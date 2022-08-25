Read full article on original website
What to know about the new booster shots
The F.D.A. just cleared new shots targeting the latest version of the Omicron variant. When should you get yours? Here’s what experts recommend. With fall and winter looming, along with an anticipated seasonal surge in COVID cases, the Food and Drug Administration has authorized a new tool for battling the pandemic: updated booster shots.
Louisiana nun kidnapped in Africa is reportedly found safe 5 months later
A Louisiana nun who was kidnapped in Burkina Faso nearly five months ago has reportedly been found alive and is in U.S. care. Sister Suellen Tennyson, an 83-year-old member of the Marianites of Holy Cross, was kidnapped by armed gunmen in Yalgo, Burkina Faso, on April 4, the FBI said in a previous release.
Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of...
FDA authorizes Pfizer’s and Moderna’s updated COVID booster shots
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s COVID booster shots that target the highly contagious BA.5 omicron subvariant. The FDA authorized Pfizer’s modified booster for people ages 12 and older; Moderna’s shot was authorized for those 18 and up.
How many calories are in avocado and what are the nutritional benefits?
An avocado a day may keep the doctor away. This creamy green fruit (yes, it’s a fruit) known for its standout role in guacamole has a ton of health benefits. With nearly 20 vitamins and minerals and plenty unsaturated “good” fat, it’s no wonder that there’s an abundance of research linking avocados with heart health, weight management and skin health.
