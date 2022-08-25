ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
For women allies left behind in Afghanistan, life is hell

Narges Hussaini and her family traveled to Herat, Afghanistan, on August 13, 2021. As a former female employee with the Ministry of the Interior, she knew she could face retribution when her country fell to the Taliban. Her plan was to take her family with a group of smugglers across the border into Iran. However, a friend instead told her that they would have better luck escaping on the planes flying out of Hamid Karzai International Airport.
Russia to hold sweeping joint war games with China, others

MOSCOW — Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping military drills in the country’s east that will involve forces from China — a show of increasingly close defense ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin’s action in Ukraine. The Russian...
46 hours: How airmen fought to save lives after the Abbey Gate bombing

Capt. Carlos Mendoza wanted to do his laundry. It was the morning of Aug. 26, 2021, at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, where Mendoza had been awake for nearly 24 hours thanks to his nighttime shift as a flight nurse during Operation Allies Refuge — the massive U.S.-led humanitarian effort to help Afghans escape the resurgent Taliban.
This WWII bunker used a fake air vent to return grenade to sender

Warfare became infinitely more gruesome during World War II thanks to some rather incredible advances in technology. But a very deadly trick deployed by the builders of a bunker in Normandy used nothing more than the art of misdirection — quite literally. A hole, disguised as an air vent,...
First Arctic unit now training with modernized US Army networking gear

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. — The U.S. Army said it dispatched upgraded networking equipment to soldiers in Alaska, marking the first time an Arctic unit was provided Capability Set 21 kit, amid increased military investment in the northern region. The 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, this...
Fewer troops in CENTCOM? No problem, says 3-star air boss

The U.S. military’s budding “partnerships over posture” mantra in the Middle East, fueled by technological advances and policy proposals, could head off a need to regrow the American footprint in the region, the head of American air forces there told reporters Sunday. “The real coin of the...
US Navy halts Iranian boat from seizing a 5th Fleet unmanned vessel

The U.S. Navy halted one of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy vessels from confiscating a 5th Fleet unmanned surface vessel in the Arabian Gulf. U.S. 5th Fleet sailors spotted the IRGCN support ship Shahid Baziar towing a Saildrone Explorer USV, part of a network of manned and unmanned vessels the fleet operates, late Aug. 29.
Russian soldier’s journal: ‘Some grandmother poisoned our pies’

In a bold move, a Russian paratrooper named Pavel Filatyev shared his journal entries about fighting in the early days of his country’s invasion of Ukraine. “Due to artillery shelling, some villages nearby practically ceased to exist,” the 34-year old wrote in mid-April. “Everyone was getting angrier and angrier. Some grandmother poisoned our pies. Almost everyone got a fungus, someone’s teeth fell out, the skin was peeling off.”
Troops who served during the Afghanistan withdrawal to receive awards

Thousands of troops surged into Afghanistan in the final days of the U.S. operation there, and even more helped house and process Afghan evacuees in Europe and stateside in the months following the withdrawal a year ago. For their efforts, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Wednesday that they’ll receive the...
Army JAG with vendetta tried contacting Russian embassy: prosecutors

A former Army Ranger turned judge advocate was arrested Aug. 12 in Arkansas for threatening two women who knew of his attempts to contact the Russian embassy in Washington and delete Army records, according to an unsealed criminal complaint. The FBI agent who authored the complaint indicated that the soldier...
1972 Olympics Massacre Victims’ Families Reach Deal With Germany

The families of 11 Israeli athletes killed in a terrorist attack during the 1972 Olympics in Munich have agreed to the terms of a compensation deal with Germany, just days before the tragedy’s 50th anniversary ceremony. Relatives of the victims had threatened to boycott the event over previous compensation offers, which one said they regarded as “a joke, an affront.” The deal—announced in a joint statement between Israel and Germany on Wednesday—amounted to $28.1 million, according to The New York Times. “I am grateful and relieved that a solution was found that opens the door to a joint commemoration,” said President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who earlier this month announced that Germany would be declassifying records related to the attack and the botched rescue operation. German authorities were fiercely criticized in the wake of the massacre for their mishandling of the crisis, which left the athletes, five militant Palestinian hostage-takers, and a German police officer dead.Read it at The New York Times
New Pentagon group hopes to revitalize effort to reduce mishaps

There’s a new Defense Department group charged with studying ― and, hopefully, reducing ― the prevalence of aircraft crashes, vehicle rollovers, ship collisions and more. The Joint Safety Council held its first meeting Friday, following its creation by the most recent National Defense Authorization Act. The group...
GOP lawmakers plan more hearings, oversight on Afghanistan withdrawal

If Republicans win control of the House or Senate in November’s midterm elections, next year’s congressional defense hearings could be dominated by questions about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. That’s because GOP leaders insist that one year after the last American troops left the country, White House officials...
Air Force leaders set new goals to diversify officer corps

Editor’s note: This story was updated Aug. 31 at 10:30 a.m. to include current Air Force data provided after press time. Air Force and Space Force leaders this month laid out a new vision for more diversity in the officer corps, aiming to boost the proportion of minority airmen and guardians in fields traditionally staffed by white men.
Army grounds entire CH-47 Chinook helicopter fleet over engine fires

The Army has grounded the entirety of its CH-47 Chinook helicopter fleet “out of an abundance of caution” after an undisclosed number of recent engine fires, the service confirmed Tuesday evening. The Wall Street Journal first reported the move to shut down the Boeing-made fleet. No deaths or...
