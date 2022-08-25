Read full article on original website
Related
Escaped Texas inmate captured in Louisiana with another woman after chase
LOUISIANA, USA — A manhunt for an escaped inmate out of East Texas is over after the man was captured Wednesday morning in Louisiana. Editorial note: The above video aired prior to Spraberry's capture. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Charles Spraberry, was taken into custody following...
Texarkana Arkansas Police Need Your Help With An Identification
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has posted a subject they need some help identifying, if you think you know who this is, you can stay anonymous. My father used to tell me "there ain't nothing out that time of night except police and bad women," I miss my dad. But, he's still pretty accurate in his meaning of that statement, young people out walking the streets at 1 AM is usually not a good thing.
Cass County, Texas Fugitive Has Been Captured & Now in Custody
The Cass County fugitive has been found and captured. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed this morning that Charles Obin Spraberry, 44 is back in custody after he escaped a Cass County jail in Linden on Monday evening. According to a post on Facebook from Judge Travis Ransom, Spraberry...
18-Year-Old Man Arrested in Residential Neighborhood Break-in
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department responded to an alarm call at a residence in the 4300 block of Boyd Road early Sunday morning around 4:43 a.m. According to a press release, Officer Christine Knouse arrived and found that the back door of the residence had been shattered. While further investigating in the darkness, Officer Knouse observed the shadow of a person walking through an adjacent property and subsequently detained an individual wearing a backpack and carrying another bag. Once Officers Marcos Luna and Jason Tellas arrived at the scene, they assisted by searching the residence for other intruders or possibly injured individuals. They did not locate anyone else but saw where drawers inside the residence were rummaged through.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 dead, 2 injured after ambulance-involved wreck on Toll 49 near Lindale
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Toll 49 on Tuesday involving an ambulance. Per DPS, a preliminary investigation stated that the ambulance was traveling northbound on Toll 49 while a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu was going southbound. DPS said the Malibu lost control and crossed over into the northbound lane […]
East Texas Warbird Dreams Come True In Mt Pleasant – Just Plane Nuts
I heard about this warbird museum in Mt Pleasant, Texas a couple of years ago and finally got around to checking it out this past weekend, what a... Mt Pleasant surprise. Because, you know, I'm 'Just Plane Nuts.'. My cousin is a retired pilot and he asked me a couple...
magnoliareporter.com
Young Lewisville woman killed in wreck near Malvern
A Lewisville driver was killed Tuesday in a wreck on Interstate 30 south of Malvern (Hot Spring County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Javonna Hall, 22, was driving a 2005 model GMC Envoy west on the inside lane near the 93-mile marker about 5:33 p.m. The vehicle crossed both lanes of westbound traffic, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
It’s Back! Longtime Texarkana Pizza Restaurant Returns
Cici's Pizza is back! Cici's Pizza is back open in Texarkana in the same location just off Richmond Road. The popular all-you-can-eat pizzeria has all new owners, a new manager, and a new staff serving you the same great pizza you've come to love. Cici's Pizza a longtime Texarkana restaurant filed for bankruptcy in January 2021, and closed its doors after so many restaurants struggled to get back up and running after the COVID-19 pandemic. Cici's Pizza is well known for its affordability for budget-minded families looking to save a little money but to enjoy a great meal with their family and friends.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Play Some Bunco For A Great Cause September 27
"Friends For A Cause" in Texarkana will have a Bunco tournament at Silver Star Smokehouse in Texarkana. This great fundraiser will take place on September 27 and will begin at 6 pm. The tournament will have a great theme in that all participants must show their school spirit. From Texas High Tigers to Arkansas High Razorbacks, PLeasasnt Grove Hawks, and Liberty Eylau Leopards get your best school spirit stuff ready for this tournament.
Texarkana Man Arrested in Shooting Incident on N. State Line
On Thursday, Texarkana Arkansas Pollice Department made an arrest in a shooting incident that occurred in the 4100 block of North Stateline Avenue early Sunday morning August 21, 2022. After substantial evidence was gathered by Texarkana Arkansas Police they were able to obtain a felony warrant for the arrest of...
Looking For Something To Do This Weekend In Texarkana?
If you are looking for something to do this weekend in Texarkana we have 5 things you can certainly check out. From the Texarkana Arkansas Gateway Farmer's Market to a haunted ghost walk in downtown Texarkana you can find some great things going on this weekend. 1. Harvest Regional Food...
Texarkana About to Get Buff With New Store Opening This Fall
Things are about to get buff in Texarkana! The nationwide retailer Buff City Soap will be opening a new location this fall next door to Target. Right now the store is being transformed and prepped for a fall opening date yet to be determined. A peek through the window. Buff...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Keeps Law Enforcement Busy? Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for 8/15 – 21
Heaven's to Betsy, every week this report reveals some of the more stupid stuff that continuously happens and keeps the Deputies busy at your Bowie County Sheriff's Office. Crimes like theft, assault, sexual assault, animal welfare, unauthorized use of a vehicle, death investigations, and more. Read all about this week's list and who "allegedly" done it, in the weekly report for the Bowie County Sheriff's Office prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Texarkana College Presents ‘Knife Skills 101′ September 22
Texarkana College Presents a course on 'Knife Skills 101' on September 22 in Texarkana. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Explore the fundamentals of knife skills with Chef Tyler Standridge in this hands-on course. Learn how to select the right knife for the job, knife safety, knife care, and several different knife cuts to use in your culinary adventures.
There Are 12 Awesome Bands You Can See This Weekend In Texarkana
From the sweet sounds of "Skylar The Piano Man" to the rocking sounds of "Crooked Halo", you have 12 great bands to see this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Congratulations to The 2022 Academic All-Star at UA Hope-Texarkana
The University of Arkansas Hope Texarkana has announced the 2022 Academic All-Star. Congratulations to Allison Bonner from Prescott, Arkansas. Allison has already been awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship. She also serves as a Senator-At-Large in the Student Government Association. She is also a Campus Crusade for Christ member. Eventually, Allison...
Texas Schools Receive Their Latest Grades, Did Your School Improve?
Students are graded on each and every subject they take, those grades, good or bad follow them for life in one way or another. So too are the schools they learn in, and this year is the first year those grades are being publicized by the Texas Education Agency. This...
Atlanta, Texas Celebrates 150 Years With Founders Day Fair September 10
Get ready for the fun in Cass County as the celebration of the founding of Atlanta, Texas reaches 150 years this September. I remember when Texas herself celebrated its 150-year anniversary, it was 1986, I was barely a year into my broadcast career working in Baytown and we went to the big live Sesquicentennial show with Willie Nelson and Family at the San Jacinto Monument. Well, now it's Atlanta's turn.
Texarkana Museum Systems ‘Canned Christmas 2′ Saturday
The Texarkana Museum Systems presents "Canned Christmas 2" on Saturday at the historic P.J. Ahern home. The museum systems invite you to participate in their unique crafting event "Canned Christmas 2". This will take place at the PJ Ahren Home in historic downtown Texarkana. The program begins at 2p on Saturday, This is what the Texarkana Museum Systems curator, Jamie Simmons. had to say about this event:
GTYP ‘Social Connections’ Networking Event Thursday
The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals will have their "Social Connections Networking Event Thursday in Texarkana. This will be a chance for people to network and meet and talk with Texarkana's young professionals. Here is what the GTYP had to say about this event:. Expand your sphere and add new connections...
Power 95.9
Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0