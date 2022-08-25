Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Announces Official End Date for 50th Anniversary “The World’s Most Magical Celebration”
Walt Disney World turned 50 on October 1, 2021, and kicked off 18 months of The World’s Most Magical Celebration. Now, an official end date has been announced. The Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebrations will end on March 31, 2023. Previously, Disney had only formally stated “March 2023” and it was assumed based on past events that March 31 was the exact date. The assumption has proven correct.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Vaccinated Guests Will No Longer Be Required to Take COVID-19 Tests to Sail on Disney Cruise Line
Since returning to service last summer, Disney Cruise Line has required even vaccinated guests to take a COVID-19 test before sailing. Starting in just a few weeks time, these regulations will be changing. Beginning September 23, 2022, for sailings aboard the Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish and Disney Wonder...
WDW News Today
NEW 2022 Halloween Spirit Jersey Arrives at Walt Disney World
It seems like we find more new Halloween merchandise in Walt Disney World every day, and we’re here to report there’s a Mickey Mouse tie-dye Halloween spirit jersey we spotted at World of Disney in Disney Springs!. Mickey Mouse Tie-Dye Halloween Spirit Jersey — $74.99. This spirit...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingom 8/26/22 (PeopleMover Receives New Signage, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Loungefly, Halloween Treats, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from Magic Kingdom! We’re starting our day with some shopping on Main Street, U.S.A. before heading around the park and to the resorts. The new Haunted Mansion ears are not in short supply at...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Disneyland Opens Small Retail Kiosk in the Space Mountain Queue
If you’ve ever been in the middle of a long line at Disneyland dreaming about a snack or maybe grabbing a misting fan, your prayers have finally been answered in the Space Mountain queue as Disney has opened a small retail kiosk within!. Twitter user @Sammyland6 spotted the kiosk...
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Reveals Full Look at Specialty Food and Beverages for Halloween Horror Nights 31
With Halloween Horror Nights 31 kicking off this Friday at Universal Studios Florida, Universal Orlando Resort has given a look at all the specialty food and beverages coming to the spine-tingling event. When you enter this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios Florida, you are certain to hear...
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort to Release Legendary Truth Album by Midnight Syndicate for Halloween Horror Nights 31
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Midnight Syndicate is back again with a new limited edition album inspired by Legendary Truth for Halloween Horror Nights 31!. The album is currently listed on Universal Orlando Resort’s online shop as sold out. Most likely, it...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 8/28/22 (Kakamora Take Over Journey of Water Construction, Princess Tiana Ears, Reduced Menu at Creations, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from sunny EPCOT! Today we’re hitting the monorail to take a peek at some of the construction happening at Journey of Water Inspired by Moana before making our way around World Showcase. The area...
WDW News Today
Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper Revealed for Disney World & Disneyland, NEW Mickey Mummy and Zero Popcorn Bucks Coming for Halloween 2022
Despite being announced weeks ago, we are finally getting our first look at the adorable Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper guests will be able to buy at the US Disney Parks this Halloween season:. The sipper will be available at the following locations in Walt Disney World starting in early...
WDW News Today
Look Like a Batuu Local With a New Black Spire Outpost Hat at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Ever wanted to look like you lived on Batuu? Now you can thanks to a new Black Spire Outpost hat available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Black Spire Outpost Hat –...
WDW News Today
Spooky ‘GeekiTiki’ Monster Tiki Mugs Debut at Universal Orlando Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Just in time for Halloween Horror Nights, a set of six individual tiki mugs themed to the Universal Monsters have arrived at Universal Orlando Resort!. GeekiTikis Monsters Tiki Mugs – $60 Each. At Sahara Traders in...
WDW News Today
What’s New Inside the Reopened Revenge of the Mummy in Universal Studios Florida?
The curse of Imhotep has reawakened at Universal Studios Florida with the reopening of Revenge of the Mummy. As anticipation has been high for its return, we’re taking a look at the refreshed attraction. Signage in front of the entrance notes that the ride is currently in technical rehearsal,...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Walt Disney World Railroad Spotted Testing at Magic Kingdom Ahead of Long-Awaited Return
While we still don’t know when the Walt Disney World Railroad at the Magic Kingdom will reopen, we spotted another positive sign of its return today. What appeared to be the Roy O. Disney engine was spotted just beyond the Storybook Circus Station is Fantasyland. The engine rolled forward, stopped for a bit, and the eventually went backward and, we assume, returned to the roundhouse backstage.
WDW News Today
Guest Posts Video Jumping Over Barricade into Futuristic Living Room Scene of Space Mountain Exit￼
In yet another example of Walt Disney World guests blatantly breaking rules, a guest hopped a barricade into a show scene at the exit of Space Mountain in the Magic Kingdom. TikTok user @embleier posted the video showing herself jumping into one of the show scenes that line the exit ramp of Space Mountain. She takes a seat at a table in a futuristic living room that is supposed to be off-limit to guests.
WDW News Today
Cast Rehearsals Begin for Return of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Disney has announced that cast rehearsals for the return of Fantasmic! have begun at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The announcement was made via Instagram with a short video. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel. When Fantasmic! returns, a...
WDW News Today
Paving Completed, Work Continues on Towers for Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen in Universal CityWalk Hollywood
Though most of the building remains covered in scaffolding and black scrim, we can see some construction updates on Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen in Universal CityWalk Hollywood. The steampunk restaurant already exists at Universal Orlando Resort and is “coming soon” to Universal CityWalk Hollywood. An opening timeframe...
WDW News Today
New ‘Making Magic’ Retro Walt Disney World Ear Headband Debuts
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. At least for the next few months, “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” is still underway to celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, and now guests can throw it back with a retro-inspired ear headband!
WDW News Today
Vans x Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection Drops at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new 50th Anniversary collection by skateboarding company, Vans “Off The Wall” was spotted in Walt Disney World today. The collection includes apparel and accessories; let’s take a look!. Vans Youth T-Shirt — $29.99...
