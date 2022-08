Celebrating a decade of obtaining data and biological samples to inform canine health studies for future years. The Morris Animal Foundation (MAF) Golden Retriever Lifetime Study has achieved its 10-year milestone. This study is among the most comprehensive to be completed in veterinary medicine, following the lives of over 3,000 golden retrievers. Additionally, it’s the largest study to be funded by MAF.1.

