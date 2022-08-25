James Lloyd Hoehn, MD FACS, 81, of Sturgeon Bay, WI, died at home, Friday evening, August 26, 2022 from advanced lung cancer. Jim was born in Madison, WI on August 18, 1941 to Gwendolyn H. Bauman. Shortly after birth, he was adopted by Gwen’s sister, Shirley Jean Bauman Hoehn, and her husband, Henry Gerard Hoehn. Jim was raised in Galena, IL and attended Galena Public Schools through 10th grade. He finished high school at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Fairbault, MN, graduating with the class of 1959. Jim continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (BS) and then the University of Illinois-Chicago (MD and MS). He pursued surgical training at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Hospital (RUSH) in Chicago, IL and Surgical Oncology fellowship training at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. Jim was commissioned in the United States Navy in 1966 at the start of his training, deferring active duty until his training was finished. He attained the rank of LCDR USNR and served at Naval Hospital No. 1, Portsmouth, NH as Chief of Surgery and Executive Officer. Jim was honorably discharged from the Navy on June 24, 1974.

