As the November election nears, campaign finance totals show Republicans lag behind Democratic candidates as Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues his large spending. According to campaign finance numbers collected by Illinoissunshine.org, Illinois Democrats are leading the way in funding their candidates with over $110 million. Since his first campaign, Pritzker has given himself more than $303 million to fund his political ambitions.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO