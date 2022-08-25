Read full article on original website
Related
Before and After: A Laundry Room Goes from Basic to Elevated
When deciding which home renovations to tackle, a lot of people choose the rooms that show first, like the kitchen or the furniture in the living room. It makes sense: These are often the common areas that people spend the most time in. But putting effort and funds into more...
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A “Sad and Dirty” Laundry Room Becomes Cheery and Functional
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
The Real Reason Kitchen Cabinets Don't Go Up To The Ceiling
Kitchen cabinets come in all different shapes and sizes, with some reaching the ceiling. Here is the reason why some kitchen cabinets don't go to the ceiling.
6 Of America’s Cutest Tiny Home Villages Where You Can Vacation For Cheap
Tiny home villages are a unique way to escape your repetitive daily routine and enjoy some time away in an eccentric way. Escaping to a community of miniature houses and finding one to call your own for a trip can be a great way to unplug, and enjoy a well-earned vacation without breaking the bank.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Interior designers reveal 17 popular trends they wish would disappear
From all-white interiors to accent walls, here are some of the most popular home trends that interior designers wish people would stop following.
I’m an etiquette expert – 10 ways to spot an unhygienic home in an instant before you step in the door
THINK your house looks clean? Think again. Etiquette expert William Hanson reveals ten hints of dirt your guests will instantly spot…. ONE of my biggest bugbears is people who have cleaning products beside or behind the loo. It’s disgusting. There’s inevitably going to be some spray from those who...
6 Household Staples That Are a Waste of Money
Not all household staples are created equally. While many are tried and true additions to help with your home's upkeep, some are just a flat-out waste of money. Others can prove to be not just a...
Woman refuses to lend money to homeless parents after they lost $160,000
Should one help their parents no matter what the situation is?. Poor money management can decrease one’s mental health, causing depression and anxiety. Such people might experience debt, become prey to fraud, and have made money-related decisions without proper consultation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
We’re interior designers and these are the biggest mistakes people make in the living room – it ruins the vibe
THERE are a number of interior design mistakes you may be making that could be ruining the rooms aesthetic. Some interior designers have spoken to Insider sharing the biggest mistakes people tend to make when decorating their living room. Buying an ill-fitting rug. One common mistake is to decorate with...
Mic
40 clever, cheap ideas to make your home look better
Something about having a stylish, organized home just feels good. Gorgeous accent walls, a tidy kitchen, and a cozy bedroom can make a world of difference when it comes to being in a good mood after a full day of work. But if you aren’t sure how to decorate, don’t worry. I’ve come up with a ton of clever, cheap ideas that can make any home look better.
Should You Install Carpet Or Hardwood Floors In Your Bedroom?
Choosing a floor for your bedroom can be difficult because of all the options. Here's how to decide if you should install carpet or hardwood in your bedroom.
hunker.com
A Brand New Costco Sectional Is Here — and It's Perfect
A fold-out couch can be a lifesaver in any living room, guest room, or playroom, offering versatility and completely transforming a space instantly. Guest bedrooms are great in theory, but they can be unrealistic when it comes to having a spare room. Costco understands this dilemma, recently releasing a new...
I’m a cleaning pro – the most common vacuuming mistake which means your carpet’s full of dirt
VACUUMING your home is a necessary evil but make sure you're not wasting your time. One Instagram user has revealed the correct way to clean your carpet, and ensure that all dirt is removed. Heather Rhodes, who runs the account Woah Heather Rhodes, shared a simple vacuuming hack that will...
ETOnline.com
Wayfair Is Having a Massive Labor Day Sale: Get Up To 70% Off Furniture, Appliances, Décor and More
Wayfair just kicked off a huge Labor Day sale, discounting tons of the online home store's furniture, appliances, décor and more. With so many stylish items for every kind of room, the Wayfair Labor Day Sale 2022 is definitely worth shopping to refresh your living space for the new season. Whether you're shopping for bedding, mattresses, or furniture, thousands of end-of-summer steals are on sale for up to 70% off right now.
hunker.com
5 Trends in Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's Home That You'll Want to Copy ASAP
In a new Architectural Digest home tour video, we get to take a peek inside Nate Berkus and Jeramiah Brent's Fifth Avenue home. Interestingly, these two lived in the space from 2013 to 2016 before moving to Los Angeles. However, once they realized that New York is where their family — which now includes their daughter, Poppy, and son, Oskar — belongs, and the new Fifth Avenue residence owners were ready to sell, they were able to move back.
Before and After: “A Sad, Dark” Basement Bathroom Becomes “Electric” and Cheery with 4 DIY Projects
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
petcreeks.com
Why Do Cats Throw Up (11 Top Reasons & Tips)
Most cat owners do ask why do cats throw up if you are worried about such questions then keep reading. In this post, I will be discussing the most common reasons why cats throw up. I will also outline ways to prevent your cat from circumstances that lead to them...
PETS・
CNET
Yeah, You Can Save $100 a Year Just By Unplugging a Few Unused Appliances
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Just because you're not actively using a household appliance or device doesn't mean it's not consuming energy. In fact, many devices around your house, from your printer to your laptop charger to your coffee maker, run certain functions while they're still plugged in. That means they continue to use power, making monthly your electric bill needlessly higher. But there's an easy solution: Just unplug the appliances when you aren't using them. Unplugging them will stop energy from silently draining out and increasing your bills, saving both electricity and money in the long run.
How I Finally Got My 100-Year-Old Bathroom Tile Floor (and Grout) Clean
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Old bathrooms are lovely if you have the budget to restore them. But if you’re unable to, whether you cannot afford it or are living in a rental, they can be a little less lovely when stuck in a dilapidated state.
12tomatoes.com
Chef Shares Simple Way To Prepare Silk-Free Corn On The Cob
When it comes to annoying dinner-related tasks, husking a corn cob is pretty high on our list. The corn silk is especially problematic and that’s why we are more than happy to provide this handy tip to all of our readers. Of course, we cannot take all of the...
The Kitchn
46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0