Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Why Chase Edmonds is an ideal RB1 for the Dolphins’ offense
Now entering his fifth year in the NFL, Chase Edmonds hasn't been the go-to guy in a backfield since starring for the Fordham Rams. In his four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, he spent time behind David Johnson, then Kenyan Drake, then James Conner. Edmonds never ascended into an RB1 role, serving as either a change-of-pace back or just a backup.
FOX Sports
Deshaun Watson leaves Browns as NFL suspension begins
At the same time his teammates began practicing, Deshaun Watson headed off in another direction. Cleveland’s starting quarterback began serving his lengthy NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct on Tuesday, a punishment that will keep Watson away from the Browns until Oct. 10. Watson was placed on the reserve/suspended...
FOX Sports
Goldschmidt, Arenado, Pujols: Why the Cardinals have outplayed projections
The St. Louis Cardinals have soared ahead of their NL Central competition in recent weeks. After middling play throughout June and July, they carry a sizable, six-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers into play Wednesday, owing to the Brewers' slowdown and their own spectacular August. The Cardinals won 90 games...
FOX Sports
Browns claim QB Kellen Mond off waivers from Vikings
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns made another shift in their ever-changing quarterback room, claiming Kellen Mond off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday. The Browns were looking to add a third quarterback after terminating Josh Rosen's contract when general manager Andrew Berry finalized the team's initial 53-man roster.
Aaron Donald Was Asked About Last Week's Joint Practice Fight
The Rams star defensive tackle said he is more concerned about the season opener against the Bills.
FOX Sports
Sony Michel among notable players released in initial roster cuts
The Miami Dolphins released running back Sony Michel in their first wave of roster cuts on Monday. Michel, a former first-round pick in 2018 out of Georgia, spent his first three years with the New England Patriots, where he racked up 2,292 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 38 games (28 starts).
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 1: Best bets, Why you should take the Ducks
Now that Week 0 is out of the way and Week 1 of college football is finally here, it's time to make some wagers. Bettors, on your marks!. But back to Week 0 for a moment. I told you there would be some worthwhile action during last weekend's games, and I was right. For example, did you see that Northwestern-Nebraska game? Kudos to the Wildcats for covering and winning in Ireland. If you thought Week 0's slate was a fun bunch to wager on, you're in for a treat. We have some heavyweight battles right off the bat, so buckle up.
FOX Sports
Guardians begin 3-game series against the Orioles
Baltimore Orioles (67-60, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (67-59, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (4-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (10-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -158, Orioles +134; over/under is 8 runs.
FOX Sports
Raiders’ Darren Waller signs with new agents in search of new deal
Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Darren Waller has hired new agents as he hopes to get a new contract before the start of the season. Waller cut ties with Klutch Sports last week after less than a year with that agency and signed Wednesday with Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.
FOX Sports
Is Giants RB Saquon Barkley really back to his old self?
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Saquon Barkley took a handoff in the Giants' practice against the Jets last week, and took a step back in time. He ran to the outside, right at Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, the No. 4 pick in the draft, who looked ready for an open-field tackle. Then, in a flash, Barkley stepped left and then cut right, and before the rookie could even blink, Barkley was gone.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 1: How to Bet Central Michigan-Oklahoma State
Defending Big 12 regular-season champion Oklahoma State will play host to Central Michigan of the Mid-American Conference in the 2022 opener for both teams on Thursday night. The contest will feature two teams that played in bowl games last season and the Cowboys are seeking revenge from six years ago.
FOX Sports
Tom Brady crowned No. 1 in NFL Top 100, topping Donald, Rodgers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was crowned the No. 1 player in the NFL Top 100 – again. It's the fourth time since 2011 that Brady, who just made his 2022 preseason debut Saturday following a recent 11-day absence from training camp, has received the honor from his peers.
FOX Sports
Saban: Alabama TE Cameron Latu day to day with injury
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama tight end Cameron Latu's status is uncertain for the opener against Utah State with an undisclosed injury. The top-ranked Crimson Tide's coach Nick Saban said that Latu was to resume practice Monday. “I don’t think anybody can make a prediction about that right now,”...
FOX Sports
Eagles acquire CB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from Saints
The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the New Orleans Saints. Philadelphia will send a 2023 fifth-round draft pick and the lower of its two 2024 sixth-round picks to New Orleans for Gardner-Johnson and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick. A trade reportedly materialized in the wake of Gardner-Johnson...
FOX Sports
Michigan starting two different Quarterbacks means this | Number One College Football Show
RJ Young discusses the decision by Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh to start Cade McNamara Week 1 against Colorado State and J.J. McCarthy in Week 2 against Hawaii. RJ wonders why Harbaugh is reluctant to name McCarthy the starter because he believes McCarthy is the more talented quarterback between the two.
FOX Sports
The Cowboys made unconventional roster choices. Here's what they mean
We knew the Cowboys were going to get tricky, but they've outdone themselves. On a roster stocked with young, developing talent, the Cowboys' front office brain trust went out of its way to avoid risk during Tuesday's roster cuts. As the NFL's deadline to reach a 53-man roster approached, Dallas parted ways with several veteran players.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 1: How to bet Cincinnati-Arkansas
Cincinnati hits the road to take on Arkansas in the first full week of the 2022 college football season and the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The Bearcats went undefeated in the regular season for the second consecutive year in 2021 while becoming the first non-Power 5 conference school to crack the College Football Playoff (CFP).
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Bettors are staying away from Tennessee Titans futures
Now that preseason is over, the NFL’s gambling season is gearing up for the first week of games after this weekend’s unofficial bye. As far as Super Bowl contenders go, there are three strong ones in the NFC, but the AFC is expected to be the tougher conference this season with a number of teams holding championship aspirations. The Buffalo Bills (+600 to win Super Bowl at FOX Bet) and Kansas City Chiefs (+1000 to win Super Bowl) are the cream of the crop, but teams such as the Los Angeles Chargers (+1400), Baltimore Ravens (+1800) and Denver Broncos (+1900) all figure to be in the mix as well.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 1: How to Bet Illinois State-Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Badgers, ranked No. 18 in the preseason Top 25 poll, will play host to the Illinois State Redbirds in the season opener Saturday for both teams. FCS member Illinois State, the oldest public university in Illinois, will make the 200-mile trip north to take on perennial Big Ten power Wisconsin for the first time in football.
