Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team's roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Andrew Luck's former coach announces QB's surprising return

Three years after retiring from the NFL, Andrew Luck's former college coach made a surprising announcement about the quarterback's future. Luck's former offensive coordinator and head coach at Stanford, David Shaw joined The Rich Eisen Show this week and revealed the former superstar quarterback is returning to his alma mater.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Mike Tomlin's honest thoughts on Kenny Pickett amid losing battle vs. Mitch Trubisky

The starting quarterback job over the side of the Pittsburgh Steelers is very much in the bag of team newcomer Mitchell Trubisky. That being said, that doesn't mean he's got a solid grip on that role, as he will have to constantly worry about playing up to snuff, especially with a hotshot rookie in Kenny […] The post Mike Tomlin's honest thoughts on Kenny Pickett amid losing battle vs. Mitch Trubisky appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Tight End

The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with a veteran tight end on Monday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are cutting Jace Sternberger. Sternberger played in all three of the Steelers preseason games and finished with two receptions for 20 yards. Before he originally signed with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Fans bummed after Jets cut preseason legend

Chris Streveler had an excellent preseason for the New York Jets, but that wasn't enough for him to make the team's roster following training camp. The Jets have plans to cut Streveler, who had been brilliant in the preseason. Streveler was competing at the quarterback position and passed for 277 yards, 5 touchdowns and 1 interception in three preseason games.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Kansas City Chiefs cutting former All-Pro receiver

The Kansas City Chiefs gave former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon a chance to revive his NFL career one more time during the 2021 NFL season, but it looks like his time with the team has come to a close – at least for now. According to league insider...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open 'Sunday Night Football' for 10th Season With New Twist

She's baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal "kick off" for NBC's prime-time behemoth. Carrie's 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of "Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night," which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
thecomeback.com

Football world reacts to Kirk Herbstreit's concerning health admission

Longtime college football broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit will certainly have his hands full this football season as he begins his first season of full-time NFL coverage for Thursday Night Football with Amazon along with maintaining his role at ESPN on College Gameday. Many are excited to see a ton of Herbstreit...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ravens adding notable running back

The Baltimore Ravens were The Ghosts of Running Backs Past last season, littered with the shells of former stars like Le'Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman, and Latavius Murray. But fortunately, it is looking a bit more promising in their backfield this time around. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Mike Tomlin discusses Steelers QB decision

The Pittsburgh Steelers still haven't announced who their starting quarterback will be in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. While most assume it's either going to be Mitchell Trubisky or rookie Kenny Pickett, head coach Mike Tomlin hasn't shown his cards over which one he's favoring.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

T.J. Watt gets honest about T.J. Hockenson's block

Even though Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman T.J. Watt was injured by a low block from Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, he made it clear he's not holding a grudge against the tight end for what he called a "completely legal" play. In an interview with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to South Carolina's live rooster mascot name

Sadly, South Carolina's live rooster mascot will not be known as Cock Commander. We learned last week that the South Carolina Gamecocks would need to create a new name for their live rooster mascot due to a controversy surrounding the comb of the new bird representing the school. The old name, "Sir Big Spur," no longer applied, because it implies the rooster no longer has its comb, which this one does.
COLUMBIA, SC
thecomeback.com

Marcus Freeman has shocking reaction to playing former school

When the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in primetime on Saturday, it will be a sort of homecoming for Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman as he played linebacker at Ohio State from 2004 to 2008. But he's not getting any extra emotional about returning to his alma mater.
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban's advice to LSU coach Brian Kelly

When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame many questioned why. But one person who Kelly turned to ask for advice before he took the LSU job was Alabama's, Nick Saban, who coached at LSU for five years. That may come as a surprise to many but Kelly says he and...
BATON ROUGE, LA

