Montana State

Comments / 1

KULR8

New details about high-speed chase, fiery crash released

NEW INFORMATION: Court documents identify the driver of the vehicle as Levi Johnson from Minnesota. The following is a press release from the Montana Highway Patrol:. BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is currently investigating an incident east of Billings on Interstate 94 near the Huntley exit. At 08:39 A.M. a Sergeant with the Montana Highway Patrol observed a grey sedan traveling east through a construction zone at 95 mph in a 55 mph speed zone in a reckless manner cutting off other vehicles. The suspect vehicle would not yield to law enforcement and was driving at a speed of 150 mph when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The vehicle caught on fire and a male exited the vehicle and began running. The MHP Trooper was able to rescue a passenger that was still in the vehicle before the vehicle became completely engulfed in flames. This male was transported to a Billings hospital with critical injuries. MHP was assisted by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office with deputies and air support as well as an officer with Motor Carrier Services. After a perimeter was established the suspect that ran was apprehended without incident. This investigation is still active at this time.
BILLINGS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

"I can help make positive changes:' New tribal victim liaison in Montana

MONTANA - Cheryl Horn is the new tribal victim liaison for Montana. The tribal victim liaison connects crime victims with resources and identifies gaps in services. "I feel like I'm at a place where I can really find solutions and really help," Horn said. Horn said she particularly wants to...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Montana wildfire update for Aug. 29

Several large wildfires in Montana were contained last week, while wildfire officials and crews are still managing other fires in various areas of the state. On Sunday, the Helena – Lewis & Clark National Forest announced over social media that officials were responding to a fire that ignited on Mount Helena. The public was asked to avoid the area until further notice and make room for emergency personnel on roadways responding to the fire. The city of Helena announced that the fire was quickly contained, and mop-up began shortly after responding to the fire. Fire crews remained on site overnight to ensure the fire was contained.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Full fishing closure for the Beaverhead River starting Thursday

DILLON, Mont. - Anglers on the Beaverhead River will have to find another spot as a full fishing closure is going into effect Thursday, Sept. 1. Due to severe drought conditions, the flow change to the Beaverhead River from Clark Canyon Dam are happening earlier than normal, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) said.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Good Samaritan: Montana man has donated blood for 61 years

LINCOLN, Mont. - "I started giving blood in 1961," said Rich Paul. Rich Paul started donating blood at boot camp in Texas after an instructor came in and said they needed blood donors because a girl in a military hospital had cancer. That's when Rich raised his hand, and it...
LINCOLN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

More than 84,000 AIS inspections conducted so far this season

HELENA – Over the Labor Day weekend, it’s important to continue to clean, drain and dry your boat and gear when you recreate on the water to prevent the potential spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS). So far this year, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and its partners...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

High temperatures cause fishing closures at Big Hole, Jefferson rivers

BUTTE, Mont. -- Anglers in Southwest Montana may need to find a new favorite fishing spot. Just months after cold water temperatures and flooding were major concerns around the state, the script has been flipped, as high temperatures and low waterflow have closed miles and miles of fishing locations along nearby rivers.
BUTTE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approve new "once in a generation" wildlife management area

BOZEMAN, Mont. - In a unanimous decision, Montana Fish and Wildlife approved to purchase 5,677 acres at the base of the Big Snowy Mountains about 20 miles south of Lewistown. Originally this land was owned by Forrest Allen of Cody, Wyoming. He donated his family’s homestead to the Shodair Children’s Hospital upon his death in 2019. Shodair wanted the land to be used by future generations and turned down bigger offers to make this land public. The proceeds will go to help Shodair build their new children's hospital.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Albertsons pharmacies collaborating with Frontier Psychiatry

The following is a press release from Albertsons's corporate office:. BOISE, Idaho - August 29, 2022 — Albertsons Companies Pharmacies in Montana, which include the Albertsons, Osco, and Safeway banners, have partnered with Frontier Psychiatry, a Montana based telepsychiatry practice, to make long-acting injectable medications for mental illness treatment available to Montanans statewide. In addition to vaccines to prevent COVID, influenza, and other diseases, Albertsons Companies pharmacists in Montana will now have the ability to administer medications for mental illness and recovery. This partnership will allow Albertsons Companies pharmacist across the entire state of Montana to administer long-acting injectable medications for mental illness and substance use disorders, lowering barriers to life-changing treatment throughout Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

State, ACLU gear up for fight over changing Montana birth certificates

Yellowstone County Courthouse in downtown Billings, Montana (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick for the Daily Montanan). Attorneys for a group of Montanans who want to change the gender marker on their birth certificate believe the state of Montana is intentionally ignoring a judge’s order and is pushing ahead making its own rules which violate a Yellowstone County District Court injunction.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Montana

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
MONTANA STATE
Field & Stream

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Votes to Approve Controversial Pheasant Stocking Program

The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Park (FWP) Fish and Wildlife Commission has voted to approve a controversial new pheasant stocking operation for select public lands in the state. The vote occurred during the commission’s regular meeting in Helena this morning and capped months of heated debate between hunters and FWP officials about whether or not the state should be putting pen-raised roosters onto state-owned properties.
MONTANA STATE
Atlas Obscura

Canyon Ferry Lake's Cemetery Island

Beneath its translucent green waves, Canyon Ferry Lake reservoir hides the remains of the small town of Canton, Montana. Founded in the 1860s, Canton’s cemetery was perched on top of a hill high enough to escape being flooded during the construction of the Canyon Ferry Dam between 1949 and 1954.
TOWNSEND, MT
Idaho Capital Sun

It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.

He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix […] The post It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.

