ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Study: Losing sleep can make you less sociable, more selfish

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6Cbt_0hVHRIsT00

Are you a grouch in the morning? Not getting enough sleep could actually make you less sociable and more selfish!

Scientists at the University of California Berkeley found that when people are sleepy, they’re less likely to help a stranger or make a charitable contribution. Even losing a single hour of sleep has this effect!

“Helping is a core feature of humankind so this demonstrates that a lack of sleep degrades the fabric of human society itself,” Professor Matthew Walker said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Gordon Ramsay Employee, 32, Was Denied Mammogram Because She Was ‘Too Young To Have Cancer:’ Then She Received A Shattering Diagnosis

Dorita Donne, 32, was told the lump in her breast was just a benign cyst. One year later, she was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or stage 4 cancer. The breast cancer thriver lives at home with her partner of six years, Ester Sanna Ferraiolo, whom she met when she managed one of famed, TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.
CANCER
Maya Devi

Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'

In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sociable#Selfish#Cox Media Group
SheKnows

Attendance Policies Give Our Kids Dangerous Health Priorities In the Age of COVID

I don’t think anyone was more excited about the reopening of schools in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic than parents. Whether the schools opened in fall 2020 or spring 2021, I imagine parents everywhere exhaled a collective sigh of relief when they received notice. Whether you work(ed) from home, had to physically report to work, or stayed at home, but found yourself teaching in addition to parenting this mama understands what it means and the necessity of sending your kids away for at least six hours a day. However, sending children back into the classroom means they become students and...
KIDS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
25K+
Followers
82K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy