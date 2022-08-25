ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

What to know about the new booster shots

The F.D.A. just cleared new shots targeting the latest version of the Omicron variant. When should you get yours? Here’s what experts recommend. With fall and winter looming, along with an anticipated seasonal surge in COVID cases, the Food and Drug Administration has authorized a new tool for battling the pandemic: updated booster shots.
FDA authorizes Pfizer’s and Moderna’s updated COVID booster shots

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s COVID booster shots that target the highly contagious BA.5 omicron subvariant. The FDA authorized Pfizer’s modified booster for people ages 12 and older; Moderna’s shot was authorized for those 18 and up.
How many calories are in avocado and what are the nutritional benefits?

An avocado a day may keep the doctor away. This creamy green fruit (yes, it’s a fruit) known for its standout role in guacamole has a ton of health benefits. With nearly 20 vitamins and minerals and plenty unsaturated “good” fat, it’s no wonder that there’s an abundance of research linking avocados with heart health, weight management and skin health.
