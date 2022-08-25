Read full article on original website
WBOC
Ocean City Pedestrian and Driver Safety at Question After Numerous Accidents
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Neighbors and visitors who spoke to WBOC on Monday expressed their hope for more to be done to prevent future pedestrian accidents in Ocean City. This comes after a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car while crossing Coastal Hwy in Ocean City near 59 St., late Friday. The incident was just one of many pedestrian accidents that have occurred in Ocean City during this summer alone.
WGMD Radio
No Firehouse Siren this Summer in Rehoboth Beach; Are Osprey the Reason?
Noticeably missing this summer from downtown Rehoboth Beach has been the sound of the familiar firehouse siren. In the past, it would sound for a full minute during certain hours (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) to alert fire company members of potential fire or rescue incidents. Last summer, osprey built...
Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
WMDT.com
Salisbury Fire Department announces promotions
SALISBURY, Md. – Recently the Salisbury Fire Department congratulated two of its firefighters/paramedics. John Dennis and Brandon Hoppes were promoted to EMS Sergeants. Additionally, firefighter/paramedics Kara Harrington and Christina Justice were also promoted to EMS Sergeants. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Ocean City Fire Department knocks down roof blaze at Union Chesapeake Seafood House
OCEAN CITY, Md. – A fire broke out at Union Chesapeake Seafood House on Saturday afternoon. Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) officials say around 4:54 p.m., firefighters responded to the restaurant at 2004 Philadelphia Avenue for a reported structure fire. When units arrived, they found smoke and fire on...
U.S. Geological Survey
USGS 01484525 MILLSBORO POND OUTLET AT MILLSBORO, DE
LOCATION.--Lat 38°35'40.4", long 75°17'27.7", Sussex County, DE, Hydrologic Unit 02040303, on right bank on upstream side of bridge on State Highway 24, upstream from Millsboro Pond Dam, at Millsboro. DRAINAGE AREA.--61.7 mi2. REVISIONS HISTORY (WQ).--https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/dv/?site_no=01484525: 2013. PERIOD OF RECORD.--May 1986 to September 1988. March 1991 to current year. GAGE.--Water-stage recorder, concrete control, and crest-stage gage. Datum of gage is 1.19 ft above North American Vertical Datum of 1988. REMARKS.--Outflow from lake controlled by sluice gates at outlet. Natural flow of stream affected by inflow from sand mine de-watering process. U.S. Geological Survey satellite data-collection platform at station. EXTREMES FOR PERIOD OF RECORD.--Maximum discharge, 2,080 ft3/s, Sept. 30, 2016, gage height, 4.95 ft; minimum discharge, 0.0 ft3/s, no flow, Aug. 29-31, 1998, July 9, 2012. COOPERATION.--Funding for this station is provided by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control through the Delaware Geological Survey, and the U.S. Geological Survey.
WMDT.com
Worcester County Public Schools kick off the new school year with an air of excitement
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A sea of navy blue filling the Ocean City Convention Center Tuesday, as open ears listen to leaders getting teachers excited about the start of a new school year. “I have the opportunity as Superintendent for just a few minutes to speak to the entire school system...
Eastern Shore motorcyclist killed in Delaware
An Eastern Shore man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Delaware Monday evening, said Delaware State Police.
The Dispatch
Police: Fatal Hit-And-Run Investigation Remains ‘Active’; Parents: ‘Full Trust And Confidence In Law Enforcement’
BERLIN – Seven weeks after a local teen died in a hit-and-run collision, authorities are continuing their investigation and seeking the public’s help with any information. Charges have not yet been filed in the death of Ocean Pines resident Gavin Knupp, 14, who was a pedestrian returning to a vehicle driven by his sister on Grays Corner Road July 11 when he was struck by a black 2011 Mercedes traveling east bound. He would die soon after the 10:45 p.m. collision at Atlantic General Hospital. Though the driver of the Mercedes has reportedly been identified as a suspect of interest, there has been no official information presented confirming police know the motorist’s whereabouts. Six days after the collision, the Mercedes involved in the fatal hit-and-run was seized from a home in Ocean Reef in West Ocean City for processing.
WMDT.com
Del. State Fire Marshall investigating fire at Thompson Island Brewing Company
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A fire that broke out at Thompson Island Brewing Company is being investigated by the Delaware State Fire Marshall. Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company and Lewes Fire Department responded to the scene on Coastal Highway around 11:40 a.m. on August 28th. When units arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from an exhaust hood on the roof.
WBOC
Schools Across Delmarva Work to Fill Teacher Vacancies
With the new school year upon us, the national teacher shortage is affecting schools all across Delmarva. Some schools are hurting more than others. In Virginia, Accomack county still has 10 openings. In Delaware, the Seaford school district has 17 slots to fill, and in Delmar, there are 18 vacancies. In Maryland, Somerset is still looking to fill 4% of their staff. However, there are some counties and districts that are managing the shortage well.
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
‘Blast at the Beach’ Short Track Super Series Event Postponed to Wednesday, August 31
GEORGETOWN, DE – Postponed. Race fans in Georgetown will have to wait one more day for the ninth annual Melon 1 & Sussex Diesel ‘Blast at the Beach’ has been postponed to Wednesday, August 31 at Georgetown Speedway. A forecast of strong storms with damaging winds rolling...
rvbusiness.com
RV Park Owner Survey Results with Scott Bahr
In this episode, checks out Frontier Town RV Resort & Campground, an RV park in Berlin, Maryland, offers plenty of themed activities and great sites to enjoy near the scenic shores of the Sinepuxent Bay. They also go in-depth on a recent report, the Campground Owner & Manager Survey, with project lead Scott Bahr of Cairn Consulting Group.
WBOC
UPDATE: Fire at Union Chesapeake Seafood House Ruled Accidental
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A fire broke out at the Union Chesapeake Seafood House on Philadelphia Ave. in Ocean City Saturday evening. The Ocean City Fire Department says the fire started just before 5 p.m. When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters used a fire hose to put the fire out on the roof, and cut a portion of the roof to check to see if the fire had moved to other areas of the building, according to the Fire Department.
WBOC
Officers Cleared in Deadly Somerset County Police-involved Shooting
WESTOVER, Md. - The officers involved in a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred in April in Somerset County have been cleared following an investigation by the Maryland Attorney General's Office. The attorney general's office on Wednesday announced the findings of its investigation into the April 25 shooting. According to the...
WBOC
Thompson Island Brewing Company Catches Fire
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A fire broke out Sunday morning at the Thompson Island Brewing Company on Coastal Hwy in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says fire was coming from the roof of the building around 11:40 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from an exhaust hood on the roof.
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
STSS Race Day at Georgetown: Blast at the Beach Storylines, Stars & Sleepers
GEORGETOWN, DE – It’s Race Day at the Beach!. For the first time in more than one month, the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco goes green. Tonight, the stars of the STSS take on a familiar venue in Georgetown Speedway for the...
WBOC
Bicyclist Injured in Millsboro Hit-and-run
MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist seriously injured late Monday night in Millsboro. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, a bicyclist was traveling westbound on John J. Williams Highway, just west of Legion Road at around 9 p.m., when they were struck by an unknown car and seriously injured.
Child Playing With Lighter Causes Maryland House Fire
A child playing with a lighter accidentally set a fire inside the closet of a Maryland home, according to officials. Members of the Salisbury Fire Department were called to help extinguish a fire that broke out in the closet of a Hatings Street home shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 when a child toying around with a lighter.
fox29.com
Community rallies behind husband, father badly hurt in wave accident at Delaware beach
Barry Fragale, a husband and father of two, said he was on a boogie board in the water off Bethany Beach when a wave came crashing down on top of him. Barry was airlifted to Christiana Hospital where he underwent two surgeries and remains hospitalized over two weeks later.
