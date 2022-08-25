ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

4 Ashland Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at RIT

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – The following local residents have been named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring 2022 semester:. Alex Vernes of Ashland, who is in the software engineering program. Katie Leon of Ashland, who is in the biomedical engineering program. Jessie...
Sen. Moore and State Rep. Candidate Donaghue Opening Joint Office Sunday

WESTBOROUGH – State Senator Michael Moore and 19th Worcester District state representative candidate Kate Donaghue are opening a joint headquarters HQ on Sunday, August 28. “We are excited to be sharing our office with State Senator Michael Moore’s campaign and both he and Kate will be here to welcome you. Come enjoy conversation with the candidates, their friends and supporters and enjoy light refreshments,” announced the Donaghue campaign in a press release.
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

