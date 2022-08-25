ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellicottville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnynewsnow.com

Concerns Arise Over Jamestown’s Labor Day Fireworks Show

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Labor Day Festival returns for the first time in three years this weekend, a big part of festivities is the fireworks. The cost however, brings up some concerns. City of Jamestown resident Doug Champ spoke out at Monday’s City Council voting...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Back To School Bash rescheduled for Wednesday, August 31

Due to inclement weather later today, organizers of the city of Dunkirk's Back to School Bash have decided to reschedule the event for this Wednesday, August 31 from 4 to 7 pm at Point Gratiot. The city of Dunkirk, the United Way of Northern Chautauqua County and Dunkirk City Schools are hosting the event at the lower pavilion in the park. City School Superintendent Mike Mansfield says he is pleased to be working with the city and the United Way. He says it's a free community event with a number of sponsors...
DUNKIRK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Historic Chautauqua Lake Hotel Sold

BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel on Chautauqua Lake has been sold, ending an era for one Bemus Point family who opened the establishment nearly a century and a half ago. Hotel Lenhart is one of only two grand hotels left in Chautauqua County. It...
BEMUS POINT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellicottville, NY
Society
City
Ellicottville, NY
Ellicottville, NY
Lifestyle
stepoutbuffalo.com

Enter to Win 4 General Admission Tickets to The BASH for Mercy Flight

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Mercy Flight to give away 4 General Admission tickets to The BASH for Mercy Flight to 2 lucky winners!. The 2022 Annual BASH...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Egyptian Festival underway in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Egyptian Festival got underway Friday in North Tonawanda. The three-day event is a celebration of culture, food, and faith at St. Mary and St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church in North Tonawanda. Visitors can experience Egypt's ancient icons and traditions with the inclusion of art and books available for visitors to see.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A Chicken Invasion Just North Of Buffalo, New York

As we wrap up the summer and get ready for the busy Labor Day travel weekend, there is another reminder to pay attention while driving. From coast to coast and across the border in to Canada, thousands will be hitting the road for the last blast of summer fun. It is more important now than ever to be alert on the highways.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Volunteers#Localevent#The Sun Sets#Rotarians
J.M. Lesinski

A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’s

A shot of the front of Aunt Millie's Family Restaurant in Irving, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. There is nothing quite as fulfilling as a slice of homemade pie after dinner. For the best in homemade baked goods and some of the best home cooking in Irving, New York period, everybody knows to go to Aunt Millie’s Family Restaurant.
IRVING, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Stand Down veterans event to be held Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An event hosted by Buffalo Stand Down will provide local veterans with a one-stop shop for any resources and needs. The Stand Down, hosted by the Veterans One-stop Center of WNY and the VA Western New York Healthcare System will offer the event on Tuesday and is open to all veterans. […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Huge Coyote Running In The Village Of Lancaster [PICTURES]

My parents live on the south side of Lancaster and behind their house is a ton of woods and you could often hear the coyotes in the middle of the night, especially in the Summer when all the windows were open. It is not the first time that Lancaster has spotted coyotes. In fact, they've been getting pretty close to homes.
LANCASTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
erienewsnow.com

Work To Bring Life To An Iconic Power Plant Continues In Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Work continues to bring new life to an icon of northern Chautauqua County industry along Lake Erie. Years after shutting down operations, the NRG power plant in Dunkirk remains offline, overlooking the community from the lake’s shoreline. Not all hope is lost,...
DUNKIRK, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another News Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo

It seems like there are so many news reporters leaving Western New York lately. Some very notable names have announced that they are leaving the Queen City. Within the past month or so, anchor Mel Orlins and reporter Jhas Williams both left the morning program on channel 4 in addition to sportscasters Paul Stockman and Mary Margaret Johnson. Just last week, hometown reporter from Lancaster, Gabby Mediak announced that she will be leaving for a job in a bigger market.
96.1 The Breeze

5 Bridges You’re Still Scared of in Western New York

As a kid, you were scared to drive over these bridges. As an adult deep down, you still are. In Buffalo, everything is 20 minutes away. Want to go to The stadium? 20 minutes. Want to go to a beach? 20 minutes. Grand island? 20 minutes. The falls? 20 minutes. Well, maybe not literally 20 minutes but you get the idea. It's a sprawling area that many who visit are always a bit surprised about.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Large Barge Runs Ashore Overnight On Lake Erie In Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A large barge ran ashore overnight in the Town of Dunkirk. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the craft detached from its tow on Lake Erie around midnight Wednesday before floating to the beach along Van Buren Point. Due to current choppy water...
DUNKIRK, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

New Scholarship Foundation

OLEAN - Terrence Mark, a former English teacher at Franklinville Central School, and his wife, Judith Mark, recently established a new scholarship fund at CRCF to support students of the Franklinville Central School district. Mark taught English at Ten Broeck Academy/Franklinville Central High School for 33 years before retiring in...
OLEAN, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

ellicottvilleNOW

Ellicottville, NY
131
Followers
754
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

ellicottvilleNOW is a locally owned & operated, community and tourism-driven newspaper promoting current news and events/activities in Ellicottville, NY and surrounding areas. ellicottvilleNOW is published every other Thursday, year-round, and is available for FREE in print and online at www.ellicottvilleNOW.com. Published by DesignPerks of Ellicottville, ellicottvilleNOW is supported solely by its advertisers and boasts attractive content and professional layout. With over 20 years of experience in the Ellicottville newspaper industry and backed by a team of experienced journalists and graphic designers, we maintain a passion to provide residents and visitors with an all-inclusive news source that is both informative and entertaining, greatly enhancing the paper’s desirability and our clients’ branding.

 https://www.ellicottvillenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy