Ledyard Man Accused of Stealing ATM in Ledyard, also Facing Charges in Palo Alto County
A man accused of stealing an ATM from a bank in Ledyard is now facing charges in Palo Alto County. Twenty five year old Jacob Govern of Ledyard is accused of stealing a pickup and trailer from a boat ramp at Lost Island Lake on August 13th. The trailer was located the following day in a farm drive near Lost Island Lake.
Two Injured in Mankato Crash Monday Evening
Two people were injured in a crash in Mankato shortly after 6pm Monday. Eighty three year old Perry Conle, of Mankato, was northbound on Highway 22 in a Ford Explorer, attempting to turn left onto Basset Drive from the turn lane when he collided with a southbound Chrysler Town & Country at the intersection.
Fairmont Area Makes Cellphone Policy Changes Ahead of the New School Year
Farimont Area Schools has made changes to its cellphone policy ahead of the upcoming year. The updated policy bars cellphone in most school settings. Under the new policy, 7th and 8th grade students must keep their phones in lockers during the school day. Ninth through 12th graders must keep hones in lockers during most of the day, but are permitted to use them in the commons during lunch time or flex study hall.
