OZ Architecture has completed the design of The Reserve at Lone Tree, the first luxury senior housing community in the rapidly growing RidgeGate master-planned community in Lone Tree. In partnership with Experience Senior Living Development (ESLD), a NexCore company, The Reserve at Lone Tree will offer 124 independent living units in a nine-story building alongside 60 assisted living and 24 memory care units in an attached five-story building. The project will break ground in Q4 2022, with anticipated completion in 2024.

LONE TREE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO