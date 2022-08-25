ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

buckinghamshirelive.com

Aylesbury dealer caught with cocaine and cannabis in his car

Dealer Gregory Smith has been jailed after police found cocaine, cannabis, and £800 in his car. The 39-year-old was pulled over by police in Aylesbury in July last year. Police searched his vehicle and discovered the drugs and cash. He was arrested at the scene. Smith, of Tugela Street,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
buckinghamshirelive.com

Police seek witnesses after man slashed in head during Aylesbury assault

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a man was slashed in the head during an assault in Aylesbury. Thames Valley Police has made three arrests in the investigation, with all three released on bail. According to Thames Valley Police, between 3am and 4am on Sunday (August 28)...
PUBLIC SAFETY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Firefighters free woman and dog in Charndon after car ends up in ditch

A woman and dog were freed from a car after it ended up in a ditch. Firefighters were called to School Hill, Charndon, at around 7.20am on Tuesday, August 30. Neither the woman or the dog were injured in the incident. The vehicle ended up on its side. A Buckinghamshire...
ACCIDENTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

A413 crash leaves woman hospitalised with 'serious injuries'

A woman in her twenties has been hospitalised with 'serious injuries' following a crash on the A413. A car reportedly left the carriageway between Missenden and Beaconsfield in the early hours of Monday morning (August 29). Officers say a red Mazda2 was travelled along the road at around 12.40am when...
ACCIDENTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Milton Keynes crash leaves motorcyclist seriously injured

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in Milton Keynes. The crash, which involved a black Yamaha motorcycle and a silver Kia Picanto, took place on V5 Great Monks Street, at the junction with Field Lane in Greenleys at around 11.15am on Sunday, August 28. The rider, a...
ACCIDENTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Bow Brickhill waste fire spreads to vans, lorry trailer and shipping containers

A Buckinghamshire road remains closed today, Tuesday, August 30, after a waste fire ripped through vehicles and shipping containers. Emergency services, including dozens of firefighters, were called to the blaze off Bow Brickhill Road, in the Borough of Milton Keynes, at around 2.23am. The road remains shut between Bow Brickhill...
ACCIDENTS
