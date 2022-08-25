Susan Kennelly (née Geier) died on August 19, 2022, surrounded by those who loved her. Susan was a creative, curious, and compassionate woman who was loved by so many. She was an incredible mother to Martin and Julia, and she is survived by her devoted Sheltie Maude, husband Jack, sister Karen, and brother Jon. Susan was passionate about so many things including animals, music, and food. She was a talented, multi-medium artist who sold her works in many stores in Chicago and Door County, WI. She will be remembered for her annual craft fair which she organized and hosted in her home for many years. She was the person to call in the neighborhood for help with lost and found animals, and she provided a loving home to many stray animals. Susan loved spending time in Door County, WI, where she walked her dogs in the woods, collected rocks to paint, and spent cherished time with her family. She had a beautiful soul and inner light which shone on so many. She was taken too soon and will be profoundly missed. Memorial details to come via Facebook.

