As Prices Rise, Restaurants Reevaluate Free Food Loyalty Incentives
Amid ongoing food price inflation, many restaurants are finding that their loyalty programs are their best tool to combat trade-down to grocery, enabling them to incentivize visits and maintain continuous communication with their fans. Yet, some brands are noticing that these loyalty programs can be a double-edged sword. Chili’s, for...
Disney Ponders Creating A Program Similar To Amazon Prime To Drive New Revenue – WSJ Report
Who’s the leader of the club that’s made for you and me? If the Walt Disney Co. has its way, that’d be CEO Bob Chapek. The Wall Street Journal reports that the Walt Disney Co. is pondering a new membership program that would bundle various Disney products and offer discounts or perks. The membership would resemble Amazon Prime, which offers advantages to its members like free shipping. Disney, with its theme parks, resorts, merchandise, streaming and more, can create a program that would make it worthwhile for heavy users of its offerings to enlist. The move continues a recent focus by the...
Solid Raises $63M to Expand FinTech-as-a-Service into New Verticals
FinTech-as-a-Service platform Solid Financial Technologies has raised $63 million in a Series B funding round to speed its expansion into new verticals, including travel, logistics, construction, healthcare, education and the gig economy. With this platform, companies can launch and scale FinTech products with just modern application programming interfaces (APIs) and...
Circle K Parent Couche-Tard Offsets Loyalty Challenges With Subscription Strength
Convenience store giant Couche-Tard, parent company of its eponymous brand, Circle K and Ingo, is falling behind when it comes to boosting customer loyalty with rewards programs. As food prices rise, restaurants, grocers and convenience stores alike are leveraging their loyalty programs to drive visits, incentivizing purchasing and maintaining continuous...
Consumers Increasingly Expect Prepared Meals at the Grocery Store
As inflation weighs heavily on consumers’ minds, many are seeking more affordable alternatives to restaurant meals, such as prepared meals they can buy at the grocery store. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Digital Economy Payments: Consumers Buy Into Food Bargains,” which drew from a July survey of a census-balanced panel of nearly 2,700 U.S. consumers, found that 37% of consumers bought prepared food on their most recent grocery trip, up 7 points from the 30% of consumers who had done so back in November 2021.
Best Buy Says Strapped Consumers Cut Back on Home Theater, Computer Purchases
Best Buy saw a decline in sales during the second quarter, the electronics retailer reported Tuesday (Aug. 30), as consumers shied away from home theater and computer purchases. “We are clearly operating in an uneven sales environment,” CEO Corie Barry said in a news release. “As we entered the year,...
Disney Eyes Discounts, Perk Membership Program
Walt Disney is looking into a membership program with discounts and perks to get customers to spend more on its various streaming services, parks, resorts and merchandise, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote Wednesday (Aug. 31). This would be similar to Amazon Prime, which offers advantages like free shipping and...
pymnts
Global Merchants Aim to Neutralize APAC’s ‘Silent Killer’ With Localized Payments
In a world where commerce is increasingly global but where markets and consumer preferences are still dominated by national or regional norms, one of the most costly mistakes a multinational retailer can make is not offering local payment options to their customers around the world. How costly? Well, let’s just...
Freshly Adds B2B Arm to Help Organizations Offer Prepared Meals
Prepared meal delivery service company Freshly has added a B2B arm that will provide ready-to-eat meals to organizations that want to feed people at scale. The new offering called FreshlyWell aims to serve employers, healthcare systems, universities, senior living facilities, hospitality organizations and others that want to provide employees or members with meals on-site or delivered to their homes with discounts or subsidies, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 30) press release.
First National Bank of Omaha Launches Credit-Card-as-a-Service Platform
First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) has announced Bend by FNBO, a credit-card-as-a-service solution to expand its ways to let clients offer cards, a press release said. Bend by FNBO will offer an embedded model of open API services for credit cards. It will let clients use plug-and-play financial services to integrate into existing environments. Brands will be able to access more flexibility with the service, along with customizable options for their cards.
Unique Carpets Ltd. on the Ideal B2B Cross-Border Payments Partner
Bob Binford of Unique Carpets Ltd. says investing in fast, secure and easy cross-border payments tech saves time, money and sales. It’s something that 64% of businesses also confirm in new cross-border B2B payments research. Posted on August 31, 2022. For many businesses in today’s fast-paced, interconnected world, the...
Instant Digital Tip Payouts Boost Restaurant Worker Pay by as Much as $4/Hour
Tipping can account for as much as 60% of a restaurant worker’s wages, so how and when those funds find their way into the worker’s hands can have a seismic impact on how they make ends meet and navigate their own financial lives. Drew Edwards, CEO of Ingo...
Irish Startup FixxFi Launches Credit Solution for Home, Auto Repairs
Irish FinTech company FixxFi has launched an embedded finance solution for the auto and home repair industries, the company announced in a news release Monday (Aug. 29). The firm stated that “current financial products are lacking and burdened with outdated, inflexible options. As a result, repair businesses are often forced to take up the slack with discounts or sub-par fixes.”
70% of Western Global Merchants See Payments Localization Cutting APAC Cart Abandonment in Half
The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is key to the international growth strategies of countless eCommerce merchants across the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. Home to 4.3 billion consumers, the region represents a massive market potential that many businesses aim to unlock through expanded and localized payment options. “The...
Consumers Pulled Back on Grocery Purchasing in July
As ongoing inflation has many being more cautious about their spending, the share of consumers making grocery purchases each month is on the decline. Research from the August edition of PYMNTS’ Digital Economy Payments study, “Digital Economy Payments: Consumers Buy Into Food Bargains,” which draws from a July survey of a census-balanced panel of 2,669 U.S. consumers, finds that the share of consumers who had made a grocery purchase in the previous 30 days fell to 83% from 87% in June.
Grab- and Singtel-Backed GXS Launches Digital Bank in Singapore
GXS Bank, which is backed by Southeast Asian super app provider Grab and Asian communications technology group Singtel, has launched a digital bank for consumers and businesses in Singapore. The bank’s first product is a savings account, which will be followed by other offerings for entrepreneurs, gig economy workers and...
Topi Raises $45M to Support Growing Hardware-as-a-Service Trend
Berlin-based FinTech topi has raised $45 million in a second equity investment round for its platform, which enables merchants to offer computers, monitors, smartphones, printers and other products to their business customers on a subscription basis. For businesses that need hardware, using a Hardware-as-a-Service model rather than owning the products...
Meta Lets Indian Advertisers Pay in Interest-Free Installments
Saying it wants to strengthen working capital support for small businesses in India, Meta has announced it will allow them to pay for advertising campaigns in three monthly installments without having to pay interest. This new financial support feature called No Cost Equated Monthly Installments (EMI) lets businesses choose an...
Chewy Sees Recurring Revenue Promise in Pet Health Offerings
Online pet product retailer Chewy touted the potential and growth opportunity of its pet health offerings as it released quarterly earnings Wednesday (Aug. 31). On a conference call with investors, CEO Sumit Singh said the company is expanding CarePlus, its wellness and insurance program, and PracticeHub, an eCommerce solution for veterinary practices.
B2B Payments Firm Duplo Raises $4.3M in Seed Funding
Nigerian payments company Duplo has raised $4.3 million in seed funding to launch new products and expand into new business verticals in Nigeria, as reported by Tech Cabal. The seed funding round included investments from Liquid2 Ventures, Soma Capital, Tribe Capital, Commerce Ventures, Basecamp Fund and Y Combinator. Oui Capital also re-invested after participating in the pre-seed round.
