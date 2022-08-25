Read full article on original website
Texarkana Arkansas Police Need Your Help With An Identification
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has posted a subject they need some help identifying, if you think you know who this is, you can stay anonymous. My father used to tell me "there ain't nothing out that time of night except police and bad women," I miss my dad. But, he's still pretty accurate in his meaning of that statement, young people out walking the streets at 1 AM is usually not a good thing.
Cass County, Texas Fugitive Has Been Captured & Now in Custody
The Cass County fugitive has been found and captured. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed this morning that Charles Obin Spraberry, 44 is back in custody after he escaped a Cass County jail in Linden on Monday evening. According to a post on Facebook from Judge Travis Ransom, Spraberry...
Beware, Cass County, Tx Fugitive on The Loose, Armed & Dangerous
Law enforcement in the Linden area and Cass County in Texas are looking for a fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous. Last night (Monday, August 29) at around 7:45 PM Charles Obin Spraberry was able to break out of jail. Obin is a person of interest in multiple felonies and is considered dangerous.
True Crime Podcast to Focus on Suspicous Death of Texarkana Ar Woman
There is a new true crime podcast coming out and it will be focusing on a woman that died back in the early 1990s just outside the Texarkana, Arkansas city limits. Her family, friends and others found the death to be suspicious and they are still looking for answers 30 years after her death.
18-Year-Old Man Arrested in Residential Neighborhood Break-in
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department responded to an alarm call at a residence in the 4300 block of Boyd Road early Sunday morning around 4:43 a.m. According to a press release, Officer Christine Knouse arrived and found that the back door of the residence had been shattered. While further investigating in the darkness, Officer Knouse observed the shadow of a person walking through an adjacent property and subsequently detained an individual wearing a backpack and carrying another bag. Once Officers Marcos Luna and Jason Tellas arrived at the scene, they assisted by searching the residence for other intruders or possibly injured individuals. They did not locate anyone else but saw where drawers inside the residence were rummaged through.
Greater Texarkana Young Professionals ‘Destination Downtown’ September 30
The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals present "Destination Downtown" on September 30 in historic downtown Texarkana. This yearly event is held in the fall and this is what the Greater Texarkana Young Professionals had to say about this upcoming event:. Every fall Greater Texarkana Young Professionals hosts our annual event, Destination...
East Texas Warbird Dreams Come True In Mt Pleasant – Just Plane Nuts
I heard about this warbird museum in Mt Pleasant, Texas a couple of years ago and finally got around to checking it out this past weekend, what a... Mt Pleasant surprise. Because, you know, I'm 'Just Plane Nuts.'. My cousin is a retired pilot and he asked me a couple...
One Of The Craziest Composers Ever Was From Texarkana
Texarkana College and the Texarkana Museum Systems Presents "The Nancarrow New Music Symposium" at the Stillwell Humanities Building in Texarkana. The symposium will take place on September 8th at 6:30 pm at the Stillwell Humanities Building at Texarkana College 2500 North Robison Road in Texarkana. This is what the museum systems had to say about this truly unique composer:
It’s Back! Longtime Texarkana Pizza Restaurant Returns
Cici's Pizza is back! Cici's Pizza is back open in Texarkana in the same location just off Richmond Road. The popular all-you-can-eat pizzeria has all new owners, a new manager, and a new staff serving you the same great pizza you've come to love. Cici's Pizza a longtime Texarkana restaurant filed for bankruptcy in January 2021, and closed its doors after so many restaurants struggled to get back up and running after the COVID-19 pandemic. Cici's Pizza is well known for its affordability for budget-minded families looking to save a little money but to enjoy a great meal with their family and friends.
Play Some Bunco For A Great Cause September 27
"Friends For A Cause" in Texarkana will have a Bunco tournament at Silver Star Smokehouse in Texarkana. This great fundraiser will take place on September 27 and will begin at 6 pm. The tournament will have a great theme in that all participants must show their school spirit. From Texas High Tigers to Arkansas High Razorbacks, PLeasasnt Grove Hawks, and Liberty Eylau Leopards get your best school spirit stuff ready for this tournament.
Texarkana Man Arrested in Shooting Incident on N. State Line
On Thursday, Texarkana Arkansas Pollice Department made an arrest in a shooting incident that occurred in the 4100 block of North Stateline Avenue early Sunday morning August 21, 2022. After substantial evidence was gathered by Texarkana Arkansas Police they were able to obtain a felony warrant for the arrest of...
National Night Out is Back! October 4, in Texarkana Neighborhoods
National Night Out is back! Make plans for Tuesday, October 4, 2022, according to the Texarkana Police. If you are planning a safer neighborhood or crime watch party in our community, you must register. Registration is now underway for those planning an event in their neighborhood. National Night Out helps promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, and more caring places to live.
Looking For Something To Do This Weekend In Texarkana?
If you are looking for something to do this weekend in Texarkana we have 5 things you can certainly check out. From the Texarkana Arkansas Gateway Farmer's Market to a haunted ghost walk in downtown Texarkana you can find some great things going on this weekend. 1. Harvest Regional Food...
‘Haircuts For My Homies’ Free Event Sunday In Texarkana
'Haircuts For My Homies' is a community-driven event to help the homeless in Texarkana. This event will be on Sunday, August 28th at 1618 West &th. Street in Texarkana Texas from 1 until 3 pm. There will be free haircuts, free entertainment, free clothing, free hygiene kits, and free food and drinks.
Texarkana College Presents ‘Knife Skills 101′ September 22
Texarkana College Presents a course on 'Knife Skills 101' on September 22 in Texarkana. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Explore the fundamentals of knife skills with Chef Tyler Standridge in this hands-on course. Learn how to select the right knife for the job, knife safety, knife care, and several different knife cuts to use in your culinary adventures.
Down Some Dogs And Help Harvest Regional Food Bank In Texarkana
Harvest Texarkana will be holding a "Hot Dog Eating Competition" this Friday with all proceeds benefitting The Harvest Regional Food Bank In Texarkana. This is what the Harvest Regional Food ban had to say about this fundraiser:. Come out and enter, or just watch, the first annual hot dog eating...
There Are 12 Awesome Bands You Can See This Weekend In Texarkana
From the sweet sounds of "Skylar The Piano Man" to the rocking sounds of "Crooked Halo", you have 12 great bands to see this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Congratulations to The 2022 Academic All-Star at UA Hope-Texarkana
The University of Arkansas Hope Texarkana has announced the 2022 Academic All-Star. Congratulations to Allison Bonner from Prescott, Arkansas. Allison has already been awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship. She also serves as a Senator-At-Large in the Student Government Association. She is also a Campus Crusade for Christ member. Eventually, Allison...
Texas Schools Receive Their Latest Grades, Did Your School Improve?
Students are graded on each and every subject they take, those grades, good or bad follow them for life in one way or another. So too are the schools they learn in, and this year is the first year those grades are being publicized by the Texas Education Agency. This...
Atlanta, Texas Celebrates 150 Years With Founders Day Fair September 10
Get ready for the fun in Cass County as the celebration of the founding of Atlanta, Texas reaches 150 years this September. I remember when Texas herself celebrated its 150-year anniversary, it was 1986, I was barely a year into my broadcast career working in Baytown and we went to the big live Sesquicentennial show with Willie Nelson and Family at the San Jacinto Monument. Well, now it's Atlanta's turn.
