Read full article on original website
Related
thespruce.com
How to Grow and Care for Blackjack Oak
The blackjack oak (Quercus marilandica) is a medium-size oak tree native to New York to the Texas panhandle. Unlike its other grandiose cousins, the blackjack oak is often an understory tree that grows in the shadow of taller oaks such as the post, scarlet and red oak. These other trees might be taller, but the amazing thing about a blackjack oak is that it can stand out on its own in areas where soil quality is poor. In these locations, the blackjack is the king, and this is where it can claim its niche in a garden or landscape design.
thespruce.com
How to Use Parasitoid Wasps for Garden Pest Control
Birds are not the only natural enemies of garden pests. Predatory insects also play an important role in pest control without chemicals. But while gardeners usually welcome voracious aphid-eating lacewings and ladybugs, predatory wasps are met with fear. That is because wasps such as yellowjackets are first and foremost associated with painful stings; they are not the type of insects you want to have in or near your garden, let alone in large numbers. Not all wasps, however, are the same. Parasitic wasps are generally harmless, do not sting and are not a threat to humans.
thespruce.com
How to Care For 'Wichita Blue' Rocky Mountain Juniper
Rocky Mountain juniper (Juniperus scopulorum) is a large needled evergreen found high in the Rocky Mountains from Canada to Texas in dry gravelly and rocky soils. The cultivated variety of the wild type, Juniperus scopulorum 'Wichita Blue', is a much smaller version of the species often used in horticulture as a screening shrub or as a wind break in water-wise gardens. Its pyramidal form and bluish color make it appealing, while its ability to sustain itself for lengths of time without irrigation makes it a popular selection in drought-prone areas. The cultivar is also bred to be dioecious, i.e., male, so it does not flower and does not produce cones which some people consider messy.
thespruce.com
The Best Time to Plant Trees
Knowing the best time for planting trees isn't as straightforward as you might think. The basic idea is to plan the planting such that a period of moderate weather will likely follow, giving the tree time to become established. If you perform the transplant right and the weather cooperates, chances of survival are good. But just how perfectly does everything have to go? There's often some room for error, but that depends on factors such as the type of tree you're planting. Let's explore those factors in detail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thespruce.com
5 Coastal Grandma-Approved Plants to Help You Get the Look
The coastal grandma aesthetic is all the rage right now. If you haven't seen it yet, imagine Nantucket meets classic borderline preppy meets minimalism. It’s been around for ages but is definitely having its moment now. The whole aesthetic has gone viral on TikTok when it comes to fashion and home decor. But what about plants? Can they have a coastal grandma aesthetic? The short answer. Absolutely. There are several types of plants that can give off that vibe. We especially love different types of ficus and anything that looks like a tree. We’ve rounded up 5 coastal grandma-approved plants so you can fill your home with them.
thespruce.com
How to Choose an Electric Baseboard Heater
Electric baseboard heaters have long been installed in homes as a ready solution to heating issues. They can step in as room-zoned space heaters when whole-house heating is cost-prohibitive. They address the need for a permanent heating system with the convenience of a wall-mounted thermostat. But they cost only a fraction of central heating and can even be installed by the homeowner.
thespruce.com
7 Kitchen Organizing Hacks Only Chefs Know
A linchpin to effective organization in any space is to keep what you use most close at hand and everything else in a space that makes sense. This holds true in a master closet, basement, garage and bathroom. But in no home space is this more important than in a kitchen. We talked to a couple of professional chefs about the setup in their personal kitchens and what tips they swear by when it comes to keeping that space functional.
thespruce.com
This Maker Began Her Career with Curiosity and a Spoon
Against the Grain is a series spotlighting those who are underrepresented in the woodworking, carpentry, and construction industry. We speak with people working on projects—from whole-home renovations to intricate wood sculptures—to learn what inspires them, how they’ve carved their own space (pun intended), and what they’re working on next.
YOGA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thespruce.com
The Best Labor Day Vacuum Sales, Up to $470 Off
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Vacuums are no exception to the major sales and discounts offered during Labor Day weekend. While replacing your trusty household vacuum may not be at the forefront of your mind, Labor Day weekend is a great time to scoop up top-rated and high-performing vacuums, and experience the latest features for less. Finding the right vacuum can be tricky, so you may want to check out our roundup of the best vacuums we've tested from Dyson, Shark, iRobot, and more, before scrolling through the latest deals. When shopping for a vacuum, always consider your household's lifestyle and what type of flooring you have. If you have children, pets, or heavy foot traffic, for example, you may want a product that comes with specialty attachments or that's lightweight for easy, everyday cleaning.
Comments / 0