Study: Losing sleep can make you less sociable, more selfish

Are you a grouch in the morning? Not getting enough sleep could actually make you less sociable and more selfish!

Scientists at the University of California Berkeley found that when people are sleepy, they’re less likely to help a stranger or make a charitable contribution. Even losing a single hour of sleep has this effect!

“Helping is a core feature of humankind so this demonstrates that a lack of sleep degrades the fabric of human society itself,” Professor Matthew Walker said.

