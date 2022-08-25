Read full article on original website
Related
Flutterwave Moving Ahead With IPO Despite Woes in Kenya
African FinTech Flutterwave is moving ahead with preparations for an initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq despite claims of financial impropriety by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and its bank accounts being frozen by Kenya’s High Court. “We have the attractive market potential and opportunity to do...
Klarna Faces Growing Pains as Losses Increase
Expenses related to U.S. and international market expansion combined with the integration of new acquisitions and widening credit losses all added up to a messy first half for buy now, pay later giant Klarna. “When we set our business plans for 2022 in the autumn of last year, it was...
Today in Crypto: Meta Expands NFT Sharing Feature to Facebook, Singapore Moves to Protect Retail Crypto Traders From Themselves
Today in cryptocurrency, Meta is now enabling people to post non-fungible tokens (NFTs) they own on Facebook and Instagram. Also, the Central African Republic’s top court has ruled that using government-backed cryptocurrency to purchase land, citizenship and “e-residency” goes against the country’s constitution, and the head of Singapore’s central bank is weighing new measures to restrict and discourage speculation in trading crypto.
Report: Blockchain Investor Animoca Brands to Raise Another $100M
Singapore government investment manager Temasek is reportedly joining a $100 million funding for blockchain investor Animoca Brands, adding to the nearly $435 million Animoca has raised since January. Temasek will lead the financing, which adds to a funding round that has already seen Animoca raise $359 million in January and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Happy Endings ‘Mixed’ for FTX Bailout of Crypto Firms
Putting up $1 billion for rescues and acquisitions of cryptocurrency firms as the sector started further collapsing following plummeting bitcoin and other prices, FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried expects some of the investments will bring about profits, while others likely will be disappointing. “Mixed is basically the answer. I think some...
JPMorgan’s Farooq: Banks Will Win Coming Crypto Asset Cycle
As a competitor with, and even as a threat to, traditional financial institutions (FIs), cryptocurrency has a long way to go, the head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain division said. Even so, this nascent asset class has far too much disruptive potential to be ignored, Umar Farooq, CEO of Onyx...
EarlySalary Closes Largest Funding Round Since Launch
FinTech consumer lender EarlySalary raised $110 million in a Series D funding round, the largest amount the startup raised since it was founded in Pune, India in 2015. The round was led by TPG’s The Rise Fund and Norwest Venture Partners, with participation by existing investor Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited. EarlySalary raised $34 million in 2019 backed by Eight Roads, Chiratae Ventures, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited, and angel investors, according to a press release on Tuesday (Aug. 30).
B2B Payments Firm Duplo Raises $4.3M in Seed Funding
Nigerian payments company Duplo has raised $4.3 million in seed funding to launch new products and expand into new business verticals in Nigeria, as reported by Tech Cabal. The seed funding round included investments from Liquid2 Ventures, Soma Capital, Tribe Capital, Commerce Ventures, Basecamp Fund and Y Combinator. Oui Capital also re-invested after participating in the pre-seed round.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chinese FinTech Stocks Climb; US Lenders Tumble
In the past week, three of the biggest gainers in financial stocks have been Chinese FinTechs, boosted by an agreement that gives U.S. authorities access to audit the companies. Seeking Alpha reported Saturday (Aug. 27) that Futu Holdings was up 21% this week, with 360 DigiTech following close behind. Both...
SEC Homes in on Small Cryptos to Bolster Oversight Case
The Securities and Exchange Commission appears to be targeting a trio of smaller, privacy-focused cryptocurrencies, including Stellar’s lumen token, the world’s largest digital asset manager revealed in filings recently. Grayscale Investments, whose Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and Grayscale Ethereum Trust hold $15.3 billion and $5.8 billion respectively, revealed in...
As Prices Rise, Restaurants Reevaluate Free Food Loyalty Incentives
Amid ongoing food price inflation, many restaurants are finding that their loyalty programs are their best tool to combat trade-down to grocery, enabling them to incentivize visits and maintain continuous communication with their fans. Yet, some brands are noticing that these loyalty programs can be a double-edged sword. Chili’s, for...
JPMorgan's Kelly: Sell Crypto, Stay Away From Large Cap Tech Stocks
JPMorgan Asset Management’s David Kelly thinks investors ought to focus on value stocks as the Federal Reserve continues to raise rates, Bloomberg reported Monday (Aug. 29). The chief global strategist said investors should not look short-term as Fed Chair Jerome Powell has sent equity markets spiraling after saying the central bank wants to keep trying to tame inflation by raising rates, even if that means an economic downturn.
FTX Crypto Exchange CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s Breakout Month
August has been a good month for Sam Bankman-Fried, the increasingly high-profile CEO of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange. That may seem a little strange to say, given that his was one of four cryptocurrency exchanges singled out by a congressional committee’s Aug. 30 demand for information about what the industry is doing to protect consumers against fraud.
Today in B2B Payments: CFOs Invest in Efficiency, Scalable Infrastructure
Today in B2B payments, chief financial officers (CFOs) are turning to software vendors to solve pain points and are investing in scalable infrastructure to help build companies that are sustainable. Plus, Meta is offering interest-free installment plans to advertisers in India and B2B marketplace Wasoko is partnering with the Zanzibar government to open an innovation hub on the island.
Today in Crypto: Korean Central Bank Urges Regulating ICOs Instead of Ban
Tether is firing back against a Wall Street Journal report saying it had inadequate reserves for its stablecoin, a blog post said. The article, titled “Tether Says Audit Is Still Months Away as Crypto Market Falters,” critiques Tether’s openness about its finances and its reserves. Tether says...
SeatGeek Raises $328M Following Canceled SPAC
Mobile ticketing platform SeatGeek has raised $238 million from private investors after canceling plans to go public. Company officials told The Wall Street Journal Wednesday (Aug. 31) that they plan to use the funds to invest in new offerings, like a program that allows customers to return tickets for credit toward another event. Another program is geared towards the attendee experience, with ticket upgrades and dining options.
Report: Crypto Winter Hasn’t Chilled Consumer Interest in Buying Crypto
Reports of cryptocurrency’s demise are greatly exaggerated. Fifty-six percent of consumers express at least some interest in buying cryptocurrency in the next year, and crypto is not going away. Moreover, consumers under financial hardship are particularly likely to buy crypto, and not just as an investment vehicle. Forty-three percent want to use it to make payments. As economic conditions tighten, consumer interest in financial and digital assets that generate income may grow.
The Case for Crypto Proof of Work: Bitcoin Is Dirtier but Safer
The blockchain industry has voted with its feet, and Bitcoin-style mining for cryptocurrency has largely been relegated to the scrap heap of history, at least for new chains. Bitcoin, the first and largest blockchain, uses mining — also known as proof-of-work (PoW) — as its consensus mechanism, meaning the way the blockchain is secured, new information is added to it, and new bitcoins are distributed. Other major blockchains that use similar mechanisms include are Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, the memecoin Dogecoin and the privacy coin Monero.
Best Buy Says Strapped Consumers Cut Back on Home Theater, Computer Purchases
Best Buy saw a decline in sales during the second quarter, the electronics retailer reported Tuesday (Aug. 30), as consumers shied away from home theater and computer purchases. “We are clearly operating in an uneven sales environment,” CEO Corie Barry said in a news release. “As we entered the year,...
5 MENA FinTech Accelerators to Know About
FinTech, more than many other sector, is especially receptive to the input of startup accelerator programs. Because the vast majority of FinTech startups these days are launching digital products, their research and development needs are lightweight compared to companies developing physical products. What’s more, the global FinTech ecosystem has evolved...
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0