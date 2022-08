Nobody wants a hangover, so luckily there are ways to prevent them after a night of drinking.

A new survey courtesy of Casa Azul Tequila Soda asked over one thousand participants to share tips on avoiding a hangover.

These “smart drinkers” recommend:

1) pace yourself

2) opt for low-volume alcoholic beverages

3) eat before you drink

4) skip the darker spirits

