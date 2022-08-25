Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Diddy and Dr. Dre Hit Studio for 1st Time Ever
Diddy's "R&B is Dead" campaign has led the Bad Boy Records founder back into the studio ... with the legendary Dr. Dre marking their first-ever musical meetup!. Sources familiar with the session tell TMZ Hip Hop Dre was actually coaching Diddy on how to say certain words and made sure they had it right.
TMZ.com
Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Out With Friends on Heels of Split With Camila Morrone
Leonardo DiCaprio has a few shoulders to lean on in the wake of his reported breakup with his girlfriend of over 4 years ... 'cause he's hanging out with his bros in the Big Apple. The "Wolf of Wall Street" star went out for lunch Tuesday with his crew, grabbing...
TMZ.com
Usher Says He's R&B King, No Artist Can Handle His Verzuz Smoke
Usher is shutting down any thoughts of him getting in a Verzuz battle ... all because he says his discography is too massive to whittle it down to just 20 songs!!!. The superstar singer was a recent guest on the "PEOPLE Every Day" podcast, where he basically said the best Verzuz matchup would feature him standing on stage battling against himself!!!
TMZ.com
'Super Bass' Cousins
London natives and cousins, Rosie McClelland and Sophia Grace Brownlee were just five and eight years old when their rendition of Nicki Minaj's hit song 'Super Bass' went viral back in 2011. The singing-duo were discovered by the world and shortly after their rise to fame even hit the stage...
TMZ.com
Drake, J. Cole and Kevin Durant Party In Turks & Caicos
Drake, J. Cole, Kevin Durant and Popcaan certainly know how to have a good time, especially when on the water in a tropical destination. The superstar friend group was recently in Turks & Caicos, whipping around on jet skis in the crystal clear water. Popcaan appears to be a new...
NBA・
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
TMZ.com
Charlbi Dean, Up and Coming South African Actress, Dead at 32 After Sudden Illness
Charlbi Dean -- famous among DC fans, indie film buffs and fashionistas -- has died. A rep for the South African actress/model tells TMZ Dean passed away Monday from an unexpected sudden illness. We don't yet know what illness Dean was fighting, but a source tells us she died in a hospital in NYC.
TMZ.com
Chris Brown Fan Gets Knocked Unconscious During Fight at Concert
1:55 PM PT -- Law enforcement tells TMZ ... they spoke to the woman as she was being discharged from the hospital, and the Inglewood PD has opened an investigation into the incident. A vicious fight broke out at a Chris Brown concert Friday ... and TMZ has obtained video...
TMZ.com
Brian McKnight Calls Diddy's 'R&B is Dead' Theory Silly, Music is Genre-less
Diddy's view that classic R&B music is a thing of the past upset a lot of artists, but don't include Brian Mcknight in that group -- he's confident it'll live on ... just by a different name, possibly. The R&B vet got candid when we saw him at LAX this...
TMZ.com
Freddie Gibbs 'SSS' Billboards Pop Up Across The U.S.
Freddie Gibbs is apparently switching to album mode following his latest e-tussle with Benny The Butcher ... dropping clues on billboards that are popping up all over the country. TMZ Hip Hop obtained images from Los Angeles, Chicago and New York ... promoting an “SSS Casino” ... which is also...
TMZ.com
Sylvester Stallone Denies Squandering Assets in Response to Jennifer Flavin Divorce
Sylvester Stallone is firing back at his estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, by denying that he's hiding any of their marital property ... but wholly agreeing the marriage is dunzo. The actor filed a response to Flavin's divorce petition in Palm Beach County, FL -- which clearly states Sly has NOT...
TMZ.com
Chris Rock Under Fire For Nicole Brown Simpson Murder Joke
Chris Rock has the Internet up in arms over a joke he made comparing his possible return to The Oscars with Nicole Brown Simpson's vicious murder. Rock performed Sunday in Phoenix where he reportedly told the audience coming back to host the 2023 Oscars would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson to go back to the restaurant where she ate before she was brutally murdered in 1994.
TMZ.com
Viral Internet Star Antoine Dodson Launches New Beer
Antoine Dodson, who went viral in 2010 for his "hide yo kids, hide yo wife" interview, is getting into the adult beverage business ... crafting a beer based on his famous sign-off. Antoine partnered with his local craft brewer, Straight to Ale Brewery, to come up with an American Lager...
TMZ.com
Matthew Lewis
'Harry Potter' Star Matthew Lewis Slams Air Canada for Overbooked Flight. 'Harry Potter' Star -- Hogwarts Hunk Gettin' Hitched ... No Love Potion Needed!! (PHOTO) 'Harry Potter’s' Neville Longbottom – He's One Hot HuffleBUFF Now!. 5/21/15.
TMZ.com
WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella Marries Artem Chigvintsev In Paris
Nikki Bella is officially a married woman -- 'cause after 3 years of dating the ex-WWE star tied the knot with her "Dancing with the Stars" dancer fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, in an intimate ceremony in Paris!!. The former wrestler and Broadway star got married in front of a small...
WWE・
TMZ.com
Mama June Apologizes to Daughter Alana For Past Behavior Over Birthday Text
Mama June was notably absent from her daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's 17th birthday party ... but that didn't stop her from sending a much-needed apology in light of their estrangement. Mama June sent a lengthy text message the day before Alana's 17th ... saying how proud she is...
Danny DeVito Talks About One Of The Weird ‘Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Scenes
Danny DeVito has starred in the show It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for many years. He recently opened up about one of the weirdest scenes he had to film. There was an episode where he had to hide in a couch naked and was found eavesdropping on former employees.
TMZ.com
Jay-Z Returns to Twitter to Get LeBron James Props for 'God Did' Verse
LBJ -- fresh from getting crunk at Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem's The Big Steppers Vancouver show -- soaked up MSNBC anchor Ari Melber's deep dive into Jay's highly touted verse from DJ Khaled's "God Did." The news bit hacked into the failed drug policies of ex-Presidents Richard Nixon and...
TMZ.com
Terrifying Trailer for 'Winnie The Pooh' Horror Movie Drops
12:01 PM PT -- The guys behind the new (and improved?) Winnie the Pooh movie say they pissed off a lot of fans of the beloved character -- but they say it was 100% worth it to get into uncharted territory. Rhys Waterfield and Scott Jeffrey -- the director and...
