law had them tacked up on the wall of the garage. But of course, his father and father-in-law both were mechanics, so he came by it naturally. A very...
Jackson Michigan Is The Original Home To Ritz Crackers
Snacks are something that many people will call essential to life and I think I agree with them. I mean snacks are at home whenever you want them, but you also pack them to satisfy your hunger while at work, school, on a road trip, catching a flight, at a party, and so many other things. Snacks are something everyone has, but the types of snacks are what set people apart.
Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Flee to Michigan as Soon as Possible
Last October, author Parag Khanna released a book titled “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us.” He called out Michigan as the best place to live in 2050 due to massive climate change. Because of the acceleration of the problems of global warming, people may want to move there today. According to The New York Times, several […]
Yum or Yuk? Oktoberfest Beer Season in Michigan is Here
It's late August and this happens every year. We come to the stunning realization that Summer is almost over. "Where did it go?" is usually on the comments. My moment came this morning when I saw Short's Brewing's Facebook post about their Autumn IPA; not quite Oktoberfest, but close enough.
Michigan's "Lost Peninsula" is entirely surrounded by Ohio
There is a small piece of Michigan land that is completely surrounded by Ohio. This small strip of land is called the Lost Peninsula. The peninsula is located in Lake Eerie in the southeasternmost corner of the state. It is a part of Monroe County in Michigan.
Local Band Recalls Memories of St Joseph’s Shadowland & Silver Beach Amusement Park
There is a group of two musicians calling themselves the Mystery Forest Band that recently wrote a song and directed a video tribute to the old Silver Beach Amusement Park & Shadowland Ballroom, just over 50 years after the amusement park closed down. The park was a staple of the community starting all the way back in 1891, as their website remembers:
