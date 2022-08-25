Read full article on original website
Suspect who shot man at Texarkana Walmart arrested in Oklahoma
Zachariah Larry was arrested by officers of the Bethany, Oklahoma, police department along with his girlfriend, Kaylynn Daniels, on the Southwestern Christian University campus. Daniels is enrolled at the university on a basketball scholarship, and Larry was identified in her dorm room. Larry has been on the run after skipping...
Escaped Texas inmate captured in Louisiana with another woman after chase
LOUISIANA, USA — A manhunt for an escaped inmate out of East Texas is over after the man was captured Wednesday morning in Louisiana. Editorial note: The above video aired prior to Spraberry's capture. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Charles Spraberry, was taken into custody following...
Texarkana Arkansas Police Need Your Help With An Identification
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has posted a subject they need some help identifying, if you think you know who this is, you can stay anonymous. My father used to tell me "there ain't nothing out that time of night except police and bad women," I miss my dad. But, he's still pretty accurate in his meaning of that statement, young people out walking the streets at 1 AM is usually not a good thing.
Cass County, Texas Fugitive Has Been Captured & Now in Custody
The Cass County fugitive has been found and captured. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed this morning that Charles Obin Spraberry, 44 is back in custody after he escaped a Cass County jail in Linden on Monday evening. According to a post on Facebook from Judge Travis Ransom, Spraberry...
L'Observateur
Man arrested in Louisiana escapes Texas jail
Charles Spraberry was wanted in connection with the deaths of two people found in a burned camper trailer near Atlanta, Texas, when he was apprehended by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office just outside of DeRidder on March 25. Now, Spraberry is the subject of another manhunt after escaping the...
KTAL
Attempted robbery in Shreveport leads to shootout, 4 teens arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are in jail after a shootout at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to shots fired calls around 4:30 a.m. at the Grand Oaks Apartments in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop.
ktoy1047.com
Cass County escapee apprehended by law enforcement
Charles Obin Spraberry made his escape from the jail after assaulting a male jailer with a homemade knife on Monday night. After forcing a female jailer to open the door, he fled on foot. As of Tuesday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, as well as Cass County deputies, U.S....
True Crime Podcast to Focus on Suspicous Death of Texarkana Ar Woman
There is a new true crime podcast coming out and it will be focusing on a woman that died back in the early 1990s just outside the Texarkana, Arkansas city limits. Her family, friends and others found the death to be suspicious and they are still looking for answers 30 years after her death.
KSLA
Teen arrested for alleged burglary of Texarkana home
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A teenager is facing charges after reportedly breaking into a home on Boyd Road. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says officers responded to an alarm call at a home in the 4300 block of Boyd Road around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Officers got there and saw that the back door had been shattered. While investigating the house, one of the responding officers spotted the shadow of a person walking through a property next door.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Tuesday, August 23. James Lambright, 52, Waldo, failure to appear. Joshua Crabtree, 39, Marshall, TX, possession of methamphetamine.
KLTV
Manhunt continues for escaped inmate in Cass County
Superintendent Dr. Zach Crawford said architects have been consulted on how to keep the water from coming in during future downpours. SFA interim president discusses possible affiliation. Updated: 9 hours ago. Dr. Steve Westbrook said this is the best time to investigate as they search for president. Manhunt in Cass...
1 dead, 2 injured after ambulance-involved wreck on Toll 49 near Lindale
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Toll 49 on Tuesday involving an ambulance. Per DPS, a preliminary investigation stated that the ambulance was traveling northbound on Toll 49 while a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu was going southbound. DPS said the Malibu lost control and crossed over into the northbound lane […]
Greater Texarkana Young Professionals ‘Destination Downtown’ September 30
The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals present "Destination Downtown" on September 30 in historic downtown Texarkana. This yearly event is held in the fall and this is what the Greater Texarkana Young Professionals had to say about this upcoming event:. Every fall Greater Texarkana Young Professionals hosts our annual event, Destination...
East Texas Warbird Dreams Come True In Mt Pleasant – Just Plane Nuts
I heard about this warbird museum in Mt Pleasant, Texas a couple of years ago and finally got around to checking it out this past weekend, what a... Mt Pleasant surprise. Because, you know, I'm 'Just Plane Nuts.'. My cousin is a retired pilot and he asked me a couple...
magnoliareporter.com
Young Lewisville woman killed in wreck near Malvern
A Lewisville driver was killed Tuesday in a wreck on Interstate 30 south of Malvern (Hot Spring County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Javonna Hall, 22, was driving a 2005 model GMC Envoy west on the inside lane near the 93-mile marker about 5:33 p.m. The vehicle crossed both lanes of westbound traffic, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
KSLA
Scam artists are getting more creative to get in your wallet, Caddo Sheriff’s Office warns
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — We’ve all received a scam call before, and I think it’s safe to say we don’t like them. Some of us have even fallen for one of these scams and lost money because of it. Well, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office tells...
ktoy1047.com
Police arrest suspect in Sunday morning burglary
Police responded to an alarm call around 4:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Boyd Road to find the backdoor shattered. The responding officer observed a person walking between the property and an adjacent home and detained the individual until backup arrived. Officers searched the residence for any other suspects...
arkadelphian.com
I-30 crash kills Lafayette County woman
A woman from Lewisville, Arkansas, died on an Arkansas highway Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, as a result of a crash on Interstate 30. According to the Arkansas State Police, Javonna Hall, 22, of Lewisville, was killed at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 93 westbound mile-marker of I-30. A preliminary fatal crash summary notes that Hall was traveling westbound on the inside lane when she “crossed both lanes of traffic and left the roadway, striking an embankment.”
KTBS
BPSO warns of phone scam
BENTON, La. -- The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a telephone scam targeting the area. The sheriff's office has received complaints from residents saying they've gotten calls from BPSO employees. The calls are originating from 501-343-0355 and the caller is posing as “Sgt. Josh Cathcart” from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.
swark.today
Sonja Hubbard named to Farmers Bank & Trust Board of Directors
Magnolia, AR (August 29, 2022) – The Farmers Bank & Trust Board of Directors recently announced the addition of Sonja Hubbard as a Director. In addition, Mrs. Hubbard will serve as the Audit committee chair for the Bank. While Farmers Bank is majority female-owned, Sonja will be the first female to serve on the Board of Directors.
