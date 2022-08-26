ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Champions League group stage excitement at an all-time low as financial disparity widens

By Miguel Delaney
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NtvDX_0hVIRELa00

The end of the Champions League group stage can’t come soon enough, because it is impossible not to feel that this season's will be settled predictably quickly. That is down to much more than the World Cup dictating this penultimate edition of the format, to be changed in 2024, will conclude by the first week of November.

While there are always more surprise results than people expect, most of the super clubs have hugely forgiving paths to their traditional place in the last 16. All of Real Madrid , Manchester City , Paris Saint-Germain , Chelsea , Liverpool and even Tottenham Hotspur should get through with ease .

Group C - featuring Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Internazionale and Robert Lewandowski’s return to the Allianz - is the only pool that could be described as an old-fashioned “group of death”. It is an old point in itself now to say the competition used to be full of such challenges, but that makes it all the more relevant. It looks like it has never been as bad. Little wonder that the main intrigue around the draw in Istanbul this week has been over the mid-tier clubs pushing to start remedying prize money.

That points to how none of this is the fault of the group stage as a format, but rather the financial disparity that Uefa and this very competition have fostered and overseen.

Even some of the better individual fixtures are attractive precisely because they are predicated on that economic gap.

Erling Haaland goes back to Borussia Dortmund but he only left because one of the biggest clubs in Germany and Europe couldn’t fulfil his ambitions, a simply remarkable statement when you really stand back. In previous years, Dortmund’s match against City would have been an engaging game even beyond the Norwegian’s return, but does anyone expect anything other than a comfortable win for Pep Guardiola’s side? And that’s Dortmund, with one Champions League to City’s none.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0faoPp_0hVIRELa00

We don’t even have to talk at this point about Guardiola’s “holy grail” because none of this really matters until February. Likewise Paris Saint-Germain’s similar “quest” and Antonio Conte’s poor record in the competition. We’ll have plenty of time to discuss all of that in a few months, when the Champions League "really begins".

What admittedly does matter now are occasions like Celtic playing Real Madrid or Rangers playing Liverpool - in any of the stadiums. Try telling the Scottish supporters, or those of Maccabi Haifa, this doesn’t matter. There's then Shakhtar Donetsk in Celtic's group, in what promises to be the most emotional story of all.

But that's something very different to the general saminess of the draw. One of the reasons it feels so special for Celtic and Rangers is because two distinguished clubs are in a damaging limbo where they have become too big for their domestic leagues but not big enough for the Champions League. And a side effect of that is that the prize money from this will put them way beyond the rest of Scotland for at least another half-decade. This is why the Champions League itself has been so ruinous.

On that, Rangers do actually have a real chance of getting out of their group , in what could be one of the stories of the season - but with the same caveat. Ajax and Napoli have recently done well in the competition, and the reward for that? They’ve lost many of their best players - and a manager - to wealthier clubs.

It makes them vulnerable, at the very least. And points to why most of the unpredictability in this elite competition revolves around who will finish second.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qw0HV_0hVIRELa00

There is at least genuine peril to Group C, but not quite because it is the one group between three big names, and Plzen. It is because one of them, Barcelona, have taken such a calculated risk to try and stay afloat at this level. Make no mistake about that. Barcelona’s entire financial strategy is based on being a glamorous club that goes far in the Champions League, so their competition is about more than glory. They can't make a mistake.

It’s just that, even there, we run up against a familiar theme. Internazionale, who have won the competition three times, are less than two-thirds the financial size of Bayern or Barca. The Italians would need to significantly overperform to knock them out.

You can say similar with their neighbours, Milan - seven-time champions - and Chelsea. The 2021 winners going to the San Siro should be one of the great occasions. Instead, it largely has the feel of a box-ticking exercise, which almost sums up this entire stage.

It starts in 12 days to set off a period when six rounds will take place in eight weeks, because of another noxious influence on the game: the Qatar World Cup.

The intensity of that may bring more surprises than expected, which will give the early illusion of unpredictability. But enough to prevent, say, Spurs’ passage feeling like “a Europa League group” in the way it’s already being described? The likelihood is the super clubs will have squads that are just too big. Even if they drop points in early games, the safety net is now too high.

The excitement of the group stage has never been lower. As has been the case for the last decade, 14 to 15 of the 16 wealthiest clubs will get through. That’s not sport, that’s a balance sheet.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Southampton vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Chelsea will be hoping to settle into their Premier League groove as they visit Southampton in midweek action.Two goals from Raheem Sterling, his first for the club, ensured Thomas Tuchel’s side overcame Conor Gallagher’s early sending off against Leicester to get back on track after defeat against Leeds.Still, Chelsea are yet to fully find their form so far this season amid continued links with yet more transfer business, and should fear a Southampton side that performed strongly against Manchester United.Ralph Hasenhuttl, meanwhile, will be looking to his forward line to provide be more clinical in front of goal after missing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man United confirm €100m Antony deal as Cristiano Ronaldo targets exit

The transfer window enters its final days and hours but Manchester United have made a huge move by confirming a deal with Ajax worth up to €100m for the Brazil winger Antony. The 22-year-old is set to become the second-most expensive transfer in United’s history and ends a long-running transfer saga, with Erik ten Hag now reunited with his forward from Eredivisie.That could be it for United, but reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is still not settled. His agent Jorge Mendes is working around the clock to find a suitor, with Napoli and Sporting CP the final options if...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard not afraid of ‘heat and pressure’ at Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard accepts the “heat and pressure” facing him and says he will not “shirk” in trying to kickstart Aston Villa’s season.Villa’s 1-0 home defeat to West Ham on Sunday was their third in four Premier League games this season, and the former England captain appeared to be booed by some fans as he walked towards the tunnel at the final whistle.The 42-year-old’s arrival at Villa Park last November was greeted with much fanfare after he had ended Celtic’s domination of the Scottish Premiership when Rangers manager.But Gerrard has since won only 11 of his 31 Premier League games...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Antonio Conte
The Independent

‘What an idiot!’: Lewis Hamilton savaged by Fernando Alonso after Belgian Grand Prix collision

Fernando Alonso called Lewis Hamilton an “idiot” who “only knows how to drive and start in first” after the pair collided on the opening lap of the Belgian Grand Prix, forcing the Mercedes driver out of the race.Hamilton, who started the race at Spa behind Alonso and fourth on the grid, attempted a move on the outside of the Spaniard early in the race.F1 LIVE: Latest updates from hectic Belgian Grand PrixBut there was contact as Alonso held the inside line, with Hamilton being sent airborne in a dramatic incident.The damage sustained by Hamilton forced the seven-time champion to retire...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 5: Ilkay Gundogan, William Saliba, Lewis Dunk and more

Ilkay GundoganAfter a benching in Saturday’s comeback against Crystal Palace, chances are Gundogan will return to the starting line-up against a Nottingham Forest defence that has looked leaky, despite only conceding five goals in four games.Manchester City could easily score that many in one night and Gundogan would likely be involved, given that only Erling Haaland has taken more shots per 90 minutes among Pep Guardiola’s squad so far.William SalibaNo clean sheet for Arsenal last time out and it was Saliba’s centre-back partner Gabriel who scored the winning goal but both continue to look like solid defensive picks, not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte: Spurs need at least two transfer windows to be ‘really complete’

Antonio Conte says he needs at least two more transfer windows to transform Tottenham into genuine Premier League title challengers.Spurs have started the season strongly by taking 10 points from a possible 12 following Sunday’s 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest.Head coach Conte has spoken with the club’s board about further bolstering his squad ahead of Thursday’s deadline following a series of arrivals earlier in the summer but insists he is content to work with the players already at his disposal.Having been consistent with his selections in the opening four games, the Italian accepts he will now discover his side’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gary Ballance tipped to switch allegiance from England to Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton believes former England batter Gary Ballance could be tempted into switching his allegiance to his birth country.Harare-born Ballance represented Zimbabwe at under-19 level but moved to England to complete his schooling and went on to don the Three Lions in 23 Tests and 16 one-day internationals between 2014 and 2017.Last year he was suspended from selection indefinitely by the England and Wales Cricket Board after being accused by former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq of racial abuse. The 32-year-old met Rafiq in London last week to apologise in person for his “unacceptable” language.The requisite three years have...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Tottenham Hotspur#Internazionale#Allianz
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton is ‘dragging a parachute behind him’ at Belgian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton told Toto Wolff he feels like he is dragging a parachute behind him as the Mercedes boss labelled his team’s abject qualifying for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix as “unacceptable”.Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will line up from the front of the grid after he was able to take advantage of Max Verstappen’s grid sanction for exceeding his number of allocated engine parts.The world champion lines up 15th, but such is his jaw-dropping speed in Spa-Francorchamps – he finished almost seven tenths faster than anyone else – a ninth victory of his championship defence should not be ruled out.Verstappen is...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

815K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy