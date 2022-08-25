Read full article on original website
Related
Schmidt condemns disruption of in-person class early in pandemic
TOPEKA — Republican governor candidate Derek Schmidt toured a Wichita high school degree completion program to place emphasis on ramifications of Gov. Laura Kelly’s decision in March 2020 to close Kansas public school buildings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schmidt, who also met with parents Monday during...
Psychiatric patient who escaped Kan. hospital with employee captured
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Authorities have located the state psychiatric hospital patient identified as 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III and 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, a hospital employee, according to the Miami County sheriff's office. Both left the Osawatomie State Hospital in Anderson’s vehicle early Monday. Authorities located Anderson’s vehicle in the...
Bucks being given to drivers who buckle up
TOPEKA – Thousands of vehicles will travel the Kansas roadways during the Labor Day weekend. Many families will head out on one last trip or getaway as the school year begins. Safe Kids Kansas, sponsored in part by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, State Farm and the...
KDHE: Statewide COVID death toll tops 9,000
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 5,748 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 24, to Wednesday August 31, for a total of 864,631 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 61 COVID-19 deaths since August 24, for a total of 9,019. Kansas is providing fewer updates...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
🎥Lawn stressed? September is time for relief
MANHATTAN – Cool-season grasses, like the Kentucky bluegrass and tall fescue lawns common to many parts of Kansas, have had about enough of summer. The state’s high temperatures and sporadic rainfall often cause cool-season varieties to become thin by summer’s end. September typically signals a good time to replenish those stands, said Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham.
INSIGHT: Betting on the farm
The biggest bets aren’t made at a card table, racetrack or during the Super Bowl. Instead, they happen every day on farms and ranches across the country. While most bettors place their hopes (and a few dollars) on a single event, those who grow our food face a successive series of wagers with the fate of the farm in the balance.
Strong, severe storms could pop up in our area Monday p.m.
A few showers and storms with isolated heavy downpours will remain possible in southeast Kansas through late afternoon. However, we are looking for strong to possibly severe storms to develop across portions of central Kansas late this afternoon and early evening. If so, they will be capable of 50 to 65 mph wind gusts, nickel size hail and locally heavy rainfall which may result in minor lowland flooding.
Sports on KINA this week
Following are the sports programs and events scheduled for KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) this week. Kpreps High School Football Preview: 6 p.m. SES Trojan Pregame: 6:30 p.m. SES Trojans vs Rock Creek: 7 p.m. (The game also is scheduled to stream live on SalinaPost.com.) Kansas High School Football...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0