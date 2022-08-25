TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State plays their second game of the season on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. when they face LSU in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. This marks the 10th meeting between the two teams, with FSU holding a 7-2 advantage. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since 1991. The game between the Seminoles (1-0, 0-0 ACC) and the Tigers (0-0, 0-0 SEC) will be shown nationally on ABC.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO