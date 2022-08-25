ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WEAU-TV 13

Judge: Disabled Wisconsin voters can get help with ballots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal judge says Wisconsin voters with disabilities can get help returning their ballots. U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson cited a federal law that trumps a recent state Supreme Court ruling and state laws that suggest otherwise. Peterson issued his order Wednesday ahead of the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Gov. Evers touts $90 million education investment during visit to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Evers is directing millions of dollars of federal COVID relief money towards school districts across the state. Tuesday, Evers announced a $90 million investment into K-12 education, which is being split between two categories. $75 million is meant to help districts retain and recruit...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DWD arranges 14 new apprenticeship options for Wisconsin students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin high schoolers will have 14 more occupational options for youth apprenticeships through the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) starting this fall, Governor Tony Evers announced. Juniors and senior students across Wisconsin high schools can now explore 14 different educational pathways in subject areas from...
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Evers, DWD announce Advanced Manufacturing Technical Education Equipment Grants

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Eleven school districts are set to receive new education grants. According to a media release from The office of the Governor, Governor Tony Evers together with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is announcing eleven Wis. school districts will receive more than $414,000 in grant funding intended to increase the number of students in career and technical education programs.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Amid nationwide push for electric cars, some Wisconsinites are hesitant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Price remains a top concern for some Wisconsin consumers, as the White House wants to see more electric cars nationwide by the end of the decade. “It might become more affordable, but right now it seems like a luxury car to own,” Max Cristobal, a college student with a Ford Mustang, said.
WISCONSIN STATE
WNCY

Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

After Vos cancels subpoenas against Wisconsin mayors in Gableman investigation, case dropped

MADISON, Wis. — Days after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended Michael Gableman’s investigation into the 2020 election, a lawsuit related to the investigation has officially been dismissed, online court records show. The case, filed in Waukesha County, was dismissed in its entirety on Monday. On Friday, Vos withdrew subpoenas that required a number of Wisconsin mayors to testify in...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Indiana refinery fire not expected to affect gas prices much

CHICAGO (AP) - A major Midwestern oil refinery shut down by a fire should reopen in the next few days, its operators said, and industry experts said the brief shutdown is unlikely to have a major effect on gas prices in the region. BP said Monday that it expects to...
INDIANA STATE
wwisradio.com

Farmland Rent Increases in Wisconsin

The average farmland rent in Wisconsin is now 145-dollars-an-acre. The U-S-D-A’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says this is 12-dollars higher than last year. The highest cash rents are in the southwestern part of the state, with the average in Lafayette County at 235-dollars-an-acre. The lowest average is in Forest County, at 19-dollars-and-50-cents ($19.50) per acre.
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois parents rally against DCFS

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of parents in Springfield rallied together against the Department of Children and Family Services. “Family Forward Project” has been hosting rallies at state capitols across the nation. The social media group was in Illinois on Monday to express the emotions of having a child removed from a home, and […]
WEAU-TV 13

State troopers conducting thousands of mandatory bus inspections

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As school districts across the state kick off the fall semester, students are returning to their commuting routines. For many, that means starting and ending the day riding a school bus. Annually, Wisconsin State Patrol is required by law to conduct bus safety inspections to ensure they...
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wis. DNR reminds public of ATV/UTV safety ahead of Labor Day weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Many people likely intend to hit the trails over Labor Day weekend. Ahead of the holiday weekend, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds drivers of all-terrain vehicles, as well as utility terrain vehicles, to “think smart before they start” and follow best safety practices. According...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

S.S. Badger Narrowly Avoids Disaster on Lake Michigan

There was a near disaster on Lake Michigan over the weekend. A boat on the Michigan side of the lake became disabled while directly in the path of the S.S. Badger Carferry Sunday (August 28th). The U.S. Coast Guard was called to assist the boat and was able to pull...
ACCIDENTS

