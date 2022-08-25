ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ralph Lauren Announces Southern California Location for Spring 2023 Runway Show

By Deborah Belgum
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KhzT5_0hVIZRI700
Ralph Lauren taking a bow after a runway show. Robert Mitra/WWD

For his first West Coast runway show, Ralph Lauren revealed he will be holding his spring 2023 event at the expansive Huntington Museum and Gardens just outside Los Angeles in a well-to-do suburb.

The Oct.13 evening show will highlight both the men’s and women’s collections, according to a statement from Ralph Lauren Corp. No further details were revealed except to say the fashion experience will be uniquely Ralph Lauren.

The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens, as it is formally called, encompasses 120 acres in the tony suburb of San Marino and comprise the former estate of railroad baron Henry Huntington and his wife, Arabella. The vast botanical collection spanning the complex includes a Japanese garden, a Chinese garden, a large rose garden and the Shakespeare garden with plants cultivated in England during William Shakespeare’s time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTuaK_0hVIZRI700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYN6K_0hVIZRI700

The former Huntington mansion, built at the beginning of the 20th century, is now filled with artwork, including Thomas Gainsborough’s “The Blue Boy” and Thomas Lawrence’s “Pinkie.”

Lauren’s last fashion show in March was held in a museum, too. At the Museum of Modern Art in New York, a gallery was transformed into a replica of the designer’s Fifth Avenue apartment and guests were invited to see his fall 2022 collection. It was Lauren’s first show in three years.

Ralph Lauren has been in the news lately for creating three different bridal gowns for Jennifer Lopez, who, in a more formal second wedding ceremony this month, married fellow actor Ben Affleck at his 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve in Georgia.

Southern California in recent years has been the site for several designer fashion shows that normally would have taken place in New York or Europe. The temperate climate is perfect for outdoor runway shows. The number of Hollywood celebrities who live in the area make for a star-filled audience.

In May, Louis Vuitton designer Nicholas Ghesquière chose the seaside Salk Institute in La Jolla, California, as the location to unveil his resort 2023 collection, capturing stunning looks among the Brutalist architecture highlighted at sunset. That same month, Dior’s men’s artistic director Kim Jones closed down part of Venice Beach to show the brand’s men’s resort collection.

Last November, Gucci closed off part of Hollywood Boulevard and staged a show in the street in front of the 1920s-era El Capitan theater, unveiling the Italian company’s spring 2022 rtw collection.

Walking the show were celebrities including Jared Leto, Macauley Culkin and Naomi Campbell. In the audience were entertainment stars including Billie Eilish, Diane Keaton, Salma Hayek, Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and Sienna Miller.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Fall 2022 Menswear Trends

Fall 2022 marked the official comeback of the high-fashion days. Long gone are the sweatpants and couch-friendly ensembles. In their place, chic suits, head-turning coats, monochromatic black dressing, and an empowering broad shoulder silhouette not seen since the ’80s TV show “Dynasty” have taken over, underscoring that a new era of excess — at least fashion-wise — is here.More from WWDMen's Fall 2022 TrendsThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionThe Trend: Glamping Fashion All that discussion about if men would wear suits after all the casual-style domination during the pandemic quickly evaporated after the chic display of double-breasted and single-breasted boxy styles...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Marni Show Guests to Sport Their True Colors

Many of the well-heeled attendees at Marni’s New York fashion show on Sept. 10 will be sporting the label, thanks to a trove of archival items that Cameron Silver has already started pre-selling. The Decades founder and luxury brands consultant will also host a trunk show on Sept. 7 at the Marni store on Madison Avenue to give shoppers a closer look. Some of his prized clients from Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Arkansas will be jetting in to see the one-of-a-kind pieces and to decide which to don to the runway show. While editors, influencers and other forces in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Fred Segal Launches Its First Collection

Fred Segal is getting to know its neighbors a little better. The iconic retailer, known for its luxury lifestyle merchandise, has unveiled its first in-house collection inspired by the diverse surrounding communities that make up the vast Los Angeles metropolis.More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola BagBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori Harvey The Neighborhoods Collection is an array of 22 styles encompassing T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and sweatpants made in Los Angeles, starting with the design up to the last finishing touches. Tapped to design the collection late last year...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
La Jolla, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Georgia State
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
WWD

Frame Teams Up With the Ritz Paris for a Capsule Collection

Frame, the Los Angeles denim label, is puttin’ on the ritz again. For the second time in nearly one year, the denim company turned lifestyle brand founded in 2012 by Erik Torstensson and Jens Grede is collaborating with the Ritz Paris to create a capsule collection that incorporates the logo of the famed hotel opened in 1898.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Julianne Moore Shines in Sequined Valentino Dress for ‘White Noise’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival 2022

Julianne Moore is continuing her streak of standout fashion moments during the 2022 Venice Film Festival.  The Oscar-winning actress attended the film festival’s premiere of director Noah Baumbach’s film “White Noise” Wednesday night wearing a sequined dress from Valentino. Moore’s look consisted of a black body suit worn under a sheer black dress adorned with multi-colored sequins. She accented the look with a matching sequined cape. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksValentino Couture Fall 2022Celebrities in Pink at the 2022 Met Gala Moore was joined on the red carpet by an array of celebrities including Adam Driver, Tessa Thompson, Don...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Taylor Swift Celebrates MTV VMAs After Party in Starry Moschino Minidress With Shimmering Details

Taylor Swift teased a forthcoming album on Sunday at the MTV VMAs in Newark, New Jersey, and the singer continued with surprises throughout the night. The “Willow” songstress, who won Video of the Year, Best Direction and Best Long-form Video for “All Too Well (10-minute version) (Taylor’s Version),” made a vibrant outfit change for the post-ceremony celebration.More from WWDMTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsAaron Rose Philip Longs to Tear Down Barriers for Models With DisabilitiesFront Row at Moschino Men's Spring 2023 Swift arrived at the Fleur Room in New York wearing another dazzling look, which followed a crystal-embellished dress she donned throughout...
NEWARK, NJ
WWD

Paris Museum to Stage Iris van Herpen Retrospective

Hot on the heels of the 15th anniversary of her haute couture label, Iris van Herpen will be the subject of a retrospective at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris next fall. The Dutch designer, known for otherworldly creations that use technologies from laser cutting and 3D printing to electromagnetic weaving, will be the subject of an exhibit to be staged in the Christine and Stephen A. Schwarzman fashion galleries at the museum from Nov. 29, 2023, until April 28, 2024.More from WWDLacoste RTW Spring 2022Iris van Herpen Couture Fall 2021Inside the 2021 ANDAM Awards It will feature around 100 of...
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Thomas Lawrence
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Ralph Lauren
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Diane Keaton
WWD

13 New TV Shows to Watch in September 2022

September will see a lengthy list of new and returning TV shows hit streaming services. Prime Video arguably has the most-anticipated project of the month with the debut of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” The series is a prequel, taking place thousands of years before the original trilogy and “The Hobbit” films.More from WWD'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' New York PremiereInside Morfydd Clark's "The Rings of Power" JourneyRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. Premiere Disney+ is also offering a new fantasy series in September — “Star Wars: Andor,” which follows...
TV SERIES
WWD

Saint Laurent to Host Venice Film Festival Tribute to Catherine Deneuve

Underscoring its decades-long relationship with Catherine Deneuve, French fashion house Saint Laurent will stage a tribute to the legendary actress during the Venice Film Festival to commemorate her Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award. On Sept. 6, Saint Laurent will host “Une Nuit avec Deneuve,” an all-night public screening of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Le Bon Marché Turns 170 in a Burst of Orange

ORANGE YOU GLAD: Le Bon Marché is celebrating its 170th anniversary with a burst of color, unleashing its signature orange color throughout the store in playful pop-ups filled with exclusive limited-edition products. Visitors entering the Paris department store are greeted by an orange Mini Moke electric car with black seats, although with a price tag of 29,900 euros, it can be customized in any color. Further along is a ping pong table by Dutch designer Piet Hein Eek that will set you back just over 15,000 euros, though customers have been enjoying the odd game on it for free.More from WWDRoger...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Brutalist Architecture#The Museum Of Modern Art#Huntington Museum#Ralph Lauren Corp#The Huntington Library#San Marino#Japanese#Chinese
WWD

Lizzo Pumps Up the Volume in Dramatic Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Gown at MTV VMAs 2022

Lizzo made a dramatic style statement on Sunday in Newark, N.J., at the MTV Video Music Awards. The hitmaker, who was nominated for four awards, arrived on the red carpet in a royal blue gown by Glenn Martens for Jean Paul Gaultier. The voluminous spring 2022 dress is from Diesel creative director Glenn Martens’ guest design debut as part of Gaultier’s Haute Couture collection.
NEWARK, NJ
WWD

Rebel Wilson Thinks Pink in Vibrant Courrèges Shift Dress to Watch Serena Williams at U.S. Open 2022 Day One

Rebel Wilson made a bright arrival on Day One of the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y., on Monday. The actress was in the stands with Lemon Ve Limon founder Ramona Agruma, actor Diego Osorio and Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn. The “Senior Year” actress followed Barbiecore-pink style trends, choosing the bright color that has been favored by influencers and has been seen in brand collections. She wore a striking look by Courrèges that featured a shift dress and a cropped jacket that had crystal-embellished buttons. More from WWDU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding...
QUEENS, NY
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Anja Rubik, Ludwig Wilsdorff and Place Vendôme Star in New Boucheron Campaign

For Boucheron, its new “Icons” brand campaign, which will be revealed on Tuesday, was an opportunity to go big — and home. The campaign, which centers around new oversize twists on its “Quatre” collection launched in 2004 and three other house signatures, captures models Anja Rubik and Ludwig Wilsdorff on Place Vendôme, the historic birthplace of the French jeweler.More from WWDPhotos of Loren Gray's Jewelry Line, &always31 Playful Jewelry Gifts for the Fashion-MindedOuterknown S.E.A. Jeans Launch at Ron Herman, Los Angeles “Why shoot in the Bahamas when we have the most beautiful place in the world just outside our home and that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Serena Williams Wins First U.S. Open Match in Sparkling Nike Dress Inspired by Figure Skating Costumes With Diamond-encrusted Sneakers

Serena Williams started off her latest U.S. Open tennis tournament with a standout fashion look. The six-time U.S. Open champion worked with Nike to create a custom look for her first tennis match Monday night, which she won against Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic. Williams’ black, crystal-embellished dress was inspired by the uniforms worn by competitive figure skaters. Her skirt featured six layers, which referenced her six U.S. Open wins, and the crystal embellishments were designed in a pattern to resemble the night sky. More from WWDU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding CourtSerena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Through the YearsLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
WWD

Taylor Swift Shines in Crystal-Embellished Oscar de la Renta Dress at MTV VMAs 2022

Taylor Swift made a shinning arrival on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday in Newark, NJ. The 12-time MTV VMA winner, who won her first award of the night for Best Long Form Video for “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” chose an Oscar de la Renta dress from the brand’s resort 2023 collection. The halter-neck silhouette was draped in crystal embellishments that created a cutout design around the bodice.More from WWDMTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV AwardsPhotos from 'The Batman' New York City Premiere Her sandals by Christian Louboutin followed...
NEWARK, NJ
WWD

Pangaia Opens First Stand-alone Pop-up in Los Angeles

Pangaia, the London-based company created to help save the planet with clothing made from environmentally friendly fibers and bio-engineered materials, is popping up in Los Angeles for a quick visit. The materials science company is displaying its eco-friendly clothing and accessories at a pop-up store at The Grove, the upscale shopping venture that has a man-made lake with fountains in the middle and a trolley that runs up and down the length of the main thoroughfare.More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola BagBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Regé-Jean Page Wears Armani Tuxedo for ‘White Noise’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival 2022

Regé-Jean Page was one of the many celebrities to turn out for the first film premiere during the 2022 Venice International Film Festival. The actor walked the red carpet Wednesday night at the 79th edition of the film festival for the premiere of director Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” film wearing a tuxedo from Giorgio Armani. Page’s black tuxedo was designed with a subtle pattern on the satin suit jacket. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' London PremiereU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding Court The premiere of “White Noise” also brought together the likes...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Will the Hottest Ticket at September Fashion Weeks Be an NFT?

Prada, Jason Wu and Gucci too. Major luxury brands are offering up special access to fashion shows and events to holders of their NFTs — a practice called “token-gating” — that could change the front row and serve as a new velvet rope. “More and more, token-gated experiences are going to become the thing for 2023,” said Arianee chief executive officer Pierre-Nicolas Hurstel.More from WWDPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in BeijingKeke Palmer's 'Nope' Press Tour FashionGucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party in East Hampton For the last several seasons, Arianee has handled the NFTs for Paris Fashion Week, tying them to official...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

37K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy