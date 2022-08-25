Read full article on original website
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Heidi Klum Gives ‘Sad’ Update About Her Daughter
As a first-time parent of a college student, there’s always the sinking feeling that something is going to go wrong. America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum admits she gets that feeling every so often when her daughter, Leni, is not with her as the younger Klum attends college in New York City.
Smithonian
Museum of the Bible Returns Centuries-Old Gospel Manuscript to Greece
The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. returned a centuries-old Gospel manuscript to the Greek Orthodox Church last week, prompted by revelations that the artifact had been looted from a Greek monastery during World War I. The move is part of the museum’s broader efforts to investigate its collections, following a series of acquisition scandals that have tainted the institution’s reputation.
Smithonian
Hotel Discovers Its Famous Churchill Portrait Was Swapped With a Fake
“You may take one,” Winston Churchill told Armenian-Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh as he sat before him after delivering a speech in Ottawa in 1941. But Churchill puffed a cigar, which interfered with the photograph Karsh envisioned. After various attempts to persuade the British prime minister to put it out, Karsh walked up to him, said “Forgive me sir,” and plucked the cigar out of his hands. “By the time I got back to my camera, he looked so belligerent he could have devoured me,” Karsh later recalled. “It was at that instant that I took the photograph.”
