Read full article on original website
Related
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Voice of America
Mikhail Gorbachev, Last Soviet Leader, Dies at 91
Mikhail Gorbachev, who presided over the demise of the Soviet Union and helped end decades of Cold War fear, earning a Nobel Peace Prize and the lasting enmity of millions of Russians bitter about the chaos unleashed by the collapse of the world’s largest country, has died at age 91.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine’s Counteroffensive
Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian forces continues in the south. The WHO says Ukraine’s health systems has suffered extensive damage since Russia’s latest invasion. Despite their town being decimated from war, residents of one town still make time to take care of themselves.
Russia's War on Ukraine and the Global Food Crisis
The global economy has been suffering from supply chain strains, climate change repercussions of Covid, and inflation. Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine, however, experts say these challenges have deepened on an unprecedented scale. Abiola Afolayan, senior international policy advisor at Bread for the World, joined Cheddar News to discuss.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Heavy Fighting in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied South
Ukraine said Tuesday that it has attacked command posts and destroyed bridges and ammunition storage in the Russian-occupied south. Russia said it fought off the attack and caused heavy losses against Ukraine's forces. The clashes took place in the country’s Kherson area, which Russian forces took control of early in...
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
A photo shared by the DOJ shows Trump kept a framed copy of an unflattering Time magazine cover at his Mar-a-Lago home
The 2019 Time magazine cover in a gold frame showed 15 of Trump's then-opponents peering into the Oval Office, along with the words "knock knock."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Russia, Ukraine Trade Accusations of Attack Near Nuclear Plant
Russia and Ukraine Wednesday traded accusations of launching fresh strikes near a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine that has drawn international concern about safety amid the conflict. The allegations from the two sides are the latest in weeks of finger pointing regarding attacks near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: IAEA to Visit Zaporizhzhia Plant
The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog says a team is on its way to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Ukraine says its forces have breached Russian front lines in the Kherson region. As Russia’s war with Ukraine continues, what threat does it pose to the rest of Europe?
Voice of America
To Ukrainians, Gorbachev Remains an 'Imperialist'
Kyiv, Ukraine — Mikhail Gorbachev could have been celebrated for involuntarily opening a path toward Ukraine's independence, but his support for Crimea's annexation and silence in the face of Russia's invasion have stained his reputation there. Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, triggered its demise in 1991,...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 31
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 2:20 p.m.: The British Ministry of Defense says Ukrainian forces have made some gains in a push against the Russian front line in southern Ukraine. In its latest intelligence update Wednesday, the ministry predicts Russia will move in reserve units from eastern Ukraine to solidify the front.
Voice of America
Ukraine: Counteroffensive Underway in Southern Region Russia Seized Early in War
Ukraine said Monday it has launched a counteroffensive to try to retake territory in the southern part of the country that Russia seized in the earliest weeks of its six-month invasion. "Today we started offensive actions in various directions, including in the Kherson region," Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported, quoting...
Voice of America
Iran Says it Needs Stronger US Guarantees for Reviving Nuclear Pact
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says his country needs stronger guarantees from Washington for the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal, and reiterated that the U.N. atomic watchdog should drop its "politically motivated probes" of Tehran's nuclear work. Speaking on Wednesday during a visit to Moscow where he met Russian...
Voice of America
Fighting Rages in Southern Ukraine's Kherson Region
Fighting raged in southern Ukraine's Kherson region on Tuesday, with the Kyiv government claiming it destroyed bridges and ammunition depots, while Russia said it repelled the attacks and killed large numbers of Ukrainian troops. Britain's defense ministry said several Ukrainian brigades had increased their artillery fire on the front lines...
Voice of America
Vatican Seeks to Clarify Pope's Stance on Ukraine
Vatican City, Holy See — The Vatican sought on Tuesday to clarify the pope's position on Ukraine, after the pontiff's comment on the death of a Russian ultranationalist's daughter ruffled feathers in Kyiv. "The Holy Father's words on this dramatic issue are to be read as a voice raised...
Voice of America
India and China to Take Part in Joint Military Drills with Russia
India and China are among several countries taking part in Russia’s weeklong joint military drills scheduled to get underway on Thursday in the east of the country, according to Russia’s state-owned news agency Tass. While India has previously taken part in multinational military drills in Russia — an...
Voice of America
UN Team on Way to Assess Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant
The head of the U.N.’s atomic energy agency said it has a team on the way to visit Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, situated near the front line of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi tweeted that he is leading...
Voice of America
Russia’s Latest Move Toward ‘De-Dollarization’ Seen as Symbolic
In the Russian government’s latest move to reduce its reliance on a global financial system dominated by the United States and its allies, Kremlin authorities Monday began a policy of barring the use of U.S. dollars as collateral for transactions on the Moscow Exchange, Russia’s largest financial services marketplace.
Voice of America
Iran Says No Return to 2015 Nuclear Deal Unless IAEA Ends Investigations
Negotiators from Iran and six world powers are reportedly close to agreeing on a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA — which saw the U.S. and Europe roll back sanctions on Iran in return for limits on Tehran’s nuclear program. But as Henry Ridgwell reports from London, there is one major hurdle to overcome.
Comments / 0