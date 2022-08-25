Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Forest brings in Lodi as 18th signing; Barkley quits Chelsea
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Heavy-spending Nottingham Forest still isn't done in this transfer window. The promoted club announced the signing of Brazil left back Renan Lodi from Atlético Madrid on a season-long loan on Monday, taking the number of players signed since sealing a return to the Premier League to a staggering 18.
FOX Sports
Aubameyang says 'violent cowards' injured his jaw in robbery
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang injured his jaw when armed robbers broke into his house this week, the player said Wednesday. He posted a message on Instagram thanking everyone for their support after the attack by a group of masked men early Monday. Aubameyang said he expected...
FOX Sports
USMNT Stock Watch: Malik Tillman, Tim Ream continue to impress
Editor's Note: "Plane to Qatar" is FOX Sports' new weekly feature tracking the progress of players hoping to crack the United States Men's National Team's 26-player roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Last week, it was Josh Sargent. This week's mover? Malik Tillman. Tillman, a 20-year-old Bayern...
MLS・
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: USMNT robbed of semifinals
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with the USMNT's controversial result vs. Germany in 2002. The United States Men’s National...
Comments / 0