Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma football: Another national source has OU making football’s Final Four
The greatest poetic justice that could come from the 2022 Oklahoma football season — especially in the aftermath of the coaching change from Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables — would be for the Sooners to make a return trip to the College Football Playoff. Most experts see that...
FanSided
279K+
Followers
528K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0