OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Supply chain issues are impacting products far and wide, including the paper stock used to print Oklahoma car titles. "Like many other manufactured goods, the title stock supplier has suffered numerous unexpected supply chain delays which has delayed the shipment of title stock by months," the Oklahoma Tax Commission said in a statement. "Due to the unique security features within an Oklahoma title, it is difficult to source this specific type of secured paper from other manufacturers."

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO