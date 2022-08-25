Farimont Area Schools has made changes to its cellphone policy ahead of the upcoming year. The updated policy bars cellphone in most school settings. Under the new policy, 7th and 8th grade students must keep their phones in lockers during the school day. Ninth through 12th graders must keep hones in lockers during most of the day, but are permitted to use them in the commons during lunch time or flex study hall.

