Dark Souls 3 PC servers are back online after 8 months of downtime

By Kyle Campbell
 6 days ago
Back in January, FromSoftware took the PC multiplayer servers for Dark Souls, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls 3 offline due to an ugly security exploit. Now, eight months later, service is slowly being restored.

On Thursday, Bandai Namco announced that the PC servers for Dark Souls 3 are back online. Players can once again invade each other’s matches, read helpful messages, and watch bloodstain memories unceremoniously tumble off cliffs. All is right with the world once again.

Well, almost. Dark Souls and Dark Souls 2 are still offline on PC — FromSoftware is still getting those titles up to date. The studio gave no time frame for when online functionality might return, either.

“We’re sorry to have kept you waiting for so long,” Yasuhiro Kitao, producer at FromSoftware, said on Twitter. “Please accept our humble appreciation for those still waiting as we work to restore servers for other games in the series.”

Nobody at Bandai Namco or FromSoftware explained why this restoration process is taking so long. However, it’s pretty evident that the earth-shattering success of Elden Ring played a part. Refocusing development efforts and all that, you know. It’s still regularly getting significant patches too. Plus, there’s the fact that FromSoftware’s next game is apparently almost done. Busy times, indeed.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

#Souls Games#Downtime#Video Game#Bandai Namco
