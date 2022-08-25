Read full article on original website
Eater
A Little Goat Alum’s Menu Could Make Diners Flock to Goose Island
When Kimberly Moore, founder and president of local firm KDM Engineering, relocated her business in April 2020 from downtown’s Wacker Drive to a smaller loft space, just west of Goose Island, she felt a little guilty. The move, which came amid the earliest and most uncertain days of the COVID-19 pandemic, wasn’t the problem – Moore felt she couldn’t pass on the rare opportunity to become an anchor tenant in an area on the edge of enormous growth — but suddenly, her employees’ dining options in walking distance became scarce.
Eater
Ultra-Vibey Plant Shop on Haight Street Debuts a Coffee Bar
The Mellow, that very hip plant store on Haight and Masonic Streets, is turning into a cafe. Well, sort of. David Velasco, one of the co-founders of the Mission District-born plant and vibes store alongside his wife Lorena Cortez, says their newest store will offer takeout coffee as of Saturday, September 3. “The Mellow at Upper Haight was conceived as a community hub more than just retail,” Velasco says.
ohmymag.co.uk
Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap
As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
Eater
Italian Market and Restaurant Cooperativa Closes This Week
Cooperativa, the Pearl District’s destination Italian marketplace, will close on September 3. The restaurant, whose multi-use space encompasses a market, handmade pasta shop, pizzeria, cafe, and bar, announced the news on Instagram. The market from former Irving Street Kitchen chef Sarah Schafer and general manager Anna Caporael opened the...
Eater
After 12 Good Years, a South Pasadena Restaurant Legend Moves On
South Pasadena lunchtime staple Fiore Market Cafe is in new hands, with owner Bill Disselhorst announcing on social media that he has sold his beloved 12-year-old restaurant to Linda Grace, who owns the nearby San Marino Cafe. Grace has been a longtime local operator herself, and Disselhorst — whose wife and co-owner died in 2017 — says that the place will be in great hands moving forward. “I am so grateful that she is the one to carry on the tradition,” says Disselhorst on Instagram. “It’s been an amazing run.”
Eater
A Beloved 50-Year Chinese Restaurant Has Closed Forever in Chinatown
Chinese Friends Restaurant has closed its doors in Chinatown, ending a remarkable 50-year run for the restaurant on Broadway. The current owners are retiring, meaning no more kung pao chicken, mushu burritos, or sizzling rice soup. “We’ve had the pleasure of serving the community for 50 years,” says a note taped to the door, “and now it is time for us to close this chapter and enjoy our retirement.”
Eater
Ok’s Deli Brings Its Stacked, Instagrammable Sandwiches to New Oakland Storefront
Sandwich fanatics, get ready: Pop-up favorite Ok’s Deli is gearing up for the September 1 opening of its long-awaited permanent Oakland shop. It’s been seven months since its last pop-up, and in that time chef-owner Albert Ok was searching for the perfect spot to serve up his Sichuan hot chicken sandwiches. Although the pandemic forced a lot of businesses to close, resulting in a number of available storefronts, it was tough to find the perfect space for a busy sandwich shop. Ok was committed to settling in Oakland, and although there was a brief, tempting offer to open up shop in San Francisco, he ultimately settled on a spot near the corner of Telegraph Avenue and 40th Street, explaining he wanted to stay “community based” and “East Bay faithful.”
Eater
A New Cookbook Brings Compton Pop-Up Pioneer Trap Kitchen Back Into the Spotlight
Name a favorite pop-up in Los Angeles. Maybe it’s the fantastic Southern breakfast sandwiches from Calabama. Or it could be experiencing chef Eros Erogbogbo’s Nigerian tasting menu Ilé. Pop-ups continue to be a powerful force in Southern California and beyond, giving nascent concepts lower operating costs and...
Eater
A Buzz-Worthy Doughnut Shop Supplies International Flavors to the Suburbs
Customers are waiting in long lines at a doughnut shop in the western suburbs that features international flavors. Hello Donut opened in late July in Elmhurst, about 45 minutes west of Chicago, and features 45 flavors of cake and yeast varieties, from Bismark to old-fashioneds. Notable chefs have already partnered with the shop on signature doughnuts including influential Mexican chef Dudley Nieto, who has created a sweet mole doughnut for the operation.
Eater
Look Inside Marisi, La Jolla’s New Italian Contender
With the arrival of Marisi, downtown La Jolla has a fresh dining option that’s also looking to set itself apart from the sea of other Italian restaurants in San Diego. Opened by a group of five cousins, all La Jolla natives, the restaurant is now serving dinner Wednesday through Sunday.
Eater
The Coolest New Orleans Restaurants for Your Intimate Wedding
Weddings come in all flavors. For some starry-eyed brides and grooms, big is the only way to go, particuarly when there are hundreds of family and friends on the guest list. For other couples, an intimate celebration deserves an intimate space. These restaurants all have sweet spots to get hitched,...
Eater
Rainey Street Bar Is Closing Because of Downtown Development
Downtown Austin bar and club Reina is closing on Sunday, September 11 because of impending development construction. The 78 Rainey Street address will make way for residential building developments. The bar opened in January 2020. Similarly, on the same bar-filled street, Craft Pride, Container Bar, and Bungalow closed this year. One of Reina’s co-owners, Paolo Soriano, is involved with the forthcoming nightlife spot opening in the former La Bare on East Riverside and South Congress.
Eater
The Founders of New Orleans’s Best-Known Barbecue Spot Are Taking Over Avenue Pub
Just a few short weeks after Avenue Pub went on the market, putting New Orleans’s beer world on edge, there’s big news for the bar’s future. The owners of exceedingly popular barbecue spot Blue Oak BBQ have teamed up with two other local hospitality veterans to purchase and run the bar, with plans to keep it the Avenue Pub.
Eater
San Jose Could Get a Massive Indoor Vietnamese Market
The former Sears store in San Jose’s Eastridge Center may become a huge and lively Vietnamese market. That is, if Do Van Tron, a San Jose-based business and real estate executive, has anything to say about it. The Mercury News reports Tron purchased the location through Intelli, one of his affiliate companies, and he told the paper the 110-year-old Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City, an enormous indoor shopping center and one of the oldest structures in Vietnam, serves as inspiration for the potential new market.
Eater
Chef Shawn McClain’s Strip-Facing Italian Restaurant Gets Opening Date
The newest restaurant by chef Shawn McClain, the James Beard Foundation winner for Best Chef Midwest in 2006, is officially slated to open on September 30 at the Sahara Las Vegas. Balla Italian Soul, previously Ballo, will offer a regional, seasonal menu of Italian cuisine inside a light and airy restaurant facing the Las Vegas Strip.
Eater
See What’s on the Menu at Caterina’s, Fort Worth’s Cell Phone Free Italian Restaurant
Tim Love inadvertently caused a ruckus on the internet when news came out that his latest restaurant, a classic Italian dining room in the Fort Worth Stockyards, would require diners to relinquish their cell phones while they eat. Never mind what the internet had to say about it, the skepticism from his wife of 23 years, Emilie, and his staff was what really got to him.
Eater
A New Chevy Chase Food Hall Saves One Stall for a ‘Shark Tank’-Style Winner
Alexandria-based Common Plate Hospitality (CPH) will fill its first-ever food hall with offerings from established local talent — and one culinary underdog winner of a televised competition it’s calling “Stall Wars.”. The Heights Food Hall at Wisconsin Place debuts in December in a 10,300-square-foot stretch formerly occupied...
Eater
Where to Find Magnificent Mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival in NYC
The end of the autumn harvest has arrived. It’s celebrated as the Mid-Autumn Festival in China, Chuseok in Korea, Tsukimi in Japan, and Tet Trung Thu in Vietnam. It’s believed that the moon shines the brightest and appears the fullest on this holiday, which falls on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar. This year, it’s Saturday, September 10.
Eater
The West Coast’s Legacy Mochi Shops Persevere
When the owners of Benkyodo, the mochi and manju store that stood for 115 years in the heart of San Francisco’s Japantown, announced in May 2021 that they intended to close the shop and retire, newspapers and community members decried the upcoming closure as a cornerstone of the Japanese American community lost.
Eater
Fire Breaks Out at P.J. Clarke’s Original Midtown East Restaurant
ABC7 reports that a fire broke out Sunday night at the original location of Manhattan institution P.J. Clarke’s, home of one of NYC’s finest burgers. The fire was reported at the restaurant’s legacy Midtown East spot just after 9 p.m., and it was under control by 10 p.m.
