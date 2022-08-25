Read full article on original website
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
These are the Best French Fries in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Women's Equality Weekend at Hotel ZiggySusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles rent soars to $3,295 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 17 percent in one yearBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Yardbarker
Luka Doncic Was Reportedly Playing Cards, Drinking Coke, And Smoking Cigarettes Before Slovenia's Loss To Germany
Luka Doncic might be just 23 years old, but the Dallas Mavericks superstar has already been to the Western Conference Finals. Although he was unable to carry the Mavs to the NBA Finals, it was still a great effort against a team of the Golden State Warriors' caliber. Luka was...
Yardbarker
LeBron James And Savannah James Were Seen Dancing And Living It Up At A Kendrick Lamar Concert In Vancouver
The expectations from LeBron James for the coming season are as intense as they have ever been for the King. LeBron is no stranger to being asked to be perfect, he has been dealing with that since he was in high school. And with the Los Angeles Lakers not being able to make many significant changes to the roster so far, a lot seems to once again be resting on the shoulders of King James.
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5billion deal to buy the NBA's Timberwolves by 2023 'is in jeopardy because the ex-Yankees star is struggling to raise capital since breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, who helped validate him as a businessman'
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5 billion deal to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly in jeopardy because the baseball legend is struggling to fund his second payment without his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez by his side. 'His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker,' one source, who is...
Yardbarker
Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair
Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
Yardbarker
Bill Simmons Thinks Russell Westbrook Will Be Out Of The League If His Next Team Buys Out His Contract: "He’s The Rare Kind Of Guy Where If You’re A Tanking Team Or A Lottery Team, Why Would You Bring Him In?"
9x All-Star Russell Westbrook is undoubtedly one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. In his prime, he was an unstoppable scorer, elite playmaker, and a true hustler who fought for every possession. Sadly, Westbrook's career has taken a turn for the worst after failed stints in...
Yardbarker
Jeanie Buss walks back comment saying Russell Westbrook was Lakers' best player last year
The first year of the Russell Westbrook experience in Los Angeles did not go exactly as planned for him or the Lakers. The team was decimated by injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, while Westbrook himself struggled to make the type of impact he did during his prime years in Oklahoma City. He averaged just 18 points per game (the third-lowest total of his career), was not efficient and was a target for criticism all year.
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade Once Said Michael Jordan Will Be Forgotten In The GOAT Conversation By Future Generations: "They’re Gonna Forget About Jordan Like We Forget About Kareem."
The Chicago Bulls discovered a gold mind when they drafted Michael Jordan. Jordan took just a few seasons to get well-adjusted in the league, and following that, he never looked back. Behind MJ's amazing talent, the Chicago Bulls completed two three-peats and won six NBA Championships in the 1990s. Mike...
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Explains Kevin Durant's Huge Mistake: "He Didn’t Take A Page Out Of LeBron James’ Book And Take A Shorter-Term Deal..."
NBA superstar Kevin Durant failed in his mission to force himself out of Brooklyn. After weeks of rumor and speculation, with an ultimatum in between, KD decided to rescind his demand when he finally realized just how little leverage he had. But for one league executive, Durant's biggest mistake was...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To The Knicks' $340 Million Core Of Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, And Julius Randle: "This Has To Be The Most Expensive Mid 3 Ever..."
Historically, the New York Knicks haven't been a very successful franchise. Most of their existence has been spent just trying to build a steady playoff contender. This summer, though, the Knicks went all-out in their quest to build the best team possible. And after committing huge salaries to Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, and Julius Randle, the team has a core they can roll with for the next few years.
Yardbarker
Brooklyn Nets Are Signing An NBA Champion
View the original article to see embedded media. The Brooklyn Nets have a loaded roster that features Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and other well known players. Last season, they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, but most would agree that if healthy, they will be seen as a contender for the 2023 NBA Championship.
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade Regrets Giving Up Around $20 Million During The Big 3 Era Of The Miami Heat: "Now, As Someone Who’s On The Other Side Of It, I Didn’t Have To Give That Money Up."
Dwyane Wade entered the NBA as a part of the iconic 2003 NBA draft class. Wade was drafted using the fifth overall pick by the Miami Heat, and that decision turned the fortunes around for both the Heat and Wade. It was clear from the start that Wade was here...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers owner on Russell Westbrook: ‘From my point of view, he was our best players last year’
Despite a very disappointing performance for Russell Westbrook in his debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team’s owner gained a lot of respect for the former league MVP’s efforts last year and even believes he was one of the team’s best players in 2021-2022. When...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Was Just 12 Points Away From Breaking Michael Jordan's Record For Most Playoff Points Scored In A Single Playoff Run In 2018
No matter how well a team plays in the regular season, all the effort is a waste if they do not have a productive playoff run in the NBA. While each team has the target of ultimately winning the NBA Championship, every season, only one team can achieve that. Additionally,...
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Has A Challenge For Russell Westbrook Following Patrick Beverley's Arrival: "His Goal This Season Should Be To Make An All-Defensive Team For The 1st Time In His Career!"
Russell Westbrook will be entering the 15th season of his NBA career. Throughout his amazing career, Westbrook has had some pretty amazing individual achievements. But due to his poor season with the Los Angeles Lakers, many have forgotten what he's capable of doing. Mr. Triple Double arguably has one last...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says The Washington Wizards Are 'Firmly In The Hunt' For Donovan Mitchell
There are not many players that come close to Donovan Mitchell in terms of the interest he is garnering this offseason, he is the only big star left that teams can still acquire. For the most part, the conversation has been around the New York Knicks, but they are far from the only interested team. Mitchell is 25 and a 3-time All-Star, that's a rare and coveted combination. Naturally, the Heat, the Hornets, the Cavaliers, and the Wizards have all been named as interested parties.
Yardbarker
Jeanie Buss Reveals How Jerry Buss Told Phil Jackson About The Shaquille O'Neal Trade In 2004: "It Won't Matter To You Because You're Not Coming Back as Coach Either"
The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the most star-studded franchise in the history of NBA basketball. They have had most of the biggest names in basketball history wear their jersey and represent the LakeShow on the court. They are also the most successful NBA franchise in history with 17 championships, tied with the Boston Celtics.
Yardbarker
Jason Williams Believes Michael Jordan Would Struggle Scoring In The Modern Era: "It Was Easy For Him To Get To The Bucket Against Gary Payton As It Would Be Against Jrue Holiday Today With Giannis And Brook Lopez Sitting Back There"
Michael Jordan is rightfully regarded as one of the greatest players to ever step onto an NBA court, with most people having him as the single-greatest player to ever play. Jordan's proficiency on both sides of the floor hasn't been seen in the NBA since his retirement, and nobody has been able to match the winning records he left.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley & Russell Westbrook Have Been In Contact About Playing Together Despite Previous Differences
A busy four weeks await the Los Angeles Lakers as they still need to determine whether they want to continue their partnership with Russell Westbrook. The Lakers-Westbrook breakup seemed inevitable going into the 2022 offseason following the 2017 NBA MVP’s disastrous first year with the team. L.A.’s move for Patrick Beverley last week further fueled rumors of the 33-year-old playmaker’s impending exit, particularly considering the years-long feud between the guards.
Yardbarker
Jeanie Buss Reveals Magic Johnson And Phil Jackson's Role With The Lakers: "It's Not That Magic Is Making A Decision On Who We're Going To Hire As Coach. It's Not That Phil Is Telling Me Who To Hire. These Are Just People I Trust."
The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the biggest NBA franchise, and they are certainly the most popular in terms of worldwide fame. The Lakers are synonymous with success, they can boast the highest number of championships won by any franchise, an honor they share with the Boston Celtics. And as such, success is expected. So when the team performs as poorly as they did last season. Questions are asked about what exactly is going on.
