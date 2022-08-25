Read full article on original website
Wolfe’s from Grand Tower
This post was discovered by finding a wedding anniversary for August 31st. You will read about a wedding that involved a bride from Perry County, Missouri and a groom from Jackson County, Illinois. Many such stories have been told on this blog, but most of them involved members of Christ Lutheran Church in Jacob, Illinois. This one does not. Instead, it is a story that comes out of Grand Tower, a small town located just across the river from Wittenberg. Below is a map showing the proximity of Wittenberg and Grand Tower.
Crape Myrtle in Southern Illinois
While driving through town viewing hot air balloons during Centralia’s 33rd annual Balloon Fest, one couldn’t help but notice several Crape Myrtle bushes in full bloom, their flowering colors almost a reflection of the colorful balloons. The name Crape Myrtle is probably the most popular spelling, but Crepe...
A Super Trip To Metropolis
History and heroes meet in Metropolis, Illinois — the home of Superman. Metropolis offers the best small town America has to offer. With over 600 hotel rooms, local eateries, specialty shops and boutiques, enjoy Southern Illinois hospitality at its finest. This all-American town is a must-see for fans of...
ILLINOIS’ SECOND STATE FAIR CONTINUES / A CANCELLATION NOTE
(DU QUOIN) The 100th Annual Du Quoin State Fair is continuing now through next Monday, Labor Day, September 5th. Today is Agriculture Day with the FFA farm follies this afternoon, a Clydesdale Parade at 6:00, and the ITPA Tractor Pulls at 7:00. Tomorrow is Republican Day on the fairgrounds with various activities, more Tractor Pulls, and on stage Jordan Davis with Maddie & Tae. Wednesday is Senior Day with Chase Rice at the grandstand and Albion native Dennis Stroughmatt in the RollnUp Beer Tent. Thursday is Sponsor Appreciation Day with Lainey Wilson on stage with Calista Clark and Ashland Craft. Stay up-to-date on the Du Quoin State Fair on Facebook.
KFVS12
Paul Simon Public Policy Institute study shows breakdown of taxes by region in Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true? The author of a recent study at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Institute said you may be surprised how much is returned.
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
Illinois' last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month.
Cape Girardeau church holds clothing giveaway
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Saturday the Saint James AME Church in Cape Girardeau helped out those in the community by holding a free clothing giveaway. The church already feeds the homeless daily and offers them free showers as well. Recently they were given an abundance of clothes from...
Mt. Vernon ma hurt in Perry County crash
DU QUOIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A Mt. Vernon man was hurt in a two vehicle crash in rural Perry County. Illinois State Police say at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday, 22-year-old Braden Stroud was driving east on Route 154 when he made an illegal u-turn and was hit in the driver’s side by another eastbound vehicle following behind.
Police report ‘incident’ at Illinois shooting range
Illinois state police confirm something happened at a shooting range in Sparta, Illinois.
KFVS12
West Frankfort police searching for vandals
MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Cape Girardeau police are looking for a suspect in recent business burglaries. Mich. murder suspect arrested in southern Ill. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in...
Marion County Coroner identifies man found in Salem Reservoir
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has identified the man found dead in the Salem Reservoir Sunday morning as 26-year-old Quienton Jolliff of Salem. Cannon says a preliminary investigation indicates that Jolliff had been fishing from the bank and had apparently lost consciousness subsequent to drug usage and fell or rolled from the embankment into the water.
Cairo man dies in shooting
A Cairo man died in a shooting Friday night in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. Officers found Mackins in a vehicle in the 2800 block of Whitener Street while responding to a report of...
One dead after shooting last night in Cape Girardeau
Du Quoin State Fair draws crowds to variety of attractions. Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed. Du Quoin State Fair brings vendors, politics and more together. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Du Quoin State Fair brings vendors, politics and more together. Apartment building burns down in Carbondale, Ill.
Pastor releases statement on shots fired investigation near Cape Girardeau church
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A senior pastor released a statement after shots were fired near her church. The senior pastor at Centenary United Methodist Church, Reverend Jennifer Long, sent us this statement:. “Earlier today there was a gunfire incident near our church’s property at Bellevue and Ellis St. No...
White Arrested For Driving While License Revoked
Friday evening, a Marion County Illinois man was arrested by the Carmi PD. 33 year old Joshua White of Iuka is free on bond following his arrest on charges of Driving While License Revoked and Illegal Operation of a Non-Highway Vehicle on a Roadway. He posted $250 bond plus booking fee and was released. White was also arraigned Monday morning on an Aggravated DUI charge that dates back to May of this year. He’s due back in White County court on his new charges on October 17th.
Rural Mt. Vernon woman hurt in rollover crash near Belle Rive
A 73-year-old rural Mt. Vernon woman was injured Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Route 142 near Program Lane in rural Belle Rive. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies say Sharon Lowery of Beal Road was traveling southbound when for an unknown reason she crossed through the northbound lane and off the road into the roadside ditch. Her car came to rest on its top.
Cheek Arrested On White County Warrant
An Enfield man is being held in the White County following his arrest on a White County warrant. Cale A Cheek, 25, of 107 Jennette Street was taken into custody in the Hucks parking lot during a traffic stop early Monday morning. Cheek was wanted on a warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. A court date for Cheek has been set for September 19th and 9:00 AM.
Police Beat for Monday, August 29th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 44-year-old Wamac man for the theft of metal from outside the Inter-Mountain Electronics building in the Centralia Industrial Park. Police allege Joshua Keebler of North Wall in Wamac took the metal on August 25th. The metal was recovered and Keebler was taken into custody on Sunday and transported to the Marion County Jail pending a final decision on charges.
Police in West Frankfort asks for public’s help after at least 9 businesses vandalized
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Leaders in West Frankfort are asking for the public’s help to catch those responsible for damaging at least nine businesses in town. The damage to the Union Funeral Home can be clearly seen when driving up to the building. This is just one of several businesses dealing with this kind of vandalism.
