CLEMSON, S.C. — When fourth-ranked Clemson finally kicks off the football Labor Day night to open the 2022 season, it will not recognize who it is playing.
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State plays their second game of the season on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. when they face LSU in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. This marks the 10th meeting between the two teams, with FSU holding a 7-2 advantage. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since 1991. The game between the Seminoles (1-0, 0-0 ACC) and the Tigers (0-0, 0-0 SEC) will be shown nationally on ABC.
Talk about a tasty NIL deal for LSU Tiger fans. LSU football players Jack Bech, BJ Ojulari, Kayshon Boutte, John Emery Jr. and Maason Smith took over the Raising Cane’s near the Tigers’ Baton Rouge, La., campus on Sunday. As part of the NIL deal, the Tigers star players served patrons at the counter and even through the drive-thru.
The junior defensive end has it all going for him, earning the title of captain for the Tigers in 2022
