Illinois State

starvedrock.media

GOP treasurer candidate continues to push against taxing retirement income

(The Center Square) – Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer Tom Demmer continues to push against his opponent, Mike Frerichs, and vows to stop any possible taxing of retirement income in the state. Demmer, a Republican state representative from Dixon, faces Frerichs, the incumbent Democrat, in the November election. Demmer...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Millions of dollars flow into top-of-the-ticket Illinois politics in August

(The Center Square) – Millions of dollars have been flowing into Illinois politics this month. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has given himself $125 million this year alone. That dwarfs his Republican opponent Darren Bailey’s campaign funds. During the Illinois State Fair, Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy lamented the...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Worker alleges union threatened job over dues

(The Center Square) – An Illinois aluminum worker has filed new federal charges against a union claiming she was threatened to be fired for failure to pay union fees. Mary Beck, who works at Penn Aluminum, has been in court with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 702 union for months, after she accused union officials of unlawfully seizing money from her wages without her consent.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Illinois EPA offering electric car rebate program

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will be funding a second round of rebates for residents who have purchased an all-electric vehicle. The first round of rebates will close Sept. 30 and the second round will take place from Nov. 1 to Jan. 31. Those that apply can...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: Another round of EV rebates; local election petitioning begins

After the first round of the state of Illinois taking applications for taxpayer-funded electric vehicle rebates closes Sept. 30, the state will open a second round on Nov. 1. Taxpayers can apply for a $4,000 taxpayer-funded rebate on new electric vehicles and $1,500 on new all-electric motorcycles. Rebates must be applied for within 90 days of the vehicle's purchase date. The total program costs taxpayers nearly $18 million.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: Pritzker self funded $303 million; state 7th for divorce inquiries

As the November election nears, campaign finance totals show Republicans lag behind Democratic candidates as Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues his large spending. According to campaign finance numbers collected by Illinoissunshine.org, Illinois Democrats are leading the way in funding their candidates with over $110 million. Since his first campaign, Pritzker has given himself more than $303 million to fund his political ambitions.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: State gets fuel waiver after Indiana fire; first Illinois West Nile death reported

Illinois has taken steps to address a shutdown at a BP facility in Whiting, Indiana, caused by an electrical fire. The Whiting facility produces 430,000 barrels of oil per day and provides fuel to Illinois and neighboring states. Illinois, along with Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan, requested and received an emergency waiver of federal regulations from the United States Environmental Protection Agency.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

LIHEAP To Start Taking Applications For Utility Bill Assistance

As inflation impacts everyone, there is help paying your energy bill. Individuals and families in Illinois can begin applying for assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP on Thursday. You must meet income guidelines such as a 30-day gross income for a family of 4 at a maximum of $4,600.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Christian group sues AG Nessel over civil rights interpretation

(The Center Square) – A Christian health care group says that Michigan’s recently reinterpreted civil rights law relating to sexual orientation and gender identity violates its constitutional right to religion. Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys representing Christian Healthcare Centers, a Michigan faith-based medical nonprofit, sued Attorney General Dana Nessel,...
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsBreak
starvedrock.media

California lawmakers closer to expanding COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave

(The Center Square) – California could soon extend COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave through December and offer grants to certain nonprofits and businesses under a budget bill advanced by lawmakers on Monday. The bill expands upon existing supplemental paid sick leave provisions passed in February that offer California workers...
CALIFORNIA STATE
starvedrock.media

Illinois businesses battle retail theft

(The Center Square) – Small businesses are on the front lines of combating retail theft in Illinois. National Federation of Independent Business Illinois State Director Chris Davis said Illinois sees the threat of retail crime and is taking steps to battle the uptick. "Thirty-six percent of small business owners...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Massachusetts getting municipal infrastructure improvements

(The Center Square) – Newly signed legislation in Massachusetts will provide millions for municipal infrastructure improvements. Earlier this month, Gov. Charlie Baker signed MassTRAC legislation into law to provide funding that is designed to prop up municipal infrastructure needs throughout the state with an $11.4 billion investment. The funds are earmarked for roads, bridges, and environmental infrastructure.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
starvedrock.media

Spotted lanternfly 'gaining a lot of radio play' for damaging effects to wildlife

(The Center Square) – A bug called the spotted lanternfly has made it on the Illinois 'no fly zone' list. First emerging in Pennsylvania in 2014, the spotted lantern fly has since placed a strong foothold in eastern states like Pennsylvania and New York. Although there have not yet been sighting reports of the pest, experts are encouraging residents to stay alert due to its serious impacts.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

La Salle Cocaine Dealer Gets Prison Time After Plea Deal

Prison time awaits a La Salle man who has admitted to dealing cocaine. Twenty-eight-year-old Jeremy Gossett pleaded guilty to a felony count of delivery of a controlled substance. He's been sentenced to 6 years in prison. Gossett could've been given up to 30 years in prison. He will get 99 days knocked off his sentence for time spent in the La Salle County Jail.
LASALLE, IL

