Two of Mets' vulnerabilities apparent vs. Dodgers
NEW YORK -- There are inflection points to every game, moments when things can change for better or for worse. In the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday night, those moments happened to involve James McCann and Joely Rodríguez -- two players whom the Mets chose to keep central in their plans following the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline.
WSox manager La Russa out indefinitely with health issue
CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely because of an unspecified health issue. The 77-year-old La Russa missed Tuesday night’s 9-7 loss to Kansas City on the recommendation of his doctors. The team said he is scheduled to undergo additional testing in Arizona with his personal physicians “over the coming days.” Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting manager while La Russa is out. “It’s unbelievably tough,” outfielder Andrew Vaughn said. “We really don’t have much information on what’s going on.”
Murphy's first slam, Garcia's first HR key 'special' win
WASHINGTON -- In their first game played at Nationals Park, the A’s carried a theme of firsts throughout Tuesday night’s 10-6 victory over the Nationals. An impressive 13-hit night by Oakland’s offense was highlighted by a pair of blasts that carried some personal significance, beginning with Dermis Garcia’s first Major League homer, which sparked a five-run third inning that put the A’s ahead. Later on in the fifth, Sean Murphy broke the game open with his first career grand slam.
O's call up top prospect Gunnar Henderson
CLEVELAND -- The wait is over for Gunnar Henderson. The Orioles promoted their top prospect ahead of Wednesday's tilt in Cleveland, announcing that the No. 2 prospect in the game, per MLB Pipeline, will wear No. 2 when he makes his big league debut. The move adds a sorely needed...
Judge hits 51st HR, putting on a show for teammates
ANAHEIM -- Night after night, Aaron Judge’s Yankees teammates have a front-row seat for baseball’s best one-man show. As the slugger continues to belt homers ahead of Roger Maris’ 1961 pace, they’re enjoying the ride as much as anyone. Judge launched his Major League-leading 51st home...
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Why has this year gone wrong for Giolito?
CHICAGO -- Lucas Giolito wasn’t offering up excuses when I asked for a description of his 2022 season during our interview prior to Sunday’s series finale against Arizona. In fact, the astute right-hander was direct and honest about the 5.14 ERA over his first 23 starts going into Tuesday night’s trip to the mound against the Royals.
'It got me': Mitchell's 1st HR moves dad to tears
MILWAUKEE -- Chalk up more firsts for Brewers rookie Garrett Mitchell. First big league home run. First big league curtain call. First big league ice bath. First time making dad bawl at a baseball game. After sparking an early rally with a walk and his first career stolen base, Mitchell...
Bartolo getting ready to call it a career
Say it ain't so, Bartolo. Prior to Saturday's Mets Old Timers Game at Citi Field, Bartolo Colon spoke to Spanish radio broadcaster Johnny Trujillo about his future plans. In what will surely be sad news to his fans around the world, Colon told Trujillo he's going to retire from professional baseball following one more winter league season.
Who will be this year's bullpen X-factor? Here are 12 contenders
Every year it seems like there’s a pitcher who takes over the postseason from the bullpen. In 2016, Cleveland bulldozed its way into the World Series behind Andrew Miller’s dominant left arm. Two years later, Nathan Eovaldi etched his name into Red Sox lore by throwing six innings of relief in Boston’s 18-inning thriller against the Dodgers in the World Series. And who can forget Julio Urías’ dominant run for the Dodgers in 2020 that ended with him igniting Los Angeles’ championship celebration.
Alexander gives Crew much-needed innings in spot start
MILWAUKEE -- Jason Alexander did his part in a spot start, and he’ll get another opportunity as the Brewers try to conjure another September surge. Pitching in an important spot, considering Milwaukee’s place in the standings and in a packed schedule, Alexander pitched five effective innings but saw the bullpen sputter through the rest of a 4-2 loss to the Pirates on Tuesday at American Family Field, as the Brewers surpassed 100 million in all-time attendance.
Here are your All-Star picks for August
The Major League Baseball regular season is six months long, which allows us to break the season into six convenient chunks. Each of these chunks counts equally, even if it doesn’t seem that way at the time. It always feels, in the moment, that the first and last months count more.
Robinson hits 1st homer as trio of rookies go yard in 5th
CINCINNATI -- On a night that Cardinals legend Albert Pujols slugged his 694th career regular-season home run, Reds rookie catcher Chuckie Robinson hit his first. Robinson wasn't the only Reds rookie to clear the fences in the bottom of the fifth inning. TJ Friedl and Stuart Fairchild did likewise in the few bright spots among a 13-4 loss to the Cardinals on a rainy Monday night at Great American Ball Park.
Thompson, Duran flash promise, crush HRs
ARLINGTON -- Bubba Thompson is used to sprinting around the bases 90 feet at a time, whether beating out infield singles or stretching singles into doubles and stealing bases whenever he can with his 70-grade speed. On Tuesday night, the Rangers’ No. 28 prospect per MLB Pipeline enjoyed the first...
Padres take 'step back' after runaway loss
KANSAS CITY -- There were pitching problems galore for the Padres on Sunday. It started with Sean Manaea and ended with Josh Hader. With hopes of sealing a series sweep against Kansas City, it was an uphill climb for San Diego all day. Manaea surrendered seven hits and five runs in the first inning and the Royals went on to a 15-7 victory at Kauffman Stadium, forcing the Padres to settle for two-of-three in the weekend set.
'Bad all around': Marlins lose sloppy game
MIAMI -- The Marlins, expecting to face All-Star Shane McClanahan on Tuesday in the first of two games against the Rays, instead faced a collection of Tampa Bay relievers in a bullpen game. McClanahan was pulled minutes before the first pitch due to a left shoulder impingement, and right-hander Shawn Armstrong was given the ball in his place.
Lacking crisp slider, Manning hit hard by Mariners
DETROIT -- The massive shrubs beyond center field make the vast expanse of Comerica Park’s outfield all the more imposing, but there’s a small gap in right-center where the shrubs end and the giant wall that houses the out-of-town scoreboard begins. For hitters, it might as well be the fictional "South Detroit" that Journey sings about in the song "Don’t Stop Believin'." Nobody hits a ball that far into that little crevice in what might be the deepest part of Comerica Park. Some have hit the wall to the right of it and bemoaned a 430-foot double or triple.
These are the Top 10 moments of Waino's career
The peak of Adam Wainwright's career, albeit shortened, has made him one of the most respected pitchers of his generation. The length of his career has done the same -- and made him a marvel to watch. Whether you call him Waino, Adam or Uncle Charlie, Wainwright has made a...
Webb on Giants' skid: 'Not very fun right now'
SAN FRANCISCO -- Logan Webb deserved a better outcome on Tuesday night, but the fading Giants couldn’t support him with their bats or their gloves. The Giants committed a season-high-matching four errors in a 4-3 loss to the Padres at Oracle Park, extending their losing streak to six games and dropping a season-high six games below .500.
Giants' playoff hopes dim after delay-filled loss
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants experienced their biggest lowlight of the season at Oracle Park on Monday night -- literally. Malfunctioning ballpark lights delayed the Giants’ series opener against the Padres by 40 minutes, with the game suspended after two innings when the field became too dark to play.
