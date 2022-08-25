This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Just because you're not actively using a household appliance or device doesn't mean it's not consuming energy. In fact, many devices around your house, from your printer to your laptop charger to your coffee maker, run certain functions while they're still plugged in. That means they continue to use power, making monthly your electric bill needlessly higher. But there's an easy solution: Just unplug the appliances when you aren't using them. Unplugging them will stop energy from silently draining out and increasing your bills, saving both electricity and money in the long run.

