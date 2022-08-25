ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boutique music company Throwin’ Bo’s  staging cutting-edge San Francisco shows

By By Will Reisman  | Special to The Examiner, Eli Anaya
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 6 days ago
Eli Anaya grew up during The City's musical heyday of the 2000s and has started a musical promotion company called Throwin' Bo's. Eli Anaya

Growing up in San Francisco’s Mission District, Eli Anaya came of age during what many consider The City’s musical heyday. In the late 2000s and early 2010s, acts like Girls, Thee Oh Sees, Ty Segall and The Fresh and Onlys consistently made national music headlines, as critics from across the country hailed the exciting new sounds emanating from San Francisco, much of it happening right in Anaya’s Mission District neighborhood.

But being a teenager at the time, Anaya’s musical leanings weren’t exactly fully developed. While those celebrated San Francisco bands were playing local clubs and venues — which to be fair, were mostly off limits to the underage Anaya — he was off doing more teenage things.

“I was always into music as a kid, but I missed a lot of the cool things happening here,” said Anaya. “There were all these great groups in San Francisco, but I was much more concerned about seeing, like, Third Eye Blind at the Fox Theater.”

Anaya now has made up for missing those halcyon San Francisco music days. As founder of Throwin’ Bo’s, a boutique music promotion company, he is staging some of the most inventive and unique shows in San Francisco, consistently pairing up-and-coming touring bands with The City’s best local acts.

The latest of these gatherings happens Sept. 7 at The Knockout, where Washington, D.C. post-punkers Flasher play alongside Oakland lo-fi rockers Blues Lawyer. Recently, Throwin’ Bo’s produced a triple bill at Bottom of the Hill featuring shoegaze act Peel Dream Magazine and dreampop group Winter, both of Los Angeles, along with San Francisco post-rock artists April Magazine. Anaya also recently organized a record release show for the harmonic San Francisco folk group Healing Potpourri at the Rickshaw Stop.

Anaya, now 28, dabbled with guitar and drums as a youth, but his love for the art form truly blossomed during his time at Loyola University in New Orleans, where he majored in music business. After graduating, he moved to Los Angeles for a few months where he began an internship with promoter Mac Walker, who had local ties to San Francisco and staged his own weekly live showcase at the Milk Bar on Haight Street. Anaya eventually took over that show — called “Milk Was a Bad Choice” — and managed it for about a year, but it eventually wound down. He then shifted his productions to the (now-closed) Elbo Room in the Mission, which is where the Throwin’ Bo’s moniker was born in 2018.

Along with being an astute lover of music, Anaya developed many of his connections to the local scene when he worked at Amoeba Records. Some of his co-workers included members of the San Francisco janglepop group The Umbrellas, who played the first Throwin’ Bo’s show in 2021 following a lengthy live music hiatus because of the pandemic.

“Being able to be introduced to that aspect at Amoeba was great, because my social circles really didn’t overlap with the local music scene,” said Anaya. “I developed a lot of close friendships at Amoeba and started booking shows. It’s tough, because I’m not a really great self-promoter, but I’ve made a lot of great connections just going to shows and trying to be social and develop those relationships.”

Anaya typically books shows at independent San Francisco venues like the Knockout Room, Bottom of the Hill, Thee Parkside and the Rickshaw Stop, although he has branched out to include Oakland locales like the Starline Social Club. Hosting shows at venues that he patronized as a youngster has been a surreal experience for Anaya.

“Being able to book the Rickshaw Stop was pretty much a dream come true,” said Anaya. “That was like the one club I went to growing up because they had so many all-ages shows. So, finally being able to do a show there, and having that first one back with the Umbrellas, who I’m friends with, was a really special moment.”

After scaling down operations because of the pandemic, Throwin’ Bo’s is now putting on about three to four shows a month, said Anaya. He has one associate helping him part-time, making the company essentially a one-man operation, and there’s a lot of work that goes into producing a show. Anaya has to figure out which venue is the right size for the artist, then coordinate with that club on date availabilities and whether the show will be all-ages or not. He then determines an offer that will work for the band to get their buy-in, before moving forward on ticketing, marketing and promoting. Because he admires all the artists he works with, every show can be a nerve-wracking experience.

“It’s very stressful, especially being a one-man operation,” Anaya. “It all falls on me if something goes wrong, and you don’t want anyone to have a bad time. I love it of course, but I still have so much anxiety about every show.”

Fortunately for Anaya, he has a full-time job, so he’s not financially dependent on the success of Throwin’ Bo’s, pursuing it as a passion project.

“I’m very grateful for my situation,” said Anaya. “It means I can continue to book the bands that I love. This started off as a way to showcase local bands and when it grew, getting touring bands to play was just a perfect pairing. It’s been a pretty amazing experience.”

IF YOU GO:

Flasher with Blue Lawyer

Where: The Knockout, 3223 Mission Street, S.F.

When: 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7

Tickets: $12

Contact: throwinbos.com

