Pierre nurse returning to Ukraine for first time since Russian invasion earlier this year; Will be taking donated medications to help soldiers and citizens

GENEVA (AP) — China’s discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity, the U.N. human rights office said in a long-awaited report released Wednesday, which cited “serious” rights violations and patterns of torture meted out in recent years. The report calls for an urgent international response over allegations of torture and other rights violations in Beijing’s campaign to root out terrorism. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, facing pressure on both sides of the issue, brushed aside multiple Chinese calls for her office to withhold the report, which follows her own carefully crafted trip to Xinjiang in May. Beijing has contended that the report is part of a Western campaign to smear China’s reputation. The report has fanned a tug-of-war for diplomatic influence with the West over the rights of the region’s native Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups.

CHINA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO