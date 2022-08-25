Read full article on original website
Aylesbury dealer caught with cocaine and cannabis in his car
Dealer Gregory Smith has been jailed after police found cocaine, cannabis, and £800 in his car. The 39-year-old was pulled over by police in Aylesbury in July last year. Police searched his vehicle and discovered the drugs and cash. He was arrested at the scene. Smith, of Tugela Street,...
Police seek witnesses after man slashed in head during Aylesbury assault
Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a man was slashed in the head during an assault in Aylesbury. Thames Valley Police has made three arrests in the investigation, with all three released on bail. According to Thames Valley Police, between 3am and 4am on Sunday (August 28)...
Firefighters free woman and dog in Charndon after car ends up in ditch
A woman and dog were freed from a car after it ended up in a ditch. Firefighters were called to School Hill, Charndon, at around 7.20am on Tuesday, August 30. Neither the woman or the dog were injured in the incident. The vehicle ended up on its side. A Buckinghamshire...
Live updates as Bow Brickhill fire sees road closed in both directions near Milton Keynes
A Buckinghamshire road is closed in both directions after emergency services were called to a fire near Milton Keynes today (Tuesday, August 30). Bow Brickhill Road is shut in both directions between Bow Brickhill and Woburn Sands. The closure was first reported at around 6.36am. The fire involves green waste,...
A413 crash leaves woman hospitalised with 'serious injuries'
A woman in her twenties has been hospitalised with 'serious injuries' following a crash on the A413. A car reportedly left the carriageway between Missenden and Beaconsfield in the early hours of Monday morning (August 29). Officers say a red Mazda2 was travelled along the road at around 12.40am when...
Milton Keynes crash leaves motorcyclist seriously injured
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in Milton Keynes. The crash, which involved a black Yamaha motorcycle and a silver Kia Picanto, took place on V5 Great Monks Street, at the junction with Field Lane in Greenleys at around 11.15am on Sunday, August 28. The rider, a...
Milton Keynes A5 crash victim named following incident that shut road for several hours
Police have named a 24-year-old pedestrian who died following a crash on a Milton Keynes dual carriageway. Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway of the A5 shortly before 4am on Saturday, August 27, after a collision involving a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a man, died as...
Bow Brickhill waste fire spreads to vans, lorry trailer and shipping containers
A Buckinghamshire road remains closed today, Tuesday, August 30, after a waste fire ripped through vehicles and shipping containers. Emergency services, including dozens of firefighters, were called to the blaze off Bow Brickhill Road, in the Borough of Milton Keynes, at around 2.23am. The road remains shut between Bow Brickhill...
Calls for A4 layby to be removed due to lorry noise and claims of people urinating on lawns
People living near a layby on a Buckinghamshire road are demanding it be removed - due to concerns about loud noise and people urinating on their lawns. People living on Bath Road, near Taplow, are calling on Buckinghamshire Council to remove the layby parking. A petition to the council states:...
Bletchley man convicted after shouting racial slurs at neighbours
A man who shouted racial or religious slurs to his neighbours has been convicted for his "despicable behaviour". After a four-day trial, Jason Hein, 56, of Ashfield Grove, Bletchley, was found guilty of four counts of racial or religious aggravated harassment at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday (August 26). Jurors...
