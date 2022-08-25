ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Comments / 1

Related
Smithonian

Museum of the Bible Returns Centuries-Old Gospel Manuscript to Greece

The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. returned a centuries-old Gospel manuscript to the Greek Orthodox Church last week, prompted by revelations that the artifact had been looted from a Greek monastery during World War I. The move is part of the museum’s broader efforts to investigate its collections, following a series of acquisition scandals that have tainted the institution’s reputation.
WASHINGTON, DC
Smithonian

Hotel Discovers Its Famous Churchill Portrait Was Swapped With a Fake

“You may take one,” Winston Churchill told Armenian-Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh as he sat before him after delivering a speech in Ottawa in 1941. But Churchill puffed a cigar, which interfered with the photograph Karsh envisioned. After various attempts to persuade the British prime minister to put it out, Karsh walked up to him, said “Forgive me sir,” and plucked the cigar out of his hands. “By the time I got back to my camera, he looked so belligerent he could have devoured me,” Karsh later recalled. “It was at that instant that I took the photograph.”
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy