The Wolf Of Wall Street's Ex-Wife Nadine Caridi Is Spilling Her Side Of The Story On TikTok

Nine years after The Wolf Of Wall Street premiered, Jordan Belfort's ex-wife Nadine Caridi, now known as Dr. Nadine Macaluso, is spilling her side of the story on TikTok.

The Wolf currently resides in his Miami home, he moved to in December 2021 according to the Miami Herald. However, the blonde bombshell stayed between New York and California, and she's using her platform to talk about what was accurate and what was not in Scorsese's film.

She's a therapist for trauma bonding, and, according to her Instagram bio, she helps women leave abusive relationships. Using scenes from the film and personal experience, she widely dedicates her social media to educating her followers.

Belfort, however, is still on TikTok reliving memories from the movie and working closely with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Macaluso recently went on the app and decided it was her turn to finally take the stage.

"Hmm, how accurate was the movie? I think that if you look at it through Jordan's lens, it was really accurate and I think that if you look at it through my lens it wasn't, and I think that makes sense," she said in a video posted on Monday. The video has since received over 4 million views.

Just before this publication, she made another TikTok with her ex-father-in-law. She mentions that she was 29 in the video shown, she's now 54.

"Hold on tight, I have a lot of great things to expose," 'The Duchess' continued.

Her character was played by Margot Robbie, and, on Dr. Macaluso's Instagram, she posts different scenes with a caption that tells what happened when she lived through the experience.

You can also find old couple photos of her and Belfort, expressing that the entrepreneur constantly "love bombed" her by buying her affection. "Love bombing" is term used when someone in a relationship tries to influence you with an extreme display of affection. According to Very Well Mind, this is one of the early signs of toxicity in a relationship.

At the time of publication, Macaluso has not yet made another TikTok revealing any movie secrets, but we are keeping an eye out for her very next post about her tumultuous relationship with The Wolf.