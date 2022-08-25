Albert Pujols surprised a young Cardinals fan by accepting his request for a jersey exchange

Albert Pujols is chasing history in his final season with the St. Louis Cardinals as he nears 700 home runs. But this week, in particular, has felt special for the future Hall of Famer as his last road series at Wrigley Field.

One Cardinals fan will have a memory that’ll last a lifetime thanks to Pujols.

Video from after Wednesday night’s 7-1 Cubs win showed a young fan, Cooper, holding a sign for Pujols from atop the Cardinals dugout. That sign read, “Albert can we trade jerseys? Go Cardinals!!!!”

Pujols took notice of the young fan’s sign, removed his jersey and slid it to the fan from the dugout. I mean, what a moment, what a gesture.

It didn’t appear that Pujols needed Cooper’s Yadier Molina jersey T-shirt, so it wasn’t an actual jersey swap. But let’s be honest: That was the best result possible for Cooper. He got a game-used Pujols jersey from his final season AND he got to keep his Molina shirt.

Baseball fans loved seeing that from Pujols as well. It doesn’t get much better than that.

This was how Twitter reacted

More players should be like Albert there. The simplest acts of kindness can be the most impactful.