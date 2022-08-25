Clean Toledo event heading to Bowsher High School

The next Clean Toledo Recycling Event is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Bowsher High School, 2200 Arlington Ave., the city announced.

A team will collect residential yard waste, scrap metal, tires, household hazardous waste items, and Styrofoam, the city said in its announcement.

The event is part of a series of Clean Toledo drop-off refuse and recycling stops announced this year. They began in April around the city and are scheduled to continue into mid-October.

A full list of events and accepted items are available at bit.ly/3wz8p3x .