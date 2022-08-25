ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walt Disney World Announces Official End Date for 50th Anniversary “The World’s Most Magical Celebration”

Walt Disney World turned 50 on October 1, 2021, and kicked off 18 months of The World’s Most Magical Celebration. Now, an official end date has been announced. The Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebrations will end on March 31, 2023. Previously, Disney had only formally stated “March 2023” and it was assumed based on past events that March 31 was the exact date. The assumption has proven correct.
NEW 2022 Halloween Spirit Jersey Arrives at Walt Disney World

It seems like we find more new Halloween merchandise in Walt Disney World every day, and we’re here to report there’s a Mickey Mouse tie-dye Halloween spirit jersey we spotted at World of Disney in Disney Springs!. Mickey Mouse Tie-Dye Halloween Spirit Jersey — $74.99. This spirit...
PHOTOS: Disneyland Opens Small Retail Kiosk in the Space Mountain Queue

If you’ve ever been in the middle of a long line at Disneyland dreaming about a snack or maybe grabbing a misting fan, your prayers have finally been answered in the Space Mountain queue as Disney has opened a small retail kiosk within!. Twitter user @Sammyland6 spotted the kiosk...
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Spooky ‘GeekiTiki’ Monster Tiki Mugs Debut at Universal Orlando Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Just in time for Halloween Horror Nights, a set of six individual tiki mugs themed to the Universal Monsters have arrived at Universal Orlando Resort!. GeekiTikis Monsters Tiki Mugs – $60 Each. At Sahara Traders in...
PHOTOS: Walt Disney World Railroad Spotted Testing at Magic Kingdom Ahead of Long-Awaited Return

While we still don’t know when the Walt Disney World Railroad at the Magic Kingdom will reopen, we spotted another positive sign of its return today. What appeared to be the Roy O. Disney engine was spotted just beyond the Storybook Circus Station is Fantasyland. The engine rolled forward, stopped for a bit, and the eventually went backward and, we assume, returned to the roundhouse backstage.
Guest Posts Video Jumping Over Barricade into Futuristic Living Room Scene of Space Mountain Exit￼

In yet another example of Walt Disney World guests blatantly breaking rules, a guest hopped a barricade into a show scene at the exit of Space Mountain in the Magic Kingdom. TikTok user @embleier posted the video showing herself jumping into one of the show scenes that line the exit ramp of Space Mountain. She takes a seat at a table in a futuristic living room that is supposed to be off-limit to guests.
Cast Rehearsals Begin for Return of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney has announced that cast rehearsals for the return of Fantasmic! have begun at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The announcement was made via Instagram with a short video. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel. When Fantasmic! returns, a...
Paving Completed, Work Continues on Towers for Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen in Universal CityWalk Hollywood

Though most of the building remains covered in scaffolding and black scrim, we can see some construction updates on Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen in Universal CityWalk Hollywood. The steampunk restaurant already exists at Universal Orlando Resort and is “coming soon” to Universal CityWalk Hollywood. An opening timeframe...
New ‘Making Magic’ Retro Walt Disney World Ear Headband Debuts

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. At least for the next few months, “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” is still underway to celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, and now guests can throw it back with a retro-inspired ear headband!
Vans x Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection Drops at Magic Kingdom

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new 50th Anniversary collection by skateboarding company, Vans “Off The Wall” was spotted in Walt Disney World today. The collection includes apparel and accessories; let’s take a look!. Vans Youth T-Shirt — $29.99...
