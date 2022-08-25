Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Financial Focus - Avoid these estate-planning mistakesEJEducationGlastonbury, CT
Related
2 Framingham Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Springfield College
SPRINGFIELD – Springfield College announced 2 Framingham students qualified to make the Dean’s List for the 2022 Spring Semester. Springfield College has named Elias Tsiantoulas & Sean Andrews to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2022 spring semester. Tsiantoulas has a primary major of Health...
Trio of Ashland Students Earn Dean’s List at Springfield College
SPRINGFIELD – Springfield College announced 3 Ashland students qualified to make the Dean’s List for the 2022 Spring Semester. Springfield College has named Alexandra Chrisafideis from Ashland, to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2022 spring semester. Chrisafideis has a primary major of Health Science...
Blinn & Nolan Make Springfield College’s Dean’s List
SPRINGFIELD – Springfield College announced 2 Natick students qualified to make the Dean’s List for the 2022 Spring Semester. Springfield College has named Kathryn Blinn and Violet Nolan to the Dean’s List. Blinn has a primary major of Health Science and Pre-Physical Therapy. Nolan has a primary...
LeClerc & Pizzarella Make Springfield College’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List
SPRINGFIELD – Springfield College announced 2 Marlborough students qualified to make the Dean’s List for the 2022 Spring Semester. Springfield College has named Haven LeClerc and Tono Pizzarella to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2022 spring semester. LeClerc has a primary major of Computer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marvin L. Vestal, 87, Founder & CEO Virgin Instruments Corp.
FRAMINGHAM – Marvin L. Vestal, 87, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Metrowest Hospital in Framingham. He was the husband of Christina H. Vestal. They shared more than 43 years together. Born in Pendleton, Indiana, he was the son of the late Grace Vestal Brown and...
4 Ashland Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at RIT
ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – The following local residents have been named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring 2022 semester:. Alex Vernes of Ashland, who is in the software engineering program. Katie Leon of Ashland, who is in the biomedical engineering program. Jessie...
Sen. Moore and State Rep. Candidate Donaghue Opening Joint Office Sunday
WESTBOROUGH – State Senator Michael Moore and 19th Worcester District state representative candidate Kate Donaghue are opening a joint headquarters HQ on Sunday, August 28. “We are excited to be sharing our office with State Senator Michael Moore’s campaign and both he and Kate will be here to welcome you. Come enjoy conversation with the candidates, their friends and supporters and enjoy light refreshments,” announced the Donaghue campaign in a press release.
Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief Placed on Administrative Leave
HOPKINTON — Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett reports that Deputy Police Chief John Porter has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. Porter, who has been with the Hopkinton Police Department since 1992, was notified of his status on Thursday. As there is an active...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0