GOP treasurer candidate continues to push against taxing retirement income
(The Center Square) – Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer Tom Demmer continues to push against his opponent, Mike Frerichs, and vows to stop any possible taxing of retirement income in the state. Demmer, a Republican state representative from Dixon, faces Frerichs, the incumbent Democrat, in the November election. Demmer...
Millions of dollars flow into top-of-the-ticket Illinois politics in August
(The Center Square) – Millions of dollars have been flowing into Illinois politics this month. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has given himself $125 million this year alone. That dwarfs his Republican opponent Darren Bailey’s campaign funds. During the Illinois State Fair, Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy lamented the...
Worker alleges union threatened job over dues
(The Center Square) – An Illinois aluminum worker has filed new federal charges against a union claiming she was threatened to be fired for failure to pay union fees. Mary Beck, who works at Penn Aluminum, has been in court with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 702 union for months, after she accused union officials of unlawfully seizing money from her wages without her consent.
Bill allowing state panel to set fast food worker wages, benefits heads to Newsom
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers in the Senate and Assembly passed a bill Monday that aims to improve work conditions and wages for fast food workers, sending the bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk in the waning days of the legislative session. The measure, Assembly Bill 257, would...
Illinois EPA offering electric car rebate program
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will be funding a second round of rebates for residents who have purchased an all-electric vehicle. The first round of rebates will close Sept. 30 and the second round will take place from Nov. 1 to Jan. 31. Those that apply can...
Illinois quick hits: Another round of EV rebates; local election petitioning begins
After the first round of the state of Illinois taking applications for taxpayer-funded electric vehicle rebates closes Sept. 30, the state will open a second round on Nov. 1. Taxpayers can apply for a $4,000 taxpayer-funded rebate on new electric vehicles and $1,500 on new all-electric motorcycles. Rebates must be applied for within 90 days of the vehicle's purchase date. The total program costs taxpayers nearly $18 million.
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker self funded $303 million; state 7th for divorce inquiries
As the November election nears, campaign finance totals show Republicans lag behind Democratic candidates as Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues his large spending. According to campaign finance numbers collected by Illinoissunshine.org, Illinois Democrats are leading the way in funding their candidates with over $110 million. Since his first campaign, Pritzker has given himself more than $303 million to fund his political ambitions.
Bill banning many residential parking mandates near transit heads to Newsom
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers sent a bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk Tuesday that will cut back on minimum parking requirements for new development near public transit, a measure supporters say will reduce the cost of housing production by tens of thousands of dollars. Assembly Bill...
Will Washington State Constitution's broad property protections nix capital gains tax?
(The Center Square) – The Washington State Constitution has the broadest definition of "property" of any state in the nation. So argued Jason Mercier, director of the Center for Government Reform at the free market Washington Policy Center think tank, in a recent post and news release. According to...
Illinois quick hits: State gets fuel waiver after Indiana fire; first Illinois West Nile death reported
Illinois has taken steps to address a shutdown at a BP facility in Whiting, Indiana, caused by an electrical fire. The Whiting facility produces 430,000 barrels of oil per day and provides fuel to Illinois and neighboring states. Illinois, along with Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan, requested and received an emergency waiver of federal regulations from the United States Environmental Protection Agency.
LIHEAP To Start Taking Applications For Utility Bill Assistance
As inflation impacts everyone, there is help paying your energy bill. Individuals and families in Illinois can begin applying for assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP on Thursday. You must meet income guidelines such as a 30-day gross income for a family of 4 at a maximum of $4,600.
Christian group sues AG Nessel over civil rights interpretation
(The Center Square) – A Christian health care group says that Michigan’s recently reinterpreted civil rights law relating to sexual orientation and gender identity violates its constitutional right to religion. Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys representing Christian Healthcare Centers, a Michigan faith-based medical nonprofit, sued Attorney General Dana Nessel,...
California lawmakers closer to expanding COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave
(The Center Square) – California could soon extend COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave through December and offer grants to certain nonprofits and businesses under a budget bill advanced by lawmakers on Monday. The bill expands upon existing supplemental paid sick leave provisions passed in February that offer California workers...
Todd Connor spent more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in Indiana
Indiana Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $671,709 during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Todd Connor has spent more than any other Democrat. Connor ran to represent Indiana State Senate District 4 in 2022. Connor raised $177,328 and spent $199,644 between Jan. 1, 2021,...
The health of honey bee colonies in Illinois
Stacker investigated honey bee health in Illinois using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Illinois businesses battle retail theft
(The Center Square) – Small businesses are on the front lines of combating retail theft in Illinois. National Federation of Independent Business Illinois State Director Chris Davis said Illinois sees the threat of retail crime and is taking steps to battle the uptick. "Thirty-six percent of small business owners...
Massachusetts getting municipal infrastructure improvements
(The Center Square) – Newly signed legislation in Massachusetts will provide millions for municipal infrastructure improvements. Earlier this month, Gov. Charlie Baker signed MassTRAC legislation into law to provide funding that is designed to prop up municipal infrastructure needs throughout the state with an $11.4 billion investment. The funds are earmarked for roads, bridges, and environmental infrastructure.
Spotted lanternfly 'gaining a lot of radio play' for damaging effects to wildlife
(The Center Square) – A bug called the spotted lanternfly has made it on the Illinois 'no fly zone' list. First emerging in Pennsylvania in 2014, the spotted lantern fly has since placed a strong foothold in eastern states like Pennsylvania and New York. Although there have not yet been sighting reports of the pest, experts are encouraging residents to stay alert due to its serious impacts.
Thieves looking for guns ram cars into sporting goods stores in St. Peters, Metro East
Police in O’Fallon, Illinois, and St. Peters are comparing cases after would-be thieves looking for guns rammed vehicles into Academy Sports + Outdoors stores in those cities before dawn Wednesday. The burglars tried breaking into gun cases but failed. They ran off. The first crime happened shortly before 4:30...
La Salle Cocaine Dealer Gets Prison Time After Plea Deal
Prison time awaits a La Salle man who has admitted to dealing cocaine. Twenty-eight-year-old Jeremy Gossett pleaded guilty to a felony count of delivery of a controlled substance. He's been sentenced to 6 years in prison. Gossett could've been given up to 30 years in prison. He will get 99 days knocked off his sentence for time spent in the La Salle County Jail.
