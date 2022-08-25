Read full article on original website
INDIANAPOLIS–Governor Holcomb says he is doing all that he can to minimize disruption to Indiana’s fuel supply. On Monday, he signed an executive order. That order is in response to the electrical fire that happened last week at the BP refinery in Whiting. The fire forced BP to shut down the Lake County facility, which is about 15 miles southeast of Chicago along Lake Michigan’s shoreline. BP said Monday it expects to resume operations in the next few days and that it has “deployed all available resources” to bring things back to normal “as soon as safely possible.”
